What’s Coming To HBO Max in May 2021, Including ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ and ‘Hacks’

This month on HBO Max, the original movie “Those Who Wish Me Dead” will be released in theaters and on the streamer. In it, assassins chase a teenage murder witness (Finn Little) through the Montana wilderness. All he has to protect him is a fire-watcher (Angelina Jolie), risking everything to help him, even as a forest fire threatens.

An original HBO Max show, “Hacks” explores a difficult mentorship between Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), an old-school Las Vegas comedian whose material is a bit passé, and the entitled, but ambitious 25-year-old writer (Hannah Einbinder) she hires to make her act more relevant.

On the streamer’s doc front, “The Crime of the Century” is a two-part series that slams Big Pharma and the political ops that enabled and abused the distribution of synthetic opiates. It’s directed by award-winner Alex Gibney (“Going Clear: Scientology & the Prison of Belief”).

Coming to HBO Max in May:

May 1

17 Again, 2009

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, 2012 (HBO)

Anaconda, 1997

Anger Management, 2003 (HBO)

Baby Boom, 1987 (HBO)

Barry Lyndon, 1975

Black Hawk Down, 2001

The Cable Guy, 1996

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005

Cursed, 2005 (HBO)

Daddy Day Care, 2003

Darkest Hour, 2017 (HBO)

Darkness, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Dirty Dozen, 1967

Dumb & Dumber, 1994

Employee Of The Month, 2006 (HBO)

Firehouse Dog, 2007 (HBO)

Flight Of The Intruder, 1991 (HBO)

Free Willy, 1993

Frida, 2002 (HBO)

Generation Por Que? (HBO)

God’s Not Dead, 2014 (HBO)

Good Morning, Vietnam, 1987 (HBO)

Happy Feet Two, 2011

Happy Feet, 2006

Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man, 1991 (HBO)

Hercules, 1983 (HBO)

Igby Goes Down, 2002 (HBO)

Igor, 2008 (HBO)

Insomnia, 2002 (HBO)

The Interview, 2014

Jackie Brown, 1997

Kansas, 1988 (HBO)

Magic Mike, 2012

Menace II Society, 1993

Michael, 1996 (HBO)

Mortal Kombat, 1995

Movie 43, 2013 (HBO)

Muriel’s Wedding, 1995 (HBO)

My Baby’s Daddy, 2004 (HBO)

Mystery Date, 1991 (HBO)

Norbit, 2007 (HBO)

Para Rosa (Aka For Rosa) (HBO)

Precious, 2009 (HBO)

Rabid, 1977 (HBO)

Romance & Cigarettes, 2007 (HBO)

Rosewater, 2014 (HBO)

Rudy, 1993

Rush Hour 2, 2001

Rush Hour 3, 2007

Rush Hour, 1998

Save The Last Dance, 2001 (HBO)

Save The Last Dance 2, 2006 (HBO)

Senseless, 1998 (HBO)

Separate Tables, 1958 (HBO)

Serpico, 1974 (HBO)

Serving Sara, 2002 (HBO)

Summer Rental, 1985 (HBO)

Tenet, 2020 (HBO)

The Debt, 2010 (HBO)

The Immigrant, 2014 (HBO)

The Kingdom, 2007 (HBO)

The Last Of The Finest, 1990 (HBO)

The Perfect Man, 2005 (HBO)

The Tuxedo, 2002 (HBO)

The Wings Of The Dove, 1997 (HBO)

The Witches Of Eastwick, 1987 (HBO)

Tomcats, 2001 (HBO)

Trust Me, 2014 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012

Varsity Blues, 1999 (HBO)

Welcome To Sarajevo, 1997 (HBO)

When Harry Met Sally, 1989

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, 2018 (HBO)

Words And Pictures, 2014 (HBO)

May 2

Uri and Ella, Season 1

May 3

300: Rise of an Empire, 2014

Pray, Obey, Kill, Docu-Series Finale (HBO)

May 6

Hunger, 2008

Legendary, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Take Me Out To The Ball Game, 1949

That Damn Michael Che, Max Original Series Premiere

West Side Story 1961

May 7

La Boda De Rosa (Aka Rosa’s Wedding) (HBO)

May 8

Greenland, 2020 (HBO)

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2

May 9

Axios (HBO)

May 10

Jujutsu Kaisen - Season 1

Race for the White House, Season 2

The Crime of the Century, Two Part Documentary Premiere (HBO)

May 13

Hacks, Series Premiere

Wonder Woman 1984, 2020 (HBO)

May 14

Those Who Wish Me Dead, WB Film Premiere, 2021

May 15

The Personal History Of David Copperfield, 2020 (HBO)

The Nevers, Part 1 Finale (HBO)

May 19

Apple & Onion, Season 2A

May 20

Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Together Again

The Big Shot with Bethenny, Season Finale

Ellen’s Next Great Designer, Season Finale

Territorio (Aka Close Quarters) (HBO)

This Is Life with Lisa Ling, Season 7

May 23

In Treatment, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)

May 25

Cinderella Man, 2005 (HBO)

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

May 26

Curious George, 2006 (HBO)

May 28

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

May 30

Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Finale (HBO)

