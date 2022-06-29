What’s Coming to HBO Max in July 2022, Including ‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie,’ ‘FBOY Island’
The hit animated offbeat family comedy is now a film and “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” debuts on July 12 on HBO Max. A water main accident in front of their restaurant upends the clan’s summer plans, while the Belcher kids try to solve a mystery and save the family business. The voice cast includes H. Jon Benjamin, Kristen Schaal, Dan Minz, Zach Galifianakis and Kevin Kline.
Check out ‘The Bob’s Burger Movie’ trailer:
The reality-dating show “FBOY Island” has a simple premise: It wants single women to decide who are nice guys and who are “fboys.” The goal is love, with a cash prize thrown in. Comedian Nikki Glaser returns as the show’s host when the second season drops on July 14.
Several original series are also coming to the streamer this month, including “Almost Fly” on July 21, about three West German classmates in 1990 whose lives are changed when they hear hip-hop at a nearby U.S. Army base. Also “The Rehearsal,” which begins July 15, has Nathan Fielder prepping people for some of their biggest life events — before they happen.
Coming to HBO Max in July:
July 1
- A Kind of Murder, 2016 (HBO)
- A Simple Plan, 1998 (HBO)
- Act of Valor, 2012 (HBO)
- Angels in the Outfield, 1951
- Arbitrage, 2012 (HBO)
- Backstabbing for Beginners, 2018 (HBO)
- Baggage Claim, 2013 (HBO)
- Blanes Esquina Muller (AKA Blanes St and Muller), 2020 (HBO)
- Bringing Out the Dead, 1999 (HBO)
- Catch a Fire, 2006 (HBO)
- Code of Silence, 1985 (HBO)
- Confidence, 2003 (HBO)
- David Copperfield, 1935
- Doctor Who: Eve of Daleks, Special
- Frank Miller’s Sin City, 2005 (HBO) (Unrated Version)
- Godzilla, 1998
- Goodbye, Mr. Chips, 1969
- Hollow Man, 2000 (HBO) (Director’s Cut)
- How to Screw It All Up (AKA Cómo mandarlo todo a la mierda), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- I Spy, 2002
- Indecent Proposal, 1993 (HBO)
- Julia, 2009 (HBO)
- La Ciudad De Las Fieras (AKA City of Wild Beasts), 2021 (HBO)
- Last Night in Soho, 2021 (HBO)
- Lisztomania, 1975
- Lone Survivor, 2013 (HBO)
- Lord of War, 2005 (HBO)
- Losing Isaiah, 1995 (HBO)
- Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter, 1968
- Mrs. Winterbourne, 1996
- One for the Money, 2012 (HBO)
- Overboard, 1987 (HBO)
- Pawn Sacrifice, 2014 (HBO)
- Postcards From the Edge (1990)
- Rio 2, 2014 (HBO)
- Running Scared, 1986 (HBO)
- Safe, 2012 (HBO)
- She’s Having a Baby., 1988 (HBO)
- Sleepers, 1996 (HBO)
- Sleepless in Seattle, 1993
- Snow Day, 2000 (HBO)
- Spy Kids, 2001
- Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams, 2002
- Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, 2003
- Suite Francaise, 2014 (HBO)
- That Awkward Moment, 2014 (HBO)
- The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer, 1947
- The Con is On, 2018 (HBO)
- The Counselor, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)
- The Great American Pastime, 1956
- The Heat, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)
- The Impossible, 2012 (HBO)
- The Legends of Zorro, 2005
- The Other Woman, 2014 (HBO)
- The Plot Thickens, Season 3 Premiere
- The Raid 2, 2014
- The Satanic Rites of Dracula, 1974
- The World’s End, 2013 (HBO)
- This is Elvis, 1981
- Thoroughbreds, 2017 (HBO)
- Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, 2012
- Warrior, 2011 (HBO)
- What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, 1993 (HBO)
Spy Kids Movies
The Spy Kids series is a series of family action adventure films created by Robert Rodriguez. The main plot follows the adventures of two Cortez children who become involved in their parents’ espionage. The rest of their family are spies as well, including their estranged uncle Machete and maternal grandparents. All four films tend to have a strong Hispanic heritage theme, as Rodriguez is of Mexican descent, though the dialogue is predominately in English. McDonald’s released Spy Kids toys in Happy Meals by the time all four films were released.
July 2
- Before Midnight, 2022
- Sidewalk Stories, 1989
July 7
- Miss S, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- The Visitors, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
July 9
- Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015
July 10
- The Anarchists, Limited Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
July 11
- Tuca & Bertie, Season 3 Premiere
July 12
- Craig of the Creek, Season 4C Premiere
- Edge of the Earth, Sports Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
- The Bob’s Burgers Movie, 2022 (HBO)
July 14
- FBoy Island, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- Vote for Juan (Vota Juan), Season 1
- Vote for Juan (Vamos Juan), Season 2
- Vote for Juan (Venga Juan), Max Original Season 3 Premiere
July 15
- Kung Fu, Season 2 Premiere
- The Rehearsal, Comedy Series Premiere (HBO)
July 16
- Godzilla, 2014 (HBO)
July 17
- Rat in the Kitchen, Season 1 Premiere
July 19
- We Baby Bears, Season 1D Premiere
July 21
- Almost Fly, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Pacto Brutal - O Assassinato de Daniella Perex, Max Original Documentary Series
- Rap Sh!t, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- The Last Movie Stars, Max Original 6-Part Documentary Premiere
The Last Movie Stars
A celebration of Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward’s iconic careers and decades-long partnership. Director Ethan Hawke brings life and color to this definitive history of their love, lives, and philanthropy.
July 23
- Walker, Season 2 Premiere
July 26
- Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1A Premiere
July 27
- We Met in Virtual Reality, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)
July 28
- Citizen Ashe, Max Original Premiere
- Love Monster, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
- Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Wellington Paranormal, Season 4 Premiere
July 29
- Superman & Lois, Season 2 Premiere
- The Milestone Generation, 2022
