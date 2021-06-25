What’s Coming to HBO Max in July 2021, Including ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ and ‘Gossip Girl’

In HBO Max’s “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” basketball champ LeBron James joins Looney Tunes’ Bugs Bunny and the Tune Squad in an animated/live-action event. The mashup of two worlds underscores how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. (Only available on the $14.99/month ad-free plan.)

The power elite of New York City high schools returns. The original “Gossip Girl” ran on the CW from 2007-2012, based on the bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar. Now, nine years later, a new version of “Gossip Girl” sees a new generation of elite private-school teens deals with the dangers of social surveillance and changing alliances, emotional and sexual.

Coming to HBO Max in July:

July 1

¡Come! (aka Eat!), 2020

8 Mile, 2002 (HBO)

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2, 1996 (HBO)

All Dogs Go to Heaven, 1989 (HBO)

Behind Enemy Lines, 1997 (HBO)

Beneath the Planet of the Apes, 1970 (HBO)

Bio-Dome, 1996 (HBO)

Black Panthers, 1968

Blackhat, 2015 (HBO)

Brubaker, 1980 (HBO)

Cantinflas (HBO)

Conquest of the Planet of the Apes, 1972 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Cousins, 1989 (HBO)

Dark Water, 2005 (HBO)

Darkness Falls, 2003 (HBO)

Demolition Man, 1993

Dirty Work, 1998 (HBO)

Disturbia, 2007 (HBO)

Doctor Who Holiday 2020 Special: Revolution of the Daleks, 2020

Duplex, 2003 (HBO)

Escape from the Planet of the Apes, 1971 (HBO)

Eve’s Bayou, 1997

Firestarter, 1984 (HBO)

First, 2012

For Colored Girls, 2010 (HBO)

For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada, 2012 (HBO)

Full Bloom, Max Original Season 2 Finale

Gandhi, 1982

Ghost in the Machine, 1993 (HBO)

The Good Lie, 2014 (HBO)

Gun Crazy, 1950

House on Haunted Hill, 1999

Identity Thief, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Ira & Abby, 2007 (HBO)

Joe Versus the Volcano, 1990

Judas and the Black Messiah, 2021 (HBO)

Laws Of Attraction, 2004 (HBO)

Lucky, 2017 (HBO)

Maid in Manhattan, 2002

Married to the Mob, 1988 (HBO)

Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, 1997

Mississippi Burning, 1988 (HBO)

Monster-In-Law, 2005

Mousehunt, 1997 (HBO)

My Brother Luca (HBO)

No Sudden Move, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

Planet of the Apes, 1968 (HBO)

Pleasantville, 1998

The Prince of Tides, 1991

Project X, 1987 (HBO)

The Punisher, 2017 (HBO)

Punisher: War Zone, 2008 (HBO)

Rambo, 2008 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Reds, 1981 (HBO)

Reservoir Dogs, 1992 (HBO)

The Return of the Living Dead, 1985 (HBO)

Return of the Living Dead III, 1993 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Rounders, 1998 (HBO)

Saturday Night Fever, 1977 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Scream, 1996

Scream 2, 1997

Scream 3, 2000

Semi-Tough, 1977 (HBO)

The Sessions, 2012 (HBO)

Set Up, 2012 (HBO)

Snake Eyes, 1998 (HBO)

Staying Alive, 1983 (HBO)

Stuart Little, 1999

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, 2003

Tom and Jerry in New York, Max Original Series Premiere

Trick ‘R Treat, 2009 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls, 2007 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman, 2005 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself, 2009 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes To Jail, 2009 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion, 2006 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too, 2010 (HBO)

The Watcher, 2016 (HBO)

The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep, 2007 (HBO)

Westworld (Movie), 1973

White Chicks (Unrated & Uncut Version), 2004

The White Stadium, 1928

Won’t Back Down, 2012 (HBO)

Zero Days, 2016 (HBO)

July 2

Lo Que Siento por Ti (aka What I Feel for You) (HBO)

July 3

Let Him Go, 2020 (HBO)

Nancy Drew, Season 2

July 7

Dr. STONE, Seasons 1 and 2 (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Shiva Baby, 2021 (HBO)

July 8

The Dog House: UK, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Genera+ion, Max Original Season 1 Finale

Gossip Girl, Max Original Series Premiere

Human Capital, 2020 (HBO)

The Hunt, 2020 (HBO)

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

July 9

Frankie Quinones: Superhomies (HBO)

July 11

The White Lotus, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

July 12

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

Wellington Paranormal, Season 1

July 15

Tom & Jerry, 2021 (HBO)

July 16

Betty, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

Space Jam: A New Legacy, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 . Streaming in the US only for a limited time.)

Un Disfraz Para Nicolas (aka A Costume for Nicolas) (HBO)

July 17

The Empty Man, 2020 (HBO)

July 18

100 Foot Wave, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

July 22

Through Our Eyes, Max Original Documentary Series Premiere

July 23

Corazon De Mezquite (aka Mezquite’s Heart) (HBO)

July 24

Freaky, 2020 (HBO)

July 26

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

July 27

Batwoman, Season 2

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

July 30

Uno Para Todos (aka One for All) (HBO)

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” trailer