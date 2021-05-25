What’s Coming To HBO Max in June 2021, Including ‘In the Heights’ and ‘Starstruck’
Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway musical “In the Heights,” adapted into a movie, will stream on HBO Max and debut in theaters on June 11. Set in the upper Manhattan community of Washington Heights, it’s about a neighborhood that shares its dreams and fears. Miranda (“Hamilton”) wrote the music and lyrics. Jon M. Chu (“Rich Crazy Asians”) wrote the screenplay.
The original series “Starstruck” features a London millennial who has to cope with the morning-after reality of accidentally sleeping with a movie star. Also, all eight “Harry Potter” movies hit the streamer this month. “He Who Must Not Be Named” gets plenty of air time, along with Hogwarts’ mighty trio.
Coming to HBO Max in June:
June 1
- A Shot In The Dark, 1964 (HBO)
- The American President, 1995
- The Aviator, 2004 (HBO)
- Bangkok Dangerous, 2008 (HBO)
- Black Rain, 1989 (HBO)
- Bless The Child, 2000 (HBO)
- The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990
- Camelot, 1967
- Cold Case
- The Conjuring 2, 2016
- Curse Of The Pink Panther, 1983 (HBO)
- Dirty Pretty Things, 2003 (HBO)
- Disaster Movie, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Doctor Sleep, 2019 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- Dr. Strangelove, 1964
- Drillbit Taylor, 2008 (HBO)
- Eight Men Out, 1988 (HBO)
- El Cantante, 2007
- El Nombre Del Hijo (Aka The Name Of The Son), 2019 (HBO)
- El Remedio (Aka The Prescription), 2019 (HBO)
- Extract, 2009 (HBO)
- Eyes Wide Shut, 1999
- Fast Company, 1979 (HBO)
- Feast Of Love, 2007 (HBO)
- The Green Mile, 1999
- The Grifters, 1990 (HBO)
- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
- Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
- Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
- Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1, 2010
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2, 2011
- The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy, 2005 (HBO)
- How To Be Single, 2016 (HBO)
- Humboldt County, 2008 (HBO)
- Iris, 2001 (HBO)
- It Takes Two, 1995 (HBO)
- Jerry Maguire, 1996
- Just Married, 2003 (HBO)
- Kajillionaire, 2020 (HBO)
- Kung Fu Hustle, 2005
- Leapfrog: Math Adventure to the Moon, 2010
- Leapfrog: Numbers Ahoy, 2011
- Leapfrog: The Letter Factory, 2003
- The Manhattan Project, 1986 (HBO)
- Matchstick Men, 2003 (HBO)
- Mindhunters, 2005 (HBO)
- Miss Congeniality, 2000
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989
- National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983
- Orange County, 2002 (HBO)
- Other People’s Money, 1991 (HBO)
- Pale Rider, 1985
- The Pink Panther, 1964 (HBO)
- The Pink Panther, 2006 (HBO)
- The Pink Panther 2, 2009 (HBO)
- The Pink Panther Strikes Again, 1976 (HBO)
- Presumed Innocent, 1990 (HBO)
- Rat Race, 2001 (HBO)
- Return Of The Pink Panther, 1975 (HBO)
- Revenge Of The Pink Panther, 1978 (HBO)
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991
- Shazam!, 2019
- Sherlock Holmes, 2009
- Son Of The Pink Panther, 1993 (HBO)
- Stoker, 2013 (HBO)
- Take Me Home Tonight, 2011 (HBO)
- This Is 40, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Three Days Of The Condor, 1975 (HBO)
- Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
- Trail Of The Pink Panther, 1982 (HBO)
- True Romance, 1993
- Victor/Victoria, 1982
- Wedding Crashers, 2005
- The Wedding Singer, 1998
- Without a Trace
June 2
- To Your Eternity (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)
June 3
- The Fungies!, Max Original Season 2A Premiere
- Juan Luis Guerra 4.40: Entre Mar Y Palmeras (HBO)
June 4
- Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
- El Ultimo Balsero (Aka The Last Rafter), 2020 (HBO)
June 5
- Clueless, 1995 (HBO)
- Off the Air, Season 10
June 6
- Rizzoli & Isles
June 8
- Billy on the Street
- Killerman, 2019 (HBO)
June 9
- Young Hearts, 2020
June 10
- F9: The Fast Saga: HBO First Look, (HBO)
- Hacks, Max Original Season 1 Finale
- Lazor Wulf, Season 2
- Legendary, Max Original Season 2 Finale
June 11
- Betty, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
June 12
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005 (HBO)
June 15
- Revolution Rent, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
June 17
- Summer Camp Island, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
- The Little Things, 2021 (HBO)
June 18
- Super Friends
June 19
- Fatale, 2020 (HBO)
June 22
- Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
June 24
- LFG, Max Original Documentary Premiere
June 25
- Explota Explota (Aka My Heart Goes Boom!), 2020 (HBO)
- Pause with Sam Jay, Season 1 Finale (HBO)
June 29
- The Legend of the Underground, Documentary Premiere (HBO)