What’s Coming to HBO Max in December 2021, Including ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ and ‘And Just Like That’
“The Matrix Resurrections,” the fourth film in the franchise, reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. The film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures in theaters nationwide and on ad-free HBO Max. In this sequel to “The Matrix Revolutions,” Neo (Reeves) finds himself back in the matrix. However, Laurence Fishburne will reportedly not reprise his role as Morpheus, though fans hope he will make a surprise appearance.
Another sequel to a hit series “And Just Like That,” will continue the ongoing saga of the “Sex and the City” quartet. Or, in this case, trio, as Kim Cattrall will not return as Samantha. The remaining three women are busy navigating their lives and friendship in their 50s. Cattrall portrayed Samantha throughout “SATC’s” original run on HBO from 1998 to 2004, and in subsequent feature-length films.
Olivia Colman stars in “Landscapers,” inspired by real-life events. A British couple becomes an object of police interest when dead bodies are found in their back yard. David Thewlis (“Harry Potter”) co-stars with Colman, who played Queen Elizabeth in “The Crown” series.
Coming in December:
December 1:
12 Strong, 2018 (HBO)
20 Feet from Stardom, 2013 (HBO)
Adrienne, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
A Perfect Murder, 1998 (HBO)
All I See Is You, 2016 (HBO)
All Rise, Seasons 1 and 2
The Answer Man, 2009 (HBO)
Blade II, 2002
Bolero, 1984 (HBO)
Breakdown, 1997 (HBO)
Changing Lanes, 2002 (HBO)
Chicago, 2002
Cloud Atlas, 2012
Control Room, 2004 (HBO)
Crazy, Stupid, Love., 2011
Days Of Thunder, 1990 (HBO)
Dragged Across Concrete, 2018 (HBO)
Enough Said, 2013 (HBO)
Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery, 2015
Frontera, 2014 (HBO)
The Good Doctor, 2011 (HBO)
The Haunting In Connecticut, 2009 (HBO)
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012 (HBO)
Interview with the Vampire, 1994
The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, 2013 (HBO)
The Italian Job, 2003 (HBO)
Jack The Giant Slayer, 2013 (HBO)
Jackie Brown, 1997 (HBO)
Jupiter Ascending, 2015
The Lawnmower Man, 1992 (HBO)
Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace, 1996 (HBO)
Limbo, 2020 (HBO)
Little Monsters, 1989 (HBO)
The Mask, 1994
Max Steel, 2016 (HBO)
Miss Congeniality, 2000
Mortal Kombat, 1995
Mortal Kombat: Battle of the Realms, 2021
The Muppets Take Manhattan, 1984
No Country For Old Men, 2007 (HBO)
Percy Jackson Sea Of Monsters, 2013 (HBO)
Pope: The Most Powerful Man In History, 2018
Pulse, 2006 (HBO)
R.I.P.D., 2013 (HBO)
Rubber, 2010 (HBO)
Runner Runner, 2013 (HBO)
Se7en, 1995
Shark Night 3D, 2011 (HBO)
Surrogates, 2009 (HBO)
Troll Hunter, 2010 (HBO)
The Truman Show, 1998 (HBO)
Two For The Money, 2005 (HBO)
Two Lovers, 2008 (HBO)
Viva, 2015 (HBO)
War On Everyone, 2016 (HBO)
The Wedding Singer, 1998
The Wolfpack, 2015 (HBO)
World’s Greatest Dad, 2009 (HBO)
The Wrecking Crew!, 2008 (HBO)
XXX, 2002
December 2
Gossip Girl, Season 1 Finale
Music Box: Listening to Kenny G, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Odo, Cartoonito Original Season 1 Premiere
Perfect Life (Vida Perfecta), Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Space Jam: A New Legacy, 2021 (HBO)
December 3
Breathe the Night
Craig of the Creek, Season 3
Hood River, 2021
Mike & Molly
Yerba Buena (HBO), 2020
December 4
The Last O.G., Seasons 1-3
At the Ready, 2021
Drew Michael: Red Blue Green (HBO)
December 5
Kamikaze, Max Original Season Finale
December 6
The Forever Prisoner, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Landscapers, Premiere (HBO)
December 7
The Slow Hustle, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
December 9
A Thousand Fangs (aka Mil Colmillos), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
And Just Like That…, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Music Box: Mr. Saturday Night, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
The Sex Lives of College Girls, Max Original Season 1 Finale
Summer Camp Island, Max Original Season 5 Premiere
December 10
Dafne and the Rest (aka Todo lo Otro) , Max Original Season 1 Premiere
DC’s Stargirl, Season 2
December 12
Succession, Season 3 Finale (HBO)
December 14
The Murders at Starved Rock, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
December 15
Ron’s Gone Wrong, 2021
What’s New Scooby-Doo?, 2002
December 16
2nd Annual HA Festival: The Art of Comedy
Diego, The Last Goodbye, Max Original Documentary
The Cut , Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Finding Magic Mike, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Fungies, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Music Box: Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Station Eleven, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
December 17
A Forbidden Orange, Max Original Premiere
December 20
You Keep the Kids (Mama o Papa)
December 21
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, Season Finale (HBO)
December 22
After the Sunset, 2004
The Matrix Resurrections (Only available ad-free plan)
December 23
40 Means Nothing (aka 40 No es Nada), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Beforeigners S2, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
The Suicide Squad, 2021 (HBO)
December 24
Black Jesus, 2014
December 26
Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 11 Finale (HBO)
Insecure, Season 5 Finale (HBO)
December 30
Young Justice, Max Original Season 4 Part A Finale
December 31
How to With John Wilson, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
