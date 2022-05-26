What’s Coming to HBO Max in June 2022, Including ‘Father of the Bride,’ ‘Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain,’ ‘Westworld’
The latest remake of the “Father of the Bride,” is heading to HBO Max in June. Following iconic versions starring Spencer Tracy and Elizabeth Taylor in 1950 and Steve Martin and Diane Keaton in 1995, this round it’s a father coping with his large Cuban-American family. Andy Garcia plays the overwhelmed dad and Isabela Merced stars as his independent daughter. The film debuts on June 16.
Watch a Trailer for the new “Father of the Bride”:
In addition, “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” hits the service on June 9. The documentary follows the life of the late writer and chef Anthony Bourdain and charts his transformation from line cook to popular global-trotting TV host. It’s directed by Morgan Neville who won a best documentary Oscar for “20 Feet from Stardom.”
Also coming to HBO Max in June is the thrilling limited series “Irma Vep” on June 6, “Menudo: Forever Young,” a doc about the iconic boy band on June 23, the fourth season of “Westworld” on June 26, and much more.
June 1
- 13 Going on 30, 2004
- 300, 2006
- A Star is Born, 2018
- Abduction, 2011 (HBO)
- Across the Universe, 2007 (HBO)
- The Adventures of Mark Twain, 1944
- The Amazing Panda Adventure, 1995
- Angels & Demons, 2009
- The Ant Bully, 2006
- Assassination Nation, 2018 (HBO)
- Babylon A.D. , 2008
- The Bank Job, 2008
- Beach Rats, 2017 (HBO)
- Bee Movie, 2007 (HBO)
- Blue Bayou, 2021 (HBO)
- Border, 2018 (HBO)
- Colossal, 2016 (HBO)
- Caro Comes Out, 2019 (HBO)
- Chef, 2014 (HBO)
- The Con Is On, 2018 (HBO)
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, 2000
- Damsel, 2018 (HBO)
- Dark Passage, 1947
- Day Breakers, 2009 (HBO)
- The Da Vinci Code, 2006
- Domino, 2005 (HBO)
- Extraction, 2020 (HBO)
- The Firm, 1993
- First Blood, 1982
- The Grand Budapest Hotel, 2014 (HBO)
- Gridiron Gang, 2006
- Guess Who, 2005
- Hairspray (Musical Remake), 2007
- The Harvey Girls, 1946
- Highlander, 1986
- Horsemen, 2008
- How Do You Know, 2010
- How They Got Over, 2017
- How to Survive a Plague, 2012
- The Holiday, 2006 (HBO)
- I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997
- I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, 1998
- I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, 2006
- I’ll See You In My Dreams, 2015 (HBO)
- The Importance of Being Earnest, 2002 (HBO)
- The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, 2013
- John Grisham’s the Rainmaker, 1997
- Klute, 1971
- The Last Movie Star, 2017 (HBO)
- Life Partners, 2014 (HBO)
- Macbeth, 2015 (HBO)
- Major League II, 1994
- Major League: Back to the Minors, 1998
- The Mask, 1994
- McQueen, 2018 (HBO)
- My Boss’s Daughter, 2003 (HBO)
- My Days of Mercy, 2017 (HBO)
- My Dead Dad, 2021
- The One I love, 2014 (HBO)
- Papi, 2020 (HBO)
- Paris Is Burning, 1990
- Rambo III, 1988 (HBO)
- Rambo First Blood Part II, 1985 (HBO)
- Religulous, 2008 (HBO)
- Remember Me, 2010 (HBO)
- Ride Along, 2014 (HBO)
- Ride the High Country, 1962
- Sabotage, 2014 (HBO)
- Sleepers, 1996 (HBO)
- Soul Surfer, 2011
- Stepmom, 1998
- Suite Francaise, 2014 (HBO)
- The Taking of Pelham 123, 2009
- Total Recall, 1990 (HBO)
- Unfinished Song, 2012 (HBO)
- Un padre no tan padre, 2016
- W., 2008 (HBO)
- Watchmen (movie), 2009
- What Happens In Vegas, 2008 (HBO) (Extended Version)
- The World According to Garp, 1982 (HBO)
- The Vanishing of Sidney Hall, 2017 (HBO)
June 3
- On My Way with Irina Rimes, Max Original Documentary
- Nudo Mixteco, 2021 (HBO)
June 6
Doctor Who
The Doctor is a Time Lord: a 900 year old alien with 2 hearts, part of a gifted civilization who mastered time travel. The Doctor saves planets for a living—more of a hobby actually, and the Doctor’s very, very good at it.
- Doctor Who, Season 13
- Irma Vep, Limited Drama Series Premiere (HBO)
- Total Dramarama, Season S3A
June 8
- The Janes, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
June 9
- Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, Max Original Documentary Premiere
- Summer Camp Island, Max Original Season 6 Premiere
June 10
- The Card Counter, 2021 (HBO)
- Naomi
- Odo, Season 3
- Victor and Valentino, Season 3B
June 15
- La Unidad, Season 2
June 16
- Father of the Bride, 2022
June 17
- Lucas the Spider, Season 1B
- Las Mejores Familias (AKA The Best Families), 2020 (HBO)
- Non-Stop, 2014 (HBO)
June 19
- Tom and Jerry Cowboy Up!
June 20
- Birdgirl, Season 2
June 22
- All American: Homecoming
- Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
June 23
- Little Ellen, Max Original Season3 Premiere
- Menudo: Forever Young, Max Original Documentary Premiere
- Wellington Paranormal, Season 3
June 24
- Bing, Season 1B
- Rich & Shameless, Season 1
- Tuca & Bertie, Season 2
June 26
- Westworld, Season 4 (HBO)
Westworld
A dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin. Set at the intersection of the near future and the reimagined past, it explores a world in which every human appetite, no matter how noble or depraved, can be indulged.
June 30
- Julia, 2021
- PCC O Poder Segredo, Max Original Premiere
- Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Underground Rock Experience, Max Original Premiere
