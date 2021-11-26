What’s Coming to HBO Max in December 2021, Including ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ and ‘And Just Like That’

“The Matrix Resurrections,” the fourth film in the franchise, reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. The film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures in theaters nationwide and on ad-free HBO Max. In this sequel to “The Matrix Revolutions,” Neo (Reeves) finds himself back in the matrix. However, Laurence Fishburne will reportedly not reprise his role as Morpheus, though fans hope he will make a surprise appearance.

Sign Up $9.99+ / month hbomax.com Get 16% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max When Pre-Paid Annually

Another sequel to a hit series “And Just Like That,” will continue the ongoing saga of the “Sex and the City” quartet. Or, in this case, trio, as Kim Cattrall will not return as Samantha. The remaining three women are busy navigating their lives and friendship in their 50s. Cattrall portrayed Samantha throughout “SATC’s” original run on HBO from 1998 to 2004, and in subsequent feature-length films.

Olivia Colman stars in “Landscapers,” inspired by real-life events. A British couple becomes an object of police interest when dead bodies are found in their back yard. David Thewlis (“Harry Potter”) co-stars with Colman, who played Queen Elizabeth in “The Crown” series.

Coming in December:

December 1:

12 Strong, 2018 (HBO)

20 Feet from Stardom, 2013 (HBO)

Adrienne, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

A Perfect Murder, 1998 (HBO)

All I See Is You, 2016 (HBO)

All Rise, Seasons 1 and 2

The Answer Man, 2009 (HBO)

Blade II, 2002

Bolero, 1984 (HBO)

Breakdown, 1997 (HBO)

Changing Lanes, 2002 (HBO)

Chicago, 2002

Cloud Atlas, 2012

Control Room, 2004 (HBO)

Crazy, Stupid, Love., 2011

Days Of Thunder, 1990 (HBO)

Dragged Across Concrete, 2018 (HBO)

Enough Said, 2013 (HBO)

Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery, 2015

Frontera, 2014 (HBO)

The Good Doctor, 2011 (HBO)

The Haunting In Connecticut, 2009 (HBO)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012 (HBO)

Interview with the Vampire, 1994

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, 2013 (HBO)

The Italian Job, 2003 (HBO)

Jack The Giant Slayer, 2013 (HBO)

Jackie Brown, 1997 (HBO)

Jupiter Ascending, 2015

The Lawnmower Man, 1992 (HBO)

Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace, 1996 (HBO)

Limbo, 2020 (HBO)

Little Monsters, 1989 (HBO)

The Mask, 1994

Max Steel, 2016 (HBO)

Miss Congeniality, 2000

Mortal Kombat, 1995

Mortal Kombat: Battle of the Realms, 2021

The Muppets Take Manhattan, 1984

No Country For Old Men, 2007 (HBO)

Percy Jackson Sea Of Monsters, 2013 (HBO)

Pope: The Most Powerful Man In History, 2018

Pulse, 2006 (HBO)

R.I.P.D., 2013 (HBO)

Rubber, 2010 (HBO)

Runner Runner, 2013 (HBO)

Se7en, 1995

Shark Night 3D, 2011 (HBO)

Surrogates, 2009 (HBO)

Troll Hunter, 2010 (HBO)

The Truman Show, 1998 (HBO)

Two For The Money, 2005 (HBO)

Two Lovers, 2008 (HBO)

Viva, 2015 (HBO)

War On Everyone, 2016 (HBO)

The Wedding Singer, 1998

The Wolfpack, 2015 (HBO)

World’s Greatest Dad, 2009 (HBO)

The Wrecking Crew!, 2008 (HBO)

XXX, 2002

December 2

Gossip Girl, Season 1 Finale

Music Box: Listening to Kenny G, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Odo, Cartoonito Original Season 1 Premiere

Perfect Life (Vida Perfecta), Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Space Jam: A New Legacy, 2021 (HBO)

December 3

Breathe the Night

Craig of the Creek, Season 3

Hood River, 2021

Mike & Molly

Yerba Buena (HBO), 2020

December 4

The Last O.G., Seasons 1-3

At the Ready, 2021

Drew Michael: Red Blue Green (HBO)

December 5

Kamikaze, Max Original Season Finale

December 6

The Forever Prisoner, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Landscapers, Premiere (HBO)

December 7

The Slow Hustle, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

December 9

A Thousand Fangs (aka Mil Colmillos), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

And Just Like That…, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Music Box: Mr. Saturday Night, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

The Sex Lives of College Girls, Max Original Season 1 Finale

Summer Camp Island, Max Original Season 5 Premiere

December 10

Dafne and the Rest (aka Todo lo Otro) , Max Original Season 1 Premiere

DC’s Stargirl, Season 2

December 12

Succession, Season 3 Finale (HBO)

December 14

The Murders at Starved Rock, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

December 15

Ron’s Gone Wrong, 2021

What’s New Scooby-Doo?, 2002

December 16

2nd Annual HA Festival: The Art of Comedy

Diego, The Last Goodbye, Max Original Documentary

The Cut , Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Finding Magic Mike, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Fungies, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Music Box: Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Station Eleven, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

December 17

A Forbidden Orange, Max Original Premiere

December 20

You Keep the Kids (Mama o Papa)



December 21

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, Season Finale (HBO)

December 22

After the Sunset, 2004

The Matrix Resurrections (Only available ad-free plan)

December 23

40 Means Nothing (aka 40 No es Nada), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Beforeigners S2, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

The Suicide Squad, 2021 (HBO)

December 24

Black Jesus, 2014

December 26

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 11 Finale (HBO)

Insecure, Season 5 Finale (HBO)

December 30

Young Justice, Max Original Season 4 Part A Finale

December 31

How to With John Wilson, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

“The Matrix Resurrections”