What’s Coming to HBO Max in July 2022, Including ‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie,’ ‘FBOY Island’

The hit animated offbeat family comedy is now a film and “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” debuts on July 12 on HBO Max. A water main accident in front of their restaurant upends the clan’s summer plans, while the Belcher kids try to solve a mystery and save the family business. The voice cast includes H. Jon Benjamin, Kristen Schaal, Dan Minz, Zach Galifianakis and Kevin Kline.

Check out ‘The Bob’s Burger Movie’ trailer:

The reality-dating show “FBOY Island” has a simple premise: It wants single women to decide who are nice guys and who are “fboys.” The goal is love, with a cash prize thrown in. Comedian Nikki Glaser returns as the show’s host when the second season drops on July 14.

Several original series are also coming to the streamer this month, including “Almost Fly” on July 21, about three West German classmates in 1990 whose lives are changed when they hear hip-hop at a nearby U.S. Army base. Also “The Rehearsal,” which begins July 15, has Nathan Fielder prepping people for some of their biggest life events — before they happen.

Coming to HBO Max in July:

July 1

A Kind of Murder, 2016 (HBO)

A Simple Plan, 1998 (HBO)

Act of Valor, 2012 (HBO)

Angels in the Outfield, 1951

Arbitrage, 2012 (HBO)

Backstabbing for Beginners, 2018 (HBO)

Baggage Claim, 2013 (HBO)

Blanes Esquina Muller (AKA Blanes St and Muller), 2020 (HBO)

Bringing Out the Dead, 1999 (HBO)

Catch a Fire, 2006 (HBO)

Code of Silence, 1985 (HBO)

Confidence, 2003 (HBO)

David Copperfield, 1935

Doctor Who: Eve of Daleks, Special

Frank Miller’s Sin City, 2005 (HBO) (Unrated Version)

Godzilla, 1998

Goodbye, Mr. Chips, 1969

Hollow Man, 2000 (HBO) (Director’s Cut)

How to Screw It All Up (AKA Cómo mandarlo todo a la mierda), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

I Spy, 2002

Indecent Proposal, 1993 (HBO)

Julia, 2009 (HBO)

La Ciudad De Las Fieras (AKA City of Wild Beasts), 2021 (HBO)

Last Night in Soho, 2021 (HBO)

Lisztomania, 1975

Lone Survivor, 2013 (HBO)

Lord of War, 2005 (HBO)

Losing Isaiah, 1995 (HBO)

Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter, 1968

Mrs. Winterbourne, 1996

One for the Money, 2012 (HBO)

Overboard, 1987 (HBO)

Pawn Sacrifice, 2014 (HBO)

Postcards From the Edge (1990)

Rio 2, 2014 (HBO)

Running Scared, 1986 (HBO)

Safe, 2012 (HBO)

She’s Having a Baby., 1988 (HBO)

Sleepers, 1996 (HBO)

Sleepless in Seattle, 1993

Snow Day, 2000 (HBO)

Spy Kids, 2001

Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams, 2002

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, 2003

Suite Francaise, 2014 (HBO)

That Awkward Moment, 2014 (HBO)

The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer, 1947

The Con is On, 2018 (HBO)

The Counselor, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)

The Great American Pastime, 1956

The Heat, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)

The Impossible, 2012 (HBO)

The Legends of Zorro, 2005

The Other Woman, 2014 (HBO)

The Plot Thickens, Season 3 Premiere

The Raid 2, 2014

The Satanic Rites of Dracula, 1974

The World’s End, 2013 (HBO)

This is Elvis, 1981

Thoroughbreds, 2017 (HBO)

Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, 2012

Warrior, 2011 (HBO)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, 1993 (HBO)

Spy Kids Movies The Spy Kids series is a series of family action adventure films created by Robert Rodriguez. The main plot follows the adventures of two Cortez children who become involved in their parents’ espionage. The rest of their family are spies as well, including their estranged uncle Machete and maternal grandparents. All four films tend to have a strong Hispanic heritage theme, as Rodriguez is of Mexican descent, though the dialogue is predominately in English. McDonald’s released Spy Kids toys in Happy Meals by the time all four films were released.

July 2

Before Midnight, 2022

Sidewalk Stories, 1989

July 7

Miss S, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Visitors, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

July 9

Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015

July 10

The Anarchists, Limited Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

July 11

Tuca & Bertie, Season 3 Premiere

July 12

Craig of the Creek, Season 4C Premiere

Edge of the Earth, Sports Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

The Bob’s Burgers Movie, 2022 (HBO)

July 14

FBoy Island, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Vote for Juan (Vota Juan), Season 1

Vote for Juan (Vamos Juan), Season 2

Vote for Juan (Venga Juan), Max Original Season 3 Premiere

July 15

Kung Fu, Season 2 Premiere

The Rehearsal, Comedy Series Premiere (HBO)

July 16

Godzilla, 2014 (HBO)

July 17

Rat in the Kitchen, Season 1 Premiere

July 19

We Baby Bears, Season 1D Premiere

July 21

Almost Fly, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Pacto Brutal - O Assassinato de Daniella Perex, Max Original Documentary Series

Rap Sh!t, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Last Movie Stars, Max Original 6-Part Documentary Premiere

The Last Movie Stars July 21, 2022 A celebration of Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward’s iconic careers and decades-long partnership. Director Ethan Hawke brings life and color to this definitive history of their love, lives, and philanthropy.

July 23

Walker, Season 2 Premiere

July 26

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1A Premiere

July 27

We Met in Virtual Reality, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)

July 28

Citizen Ashe, Max Original Premiere

Love Monster, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Wellington Paranormal, Season 4 Premiere

July 29