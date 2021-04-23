What’s Coming To HBO Max in May 2021, Including ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ and ‘Hacks’
This month on HBO Max, the original movie “Those Who Wish Me Dead” will be released in theaters and on the streamer. In it, assassins chase a teenage murder witness (Finn Little) through the Montana wilderness. All he has to protect him is a fire-watcher (Angelina Jolie), risking everything to help him, even as a forest fire threatens.
An original HBO Max show, “Hacks” explores a difficult mentorship between Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), an old-school Las Vegas comedian whose material is a bit passé, and the entitled, but ambitious 25-year-old writer (Hannah Einbinder) she hires to make her act more relevant.
On the streamer’s doc front, “The Crime of the Century” is a two-part series that slams Big Pharma and the political ops that enabled and abused the distribution of synthetic opiates. It’s directed by award-winner Alex Gibney (“Going Clear: Scientology & the Prison of Belief”).
Coming to HBO Max in May:
May 1
- 17 Again, 2009
- Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, 2012 (HBO)
- Anaconda, 1997
- Anger Management, 2003 (HBO)
- Baby Boom, 1987 (HBO)
- Barry Lyndon, 1975
- Black Hawk Down, 2001
- The Cable Guy, 1996
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005
- Cursed, 2005 (HBO)
- Daddy Day Care, 2003
- Darkest Hour, 2017 (HBO)
- Darkness, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- The Dirty Dozen, 1967
- Dumb & Dumber, 1994
- Employee Of The Month, 2006 (HBO)
- Firehouse Dog, 2007 (HBO)
- Flight Of The Intruder, 1991 (HBO)
- Free Willy, 1993
- Frida, 2002 (HBO)
- Generation Por Que? (HBO)
- God’s Not Dead, 2014 (HBO)
- Good Morning, Vietnam, 1987 (HBO)
- Happy Feet Two, 2011
- Happy Feet, 2006
- Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man, 1991 (HBO)
- Hercules, 1983 (HBO)
- Igby Goes Down, 2002 (HBO)
- Igor, 2008 (HBO)
- Insomnia, 2002 (HBO)
- The Interview, 2014
- Jackie Brown, 1997
- Kansas, 1988 (HBO)
- Magic Mike, 2012
- Menace II Society, 1993
- Michael, 1996 (HBO)
- Mortal Kombat, 1995
- Movie 43, 2013 (HBO)
- Muriel’s Wedding, 1995 (HBO)
- My Baby’s Daddy, 2004 (HBO)
- Mystery Date, 1991 (HBO)
- Norbit, 2007 (HBO)
- Para Rosa (Aka For Rosa) (HBO)
- Precious, 2009 (HBO)
- Rabid, 1977 (HBO)
- Romance & Cigarettes, 2007 (HBO)
- Rosewater, 2014 (HBO)
- Rudy, 1993
- Rush Hour 2, 2001
- Rush Hour 3, 2007
- Rush Hour, 1998
- Save The Last Dance, 2001 (HBO)
- Save The Last Dance 2, 2006 (HBO)
- Senseless, 1998 (HBO)
- Separate Tables, 1958 (HBO)
- Serpico, 1974 (HBO)
- Serving Sara, 2002 (HBO)
- Summer Rental, 1985 (HBO)
- Tenet, 2020 (HBO)
- The Debt, 2010 (HBO)
- The Immigrant, 2014 (HBO)
- The Kingdom, 2007 (HBO)
- The Last Of The Finest, 1990 (HBO)
- The Perfect Man, 2005 (HBO)
- The Tuxedo, 2002 (HBO)
- The Wings Of The Dove, 1997 (HBO)
- The Witches Of Eastwick, 1987 (HBO)
- Tomcats, 2001 (HBO)
- Trust Me, 2014 (HBO)
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012
- Varsity Blues, 1999 (HBO)
- Welcome To Sarajevo, 1997 (HBO)
- When Harry Met Sally, 1989
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971
- Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, 2018 (HBO)
- Words And Pictures, 2014 (HBO)
May 2
- Uri and Ella, Season 1
May 3
- 300: Rise of an Empire, 2014
- Pray, Obey, Kill, Docu-Series Finale (HBO)
May 6
- Hunger, 2008
- Legendary, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- Take Me Out To The Ball Game, 1949
- That Damn Michael Che, Max Original Series Premiere
- West Side Story 1961
May 7
- La Boda De Rosa (Aka Rosa’s Wedding) (HBO)
May 8
- Greenland, 2020 (HBO)
- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2
May 9
- Axios (HBO)
May 10
- Jujutsu Kaisen - Season 1
- Race for the White House, Season 2
- The Crime of the Century, Two Part Documentary Premiere (HBO)
May 13
- Hacks, Series Premiere
- Wonder Woman 1984, 2020 (HBO)
May 14
- Those Who Wish Me Dead, WB Film Premiere, 2021
May 15
- The Personal History Of David Copperfield, 2020 (HBO)
- The Nevers, Part 1 Finale (HBO)
May 19
- Apple & Onion, Season 2A
May 20
- Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Together Again
- The Big Shot with Bethenny, Season Finale
- Ellen’s Next Great Designer, Season Finale
- Territorio (Aka Close Quarters) (HBO)
- This Is Life with Lisa Ling, Season 7
May 23
- In Treatment, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)
May 25
- Cinderella Man, 2005 (HBO)
- Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
May 26
- Curious George, 2006 (HBO)
May 28
- A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
May 30
- Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Finale (HBO)