What’s Coming to HBO Max in November 2020, Including ‘The Flight Attendant’ and Season 2 of ‘His Dark Materials’
“The Flight Attendant” stars Kaley Cuoco (“The Big Bang Theory”) in an HBO Max thriller series (coming Nov. 26) about a woman who wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and hasn’t a clue what’s going on. Another original, “I Hate Suzie,” is a dramedy about Suzie Pickles (Billie Piper). When her laptop is hacked and compromising photos emerge, her life is forever changed. “Suzie” is co-created by “Succession” writer Lucy Prebble.
“His Dark Materials,” based on author Philip Pullman’s trilogy, begins season two after Lord Asriel has opened a bridge to a new world. Stricken over the death of her best friend, Lyra (Dafne Keen) follows Asriel into the unknown to find her. It also stars Ruth Wilson and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Also, the cast from “The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air” returns for a reunion special on set in the Banks’ home, with the exact date in November still to come.
On the classic front are Tennessee Williams’ “Baby Doll,” James Dean in the film version of John Steinbeck’s “East of Eden” and Natalie Wood and Warren Beatty as doomed lovers in William Inge’s “Splendor in the Grass.”
What’s coming to HBO Max in November
November 1:
- 10,000 BC, 2008
- 13 Going On 30, 2004
- 2 Fast 2 Furious, 2003 (HBO)
- Above The Rim, 1994
- All Is Bright, 2013
- America, America, 1964
- Anchors Aweigh, 1945
- Another Cinderella Story, 2008
- The Arrangement, 1969
- Austin Powers In Goldmember, 2002
- Autumn In New York, 2000 (HBO)
- Baby Doll, 1956
- Battleship, 2012 (HBO)
- Beasts Of The Southern Wild, 2012 (HBO)
- Billy Madison, 1995 (HBO)
- Blast From The Past, 1999
- Blood Work, 2002
- The Bridge Of San Luis Rey, 2005 (HBO)
- Broadway Danny Rose, 1984 (HBO)
- The Bucket List, 2007
- The Children, 2009
- A Christmas Carol, 1938
- Chronicle, 2012 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- City Island, 2010 (HBO)
- City Slickers, 1991 (HBO)
- Clash Of The Titans, 2010
- Critical Care, 1997
- Cruel Intentions, 1999 (HBO)
- The Dancer Upstairs, 2003 (HBO)
- The Dark Knight, 2008
- David Copperfield, 1935
- Dead Man Walking, 1995 (HBO)
- Desperately Seeking Susan, 1985 (HBO)
- The Devil’s Advocate, 1997
- Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star, 2003 (HBO)
- Dolphin Tale, 2011
- Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd, 2003
- The Eagle, 2011 (HBO)
- East Of Eden, 1955
- Eight Legged Freaks, 2002
- Elf Pets: Santa’s Saint Bernard’s Save Christmas, 2018
- The Enforcer, 1976
- A Face In The Crowd, 1957
- The Fast And The Furious, 2001 (HBO)
- Femme Fatale, 2002
- The Five-Year Engagement, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- A Flintstone Christmas, 1977
- A Flintstone Family Christmas, 1993
- Free Willy, 1993
- Friday The 13th, 2009
- G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra, 2009
- The Gauntlet, 1977
- Genius, 2016 (HBO)
- Get Santa, 2014
- Girl In Progress, 2012
- Grumpier Old Men, 1995
- Grumpy Old Men, 1993
- Guys And Dolls, 1955
- Hacksaw Ridge, 2016 (HBO)
- Happy Gilmore, 1996 (HBO)
- Heidi, 2006
- High Fidelity, 2000 (HBO)
- High Society, 1956
- The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012
- The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies, 2014
- The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug, 2013
- Hollidaysburg, 2014
- House On Haunted Hill, 1999
- Ice Age: Continental Drift, 2012 (HBO)
- Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes
- The Iron Giant, 1999
- J. Edgar, 2011
- Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday, 1993
- Jason X, 2002
- King Kong, 1976 (HBO)
- The Last King Of Scotland, 2006 (HBO)
- The Lego Batman Movie, 2017
- The Lego Movie, 2014
- The Lego Ninjago Movie, 2014
- License To Wed, 2007
- Life Stinks, 1991
- Linda And The Mockingbirds, 2020 (HBO)
- Little Man Tate, 1991 (HBO)
- Looney Tunes: Back In Action, 2003
- The Losers, 2010
- Lowriders, 2017 (HBO)
- Made, 2001 (HBO)
- The Madness Of King George, 1994 (HBO)
- Magic Mike, 2012
- The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special, 2017
- Magnum Force, 1973
- Malibu’s Most Wanted, 2003
- The Man With The Golden Arm, 1955
- The Mask, 1994
- Menace II Society, 1993
- Miss Julie, 2014 (HBO)
- Money Talks, 1997
- Mr. Nanny, 1993
- Music And Lyrics, 2007
- Must Love Dogs, 2005
- Mystic River, 2003
- National Lampoon’s Loaded Weapon 1, 1993
- Needful Things, 1993
- The Neverending Story, 1984
- The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter, 1991
- New York Minute, 2004
- Nights In Rodanthe, 2008
- Nothing Like The Holidays, 2008
- Now And Then, 1995
- Ocean’s 11, 1960
- Old School, 2003
- On The Town, 1949
- Once Upon A Sesame Street Christmas, Special Premiere
- A Perfect World, 1993
- Pleasantville, 1998
- The Pledge, 2001
- Popstar, 2005
- Practical Magic, 1998
- The Prophecy, 1995 (HBO)
- The Prophecy 2, 1998 (HBO)
- The Prophecy 3: The Ascent, 2000 (HBO)
- Prophecy 4: The Uprising, 2005 (HBO)
- Prophecy 5: The Forsaken, 2005 (HBO)
- Radio Days, 1987
- Red Tails, 2012 (HBO)
- Rick And Morty, Season Four PremiereThe Right Stuff, 1983
- Rock Star, 2001
- Rosewood, 1997
- Rumor Has It, 2005
- Salvador, 1986 (HBO)
- Scoop, 2006 (HBO)
- The Sea Of Grass, 1947
- The Secret Garden, 1993
- Sesame Street, 1969
- Sesame Street: Elmo’s Playdate, Special Premiere
- Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration, Special Premiere
- Sinbad Of The Seven Seas, 1989 (HBO)
- The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants, 2005
- The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants 2, 2008
- Smurfs Christmas Special, 1982
- Some Came Running, 1958
- Space Cowboys, 2000
- Splendor In The Grass, 1961
- Sudden Impact, 1983
- Summer Catch, 2001
- Swingers, 1996 (HBO)
- Swordfish, 2001
- A Tale Of Two Cities, 1935
- Terminator 3: Rise Of The Machines, 2003
- Terminator Salvation, 2009
- Terms Of Endearment, 1983
- Thief, 1981 (HBO)
- Thirteen Ghosts, 2001
- Tightrope, 1984
- The Time Traveler’s Wife, 2009
- Tis The Season To Be Smurfy, 1987
- Titans, Seasons 1 & 2
- Torque, 2004
- Tower Heist, 2011 (HBO)
- The Town That Santa Forgot, 1993
- Troll, 1986 (HBO)
- Troll 2, 1990 (HBO)
- True Crime, 1999
- Tweety’s High-Flying Adventures, 2000
- Twilight Zone: The Movie, 1983 (HBO)
- Una Semana (HBO)
- Unaccompanied Minors, 2006
- Untamed Heart, 1993 (HBO)
- Veronica Mars, 2014
- A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas, 2011 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- We Bought A Zoo, 2011 (HBO)
- When You Wish Upon A Pickle: A Sesame Street Special, 2018
- Wild Wild West, 1999
- Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!, 2004 (HBO)
- Witches Of Eastwick, The, 1987
- The Wood, 1999
- Wyatt Earp, 1994
- Yogi Bear’s All-Star Comedy Christmas Caper, 1982
- Yogi’s First Christmas, 1980
- Young Justice, Seasons 1-3
- Zoo Animals (HBO)
November 2:
- Quadrophenia, 1979
- We Are Who We Are, Season Finale (HBO)
- A Woman Under The Influence, 1974
November 4:
- Looney Tunes, 1930 - 1969
November 6:
- Pecado Original (Aka Original Sin) (HBO)
November 7:
- The Dead Don’t Die, 2019 (HBO)
- The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 Inductions (HBO)
November 9:
- Food Wars! Shokugeki No Soma, Season 5 (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)
- Industry, Series Premiere (HBO)
November 11:
- Patria, Season Finale (HBO)
November 12:
- My Sesame Street Friends, 2020
November 13:
- De Lo Mio (HBO)
- Entre Nos: LA Meets NY (HBO)
November 14:
- Dolittle, 2020 (HBO)
November 15:
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season Finale (HBO)
- Murder On Middle Beach, Docuseries Premiere (HBO)
November 16:
- His Dark Materials, Season Two Premiere (HBO)
- Linda and the Mockingbirds, 2020 (HBO)
November 20:
- Porno Para Principiantes (Aka Porno For Newbies) (HBO)
November 21:
- Between The World And Me, Special Event Premiere (HBO)
- Real Time with Bill Maher, Season Finale (HBO)
- Underwater, 2020 (HBO)
November 24:
- Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
- Smurfs, Season 4, 1981
November 26:
- Craftopia: Craft the Halls, HBO Max Special Premiere
- Craftopia: Merry Craftmas!, HBO Max Special Premiere
- The Flight Attendant, HBO Max Original Series Premiere
- Superintelligence, HBO Max Original Film Premiere
“The Flight Attendant” Trailer
November 27:
- Chateau Vato (HBO)
- How To With John Wilson, Season Finale (HBO)
November 28:
- The Call Of The Wild, 2019 (HBO)
November 29:
- The Undoing, Season Finale (HBO)