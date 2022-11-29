What’s Coming to HBO Max in December 2022, Including ‘His Dark Materials,’ ‘Branson,’ ‘Banshees of Inisherin’

On Dec. 5, HBO Max streams the third and final season of “His Dark Materials,” a multi-world reality based on “The Amber Spyglass,” the final novel in Philip Pullman’s trilogy. In the fantasy series, Lyra (Dafne Keen) — the prophesied child — and Will (Amir Wilson) — the bearer of The Subtle Knife — begin by searching for a kidnapped child but are soon embroiled in a quest to save the world. The price for victory, however, is costly. The series also features Ruth Wilson, James McAvoy, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Will Keen, and more.

Watch the trailer for “His Dark Materials”:

Virgin Group CEO and noted adventurer Richard Branson gets a four-part docuseries on HBO Max that will stream on Dec. 1. “Branson” explores his upbringing, pursuit of extreme sports, and his business empire. The 72-year-old Brit is noted for his high-stakes attitude to life and play.

In December, a number of HBO and HBO Max original series will return as well. “Gossip Girl” and “Sort Of” both return for second seasons on Dec. 1. The Season 4 premiere of “Doom Patrol” and Season 3 of “South Side” debut Dec. 8.

Throughout the month, the streamer will also welcome “Sesame Street’s The Nutcracker,” Magnolia Network’s “Silos Baking Competition: Holiday Edition,” and Oscar contender “The Banshees Of Inisherin.”

Coming in December:

Dec. 1

3:10 to Yuma, 1957

10,000 B.C., 2008

Black Sheep, 1996

Branson, HBO Original Docuseries Premiere (HBO)

Burn After Reading, 2008

Can’t Hardly Wait, 1998

Cheech & Chong’s Nice Dreams, 1981 (HBO)

Cheech & Chong’s The Corsican Brothers, 1984 (HBO)

Cheech & Chong’s Things Are Tough All Over, 1982

The Children Act, 2017 (HBO)

De Palma, 2015 (HBO)

First Reformed, 2017 (HBO)

Friends with Benefits, 2011

Gossip Girl, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, 2008 (HBO)

The Murdochs: Empire of Influence

Gone Girl, 2014 (HBO)

Green Room, 2015 (HBO)

Hellraiser III Hell on Earth, 1992 (HBO)

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline, 1996 (HBO)

Hellraiser V: Inferno, 2000 (HBO)

Hellraiser VII: Deader, 2005 (HBO)

Hellraiser: Hellseeker, 2002 (HBO)

Hellraiser: Hellworld, 2005 (HBO)

A Hollywood Christmas, 2022

Hook, 1991

Into the Forest, 2015 (HBO)

Krisha, 2015 (HBO)

The Maze Runner, 2014 (HBO)

My Fellow Americans, 1996 (HBO)

The Purge: Anarchy, 2014

Redemption, 2013 (HBO)

Reindeer Games, 2000 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

The Sea of Trees, 2015 (HBO)

Sesame Street’s The Nutcracker, Max Original Special Premiere

Small Town Crime, 2017 (HBO)

Sort Of, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Step Up All In, 2014 (HBO)

Step Up Revolution, 2012 (HBO)

Stomp the Yard, 2007

Stomp the Yard: Homecoming, 2010

Street Kings, 2008 (HBO)

The Tomorrow Man, 2019 (HBO)

Trumbo, 2015 (HBO)

Two Can Play That Game, 2001

Urban Cowboy, 1980

-¡Viva Maestro!, 2022

Win Win, 2011 (HBO)

Dec. 2 Blippi Wonders, Season 2B

Hank Zipzer’s Christmas Catastrophe, 2016

Lellobee City Farm, Season 2 Dec. 4 Under The Stars (aka Sous les étoiles), Max Original Premiere Dec. 5 His Dark Materials, Season 3 Premiere (HBO) Dec. 6 Amsterdam, 2022 (HBO)

Batwheels Holiday Special: Holidays on Ice

Bugs Bunny Builders Holiday Special: Looneyburg Lights

Sesame Street Mecha Builders Holiday Special: Yip Yip Tree Tree / The Snowman Scarecrow, - Season 1 Unveiled: Surviving La Luz del Mundo, HBO Original Docuseries Premiere (HBO) Dec. 8 Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

South Side, Max Original Season 3 Premiere Dec. 9 Silos Baking Competition: Holiday Edition, Special

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, 2018 (HBO) Dec. 10 Atsuko Okatsuka: The Intruder, HBO Original Premiere (HBO) Dec. 12 Adult Swim Yule Log Dec. 13 The Banshees Of Inisherin, 2022 (HBO)

Meet the Batwheels: The Best Present in the World, Season 1

