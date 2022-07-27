What’s Coming to HBO Max in August 2022, Including ‘House of the Dragon’ Premiere; ‘Industry,’ ‘Hard Knocks’ Returns

“Game of Thrones” fans are eagerly anticipating the prequel series “House of the Dragon,” which arrives on HBO and HBO Max on Aug. 21. “Dragon,” set nearly 200 years before “GoT,” follows the saga of the Targaryen civil war and is based on George R.R. Martin’s 2018 fantasy novel “Fire & Blood.” New episodes will stream in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, as will all eight seasons of “Game of Thrones,” currently on the streamer. “House of Dragon” stars Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, and Olivia Cooke.

Check out the trailer for “House of the Dragon”:

In addition, Season 2 of the series “Industry” drops on Aug. 1. “Industry” follows a group of young business grads in London fighting for a permanent job at Pierpoint & Co. And they stop at nothing to get what they want. Football documentary series “Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions” will also begin streaming in August, as the inside look to preseason practice kicks off on Aug. 9.

Film buffs will welcome the snappy 1947 film-noir classic “Out of the Past,” starring Robert Mitchum and Kirk Douglas, which streams on the service on Aug. 1. Mitchum is a former PI trying to escape his past when the gangster (Douglas) who hired him to find his girlfriend years ago catches up with him. A femme fatale, urban cynicism, mean streets, and moral malaise — it’s got it all.

Coming to HBO Max in August:

August 1

A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charlie Swan III, 2013 (HBO)

A Most Violent Year, 2015 (HBO)

Amy, 2015 (HBO)

Barely Lethal, 2015 (HBO)

Belle, 2013 (HBO)

Biker Boyz, 2003 (HBO)

Blow Out, 1981 (HBO)

Blue Velvet, 1986 (HBO)

Bug, 2007 (HBO)

Cadillac Man, 1990 (HBO)

Charlie’s Angels, 2000

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, 2003

Chasing Papi, 2003 (HBO)

Children of a Lesser God, 1986 (HBO)

Chocolate City, 2015 (HBO)

Colors, 1988 (HBO)

Damien Omen II, 1978 (HBO)

Dark Places, 2015 (HBO)

Days of Being Wild, 1990

DC Showcases Short: Constantine – The House of Mystery, 2022

Enemy, 2014 (HBO)

Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex but Were Afraid to Ask, 1972 (HBO)

Ex Machina, 2015 (HBO)

Fantastic Voyage, 1966 (HBO)

Fighting, 2009 (HBO)

From Hell, 2001 (HBO)

Garfield, 2004 (HBO)

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties, 2006 (HBO) Extended Version

Gaslight, 1944

Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai, 1999

Ginger & Rosa, 2012 (HBO)

How to Lose Friends and Alienate People, 2008 (HBO)

How to Talk to Girls at Parties, 2017 (HBO)

Industry, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers, 1978 (HBO)

Ivanhoe, 1952

Jeff, Who Lives at Home, 2011 (HBO)

Laggies, 2014 (HBO)

Late August, Early September, 1998

Lean on Pete, 2017 (HBO)

Life After Beth, 2014 (HBO)

Lions for Lambs, 2007 (HBO)

Little Men, 2016 (HBO)

Little Women, 1994

Locke, 2013 (HBO)

Love & Basketball, 2000

Man of the Year, 2006 (HBO)

Miles Ahead, 2016

Mississippi Grind, 2015 (HBO)

Mojave, 2015 (HBO)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, 2016 (HBO)

Mystic Pizza, 1988 (HBO)

Objective, Burma!, 1945

Obvious Child, 2014 (HBO)

Original Cast Album: Company, 1970

Out of the Past, 1947

Remember, 2016 (HBO)

Revenge of the Green Dragons, 2014 (HBO)

Slow West, 2015 (HBO)

Son of a Gun, 2014 (HBO)

Source Code, 2011

Stardust, 2007 (HBO)

Teen Titans Go, Season 7C

The Adderall Diaries, 2016 (HBO)

The Blood of a Poet, 1932

The Captive, 2014 (HBO)

The Devil’s Backbone, 2001

The End of the Tour, 2015 (HBO)

The Fault in Our Stars, 2014 (HBO)

The Field Guide to Evil, 2018 (HBO)

The Great Escape, 1963 (HBO)

The Last Word, 2017 (HBO)

The Notebook, 2004

The One, 2001 (HBO)

The Possession, 2012 (HBO) Extended Version

The Rover, 2014 (HBO)

The Spectacular Now, 2013 (HBO)

The Spiderwick Chronicles, 2008 (HBO)

The Testament of Orpheus, 1960

The Transporter Refueled, 2015 (HBO)

Thunderstruck, 2012 (HBO)

Transcendence, 2014 (HBO)

Trouble With the Curve, 2012 (HBO)

Tusk, 2014 (HBO)

Under the Skin, 2014 (HBO)

Whiplash, 2014

Related: HBO Max to Add Nearly 30 Films from A24; Including ‘Room,’ ‘Ex Machina,’ ‘Amy’