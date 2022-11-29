What’s Coming to HBO Max in December 2022, Including ‘His Dark Materials,’ ‘Branson,’ ‘Banshees of Inisherin’
On Dec. 5, HBO Max streams the third and final season of “His Dark Materials,” a multi-world reality based on “The Amber Spyglass,” the final novel in Philip Pullman’s trilogy. In the fantasy series, Lyra (Dafne Keen) — the prophesied child — and Will (Amir Wilson) — the bearer of The Subtle Knife — begin by searching for a kidnapped child but are soon embroiled in a quest to save the world. The price for victory, however, is costly. The series also features Ruth Wilson, James McAvoy, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Will Keen, and more.
Watch the trailer for “His Dark Materials”:
Virgin Group CEO and noted adventurer Richard Branson gets a four-part docuseries on HBO Max that will stream on Dec. 1. “Branson” explores his upbringing, pursuit of extreme sports, and his business empire. The 72-year-old Brit is noted for his high-stakes attitude to life and play.
In December, a number of HBO and HBO Max original series will return as well. “Gossip Girl” and “Sort Of” both return for second seasons on Dec. 1. The Season 4 premiere of “Doom Patrol” and Season 3 of “South Side” debut Dec. 8.
Throughout the month, the streamer will also welcome “Sesame Street’s The Nutcracker,” Magnolia Network’s “Silos Baking Competition: Holiday Edition,” and Oscar contender “The Banshees Of Inisherin.”
Coming in December:
Dec. 1
- 3:10 to Yuma, 1957
- 10,000 B.C., 2008
- Black Sheep, 1996
- Branson, HBO Original Docuseries Premiere (HBO)
- Burn After Reading, 2008
- Can’t Hardly Wait, 1998
- Cheech & Chong’s Nice Dreams, 1981 (HBO)
- Cheech & Chong’s The Corsican Brothers, 1984 (HBO)
- Cheech & Chong’s Things Are Tough All Over, 1982
- The Children Act, 2017 (HBO)
- De Palma, 2015 (HBO)
- First Reformed, 2017 (HBO)
- Friends with Benefits, 2011
- Gossip Girl, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, 2008 (HBO)
- The Murdochs: Empire of Influence
- Gone Girl, 2014 (HBO)
- Green Room, 2015 (HBO)
- Hellraiser III Hell on Earth, 1992 (HBO)
- Hellraiser IV: Bloodline, 1996 (HBO)
- Hellraiser V: Inferno, 2000 (HBO)
- Hellraiser VII: Deader, 2005 (HBO)
- Hellraiser: Hellseeker, 2002 (HBO)
- Hellraiser: Hellworld, 2005 (HBO)
- A Hollywood Christmas, 2022
- Hook, 1991
- Into the Forest, 2015 (HBO)
- Krisha, 2015 (HBO)
- The Maze Runner, 2014 (HBO)
- My Fellow Americans, 1996 (HBO)
- The Purge: Anarchy, 2014
- Redemption, 2013 (HBO)
- Reindeer Games, 2000 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- The Sea of Trees, 2015 (HBO)
- Sesame Street’s The Nutcracker, Max Original Special Premiere
- Small Town Crime, 2017 (HBO)
- Sort Of, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- Step Up All In, 2014 (HBO)
- Step Up Revolution, 2012 (HBO)
- Stomp the Yard, 2007
- Stomp the Yard: Homecoming, 2010
- Street Kings, 2008 (HBO)
- The Tomorrow Man, 2019 (HBO)
- Trumbo, 2015 (HBO)
- Two Can Play That Game, 2001
- Urban Cowboy, 1980
-¡Viva Maestro!, 2022
- Win Win, 2011 (HBO)
Gossip Girl
Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl.
Dec. 2
- Blippi Wonders, Season 2B
- Hank Zipzer’s Christmas Catastrophe, 2016
- Lellobee City Farm, Season 2
Dec. 4
- Under The Stars (aka Sous les étoiles), Max Original Premiere
Dec. 5
- His Dark Materials, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
Dec. 6
- Amsterdam, 2022 (HBO)
- Batwheels Holiday Special: Holidays on Ice
- Bugs Bunny Builders Holiday Special: Looneyburg Lights
- Sesame Street Mecha Builders Holiday Special: Yip Yip Tree Tree / The Snowman Scarecrow, - Season 1 Unveiled: Surviving La Luz del Mundo, HBO Original Docuseries Premiere (HBO)
Dec. 8
- Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
- South Side, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Dec. 9
- Silos Baking Competition: Holiday Edition, Special
- Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, 2018 (HBO)
Dec. 10
- Atsuko Okatsuka: The Intruder, HBO Original Premiere (HBO)
Dec. 12
- Adult Swim Yule Log
Dec. 13
- The Banshees Of Inisherin, 2022 (HBO)
- Meet the Batwheels: The Best Present in the World, Season 1
The Banshees of Inisherin
Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them.
Dec. 14
- Selling the Hamptons
- Serving the Hamptons
- Queen of Versailles Reigns Again
- Trixie Motel
Dec. 15
- Jugada Peligrosa (ex El Patrón del Balón, Goles Limpios Dinero Sucio), Max Original Premiere
Dec. 16
- Martin: The Reunion Special 2022
- Ranch to Table, Season 3
Dec. 22
- I Hate Suzie, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- The Head, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Dec. 23
- Family Dinner, Season 3
Dec. 27
- The Man From U.N.C.L.E., 2015 (HBO)
Dec. 30
- The Established Home, Season 2
- This Place Rules, Original (HBO)
