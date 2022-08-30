What’s Coming to HBO Max in September 2022, Including ‘Elvis,’ ‘Los Espookys,’ ‘Escape from Kabul’

The King is coming to HBO Max. “Elvis,” starring Austin Butler as the famed singer, streams beginning on Sept. 2. The movie highlights the complicated two-decade relationship between Elvis Presley and his manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). To see the real Elvis in the movies, check out “Jailhouse Rock” and “Girl Happy,” also available on the service beginning on Sept. 1. The films are fairly simple romantic comedies, but his widow, Priscilla Presley, has said that Elvis wanted the chance to play more dramatic roles, but was denied the opportunity by Parker.

Watch the trailer for “Elvis”:

Also coming to the streaming service in September is the second season of the dual-language comedy “Los Espookys.” The series follows a group of friends trying to turn their love of horror into a successful business, where most of their jobs consist of fabricating horror film-like situations and tricking people into thinking they are real. The second season kicks off on Sept. 16.

On Sept. 21, the new documentary “Escape from Kabul” will premiere on both HBO and HBO Max. The film unfolds over 18 monumental days in August 2021, from the U.S. withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan through the subsequent evacuation of tens of thousands of Afghan citizens from Kabul airport after the Taliban seized the city.

At the end of the month, select programming from the Magnolia Network will begin streaming on HBO Max. While Magnolia content will continue to stream on HBO Max’s streaming sibling discovery+, Warner Bros. Discovery is bringing some of Discovery's more elevated lifestyle programming to the prestige streamer as well, ahead of next summer’s merging of the two services.

Some Hollywood gems are also in the September mix, including three “Thin Man” mysteries slated for Sept. 1, featuring the stylish team of Myrna Loy and William Powell. “Red Dust,” a steamy pre-Code love triangle with Clark Gable, Jean Harlow, and Mary Astor, arrives on the same day. Astor plays good girl to Harlow’s wisecracking free spirit.

Sept. 1

The Accused, 1988 (HBO)

Airplane II: The Sequel, 1982 (HBO)

Airplane!, 1980 (HBO)

Andy Hardy Comes Home, 1958

Andy Hardy Gets Spring Fever, 1939

Andy Hardy Meets a Debutante, 1940

Andy Hardy’s Blonde Trouble, 1944

Andy Hardy’s Double Life, 1942

Andy Hardy’s Private Secretary, 1941

Angela, 1995

Another Thin Man, 1939

The Bad and the Beautiful, 1952

Bandslam, 2009 (HBO)

The Beach Bum, 2019 (HBO)

Beau Travail, 1999

Cat People, 1942

The Courtship of Andy Hardy, 1942

Divergent, 2014 (HBO)

The Divergent Series: Allegiant, 2016 (HBO)

The Divergent Series: Insurgent, 2015 (HBO)

Double Trouble, 1967

Dragon Blade, 2015 (HBO)

Elvis on Tour, 1972

The Eyes of My Mother, 2016 (HBO)

The Eyes of Orson Welles, 2018

Frankenstein, 1970

Girl Happy, 1965

Glory, 1989

Harper, 1966

Holiday, 1930

Hook, Line and Sinker, 1931

The Host, 2013 (HBO)

Hot Tub Time Machine, 2010 (HBO) (Extended Version)

In the Fade, 2017 (HBO)

It Happened at the World’s Fair, 1963

Jailhouse Rock, 1957

Killer Elite, 2011 (HBO)

The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean, 1972

Life of Crime, 2014 (HBO)

Meet Dave, 2008 (HBO)

Melancholia, 2011 (HBO)

My Bloody Valentine, 1981 (HBO) (Extended Version)

My Week with Marilyn, 2011 (HBO)

The Nitwits, 1935

The Oklahoma Kid, 1939

Operation Crossbow, 1965

The Outfit, 1973

Please Stand By, 2017 (HBO)

Ratcatcher, 1999

Red Dust, 1932

The Ring Two, 2005 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Rita, Sue and Bob Too, 1987

Road to Singapore, 1931

Rocknrolla, 2008 (HBO)

Rosetta, 1999

The Scapegoat, 1959

The Sea Wolf, 1941

Screaming Eagles, 1956

Shadow Dancer, 2012 (HBO)

Shadow of the Thin Man, 1941

Song of the Thin Man, 1947

Spinout, 1966

The Tailor of Panama, 2001 (HBO)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, 1986 (HBO) (Extended Version)

There Was a Crooked Man, 1970

Till the End of Time, 1946

Topsy-Turvy, 1999

Torpedo Run, 1958

Varda by Agnès, 2019

Village of the Damned, 1960

Waterloo Bridge, 1940

We’re All Going To The World’s Fair, 2021

What Lies Beneath, 2000 (HBO)

Where the Boys Are, 1960

Wild Hogs, 2007 (HBO)

Woman Walks Ahead, 2017 (HBO)

Working Girls, 1986

Young Guns, 1988

Young Guns II, 1990

Zandy’s Bride, 1974

Sept. 2 Elvis, 2022 (HBO)

Total Dramarama, Season 3B Premiere Sept. 3 Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1C Premiere Sept. 4 Primera, 2021

The Vampire Diaries, Seasons 1-8

House of the Dragon Sept. 5 Beauty and the Bandit, 1946

September 7

The Brave One, 1956

Young Sheldon, Season 5 Sept. 9 HBO First Look: See How They Run, Season Premiere (HBO)

Moonfall, 2022 (HBO)

Saving The King (aka Salvar al Rey), Max Original Season 1

Tom Swift, Season 1 Sept. 10 Impractical Jokers, Season 9C

Impractical Jokers, Season 9C Specials Sept. 12 The Criminal Life of Archibaldo de La Cruz, 1955 Sept. 14 Tammy, 2014 (HBO) (Extended Version) Sept. 15 Dos Monjes, 1934

Lucia, 1968 Sept. 16 Good Behavior, Seasons 1-2

Los Espookys, Season 2 Premiere (HBO) Sept. 17 Secret Origin Of The Batwheels Sept. 21 Escape From Kabul, 2022 (HBO) Sept. 22 The Hype, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Living Single, Seasons 1-5

Sept. 23

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? Season 1 Premiere

Sept. 28

Hostages, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

Into the Storm, 2014 (HBO)

Sept. 29

Looney Tunes Cartoons (S5B) Halloween Special Max Original Premiere

Sept. 30