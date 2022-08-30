What’s Coming to HBO Max in September 2022, Including ‘Elvis,’ ‘Los Espookys,’ ‘Escape from Kabul’
The King is coming to HBO Max. “Elvis,” starring Austin Butler as the famed singer, streams beginning on Sept. 2. The movie highlights the complicated two-decade relationship between Elvis Presley and his manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). To see the real Elvis in the movies, check out “Jailhouse Rock” and “Girl Happy,” also available on the service beginning on Sept. 1. The films are fairly simple romantic comedies, but his widow, Priscilla Presley, has said that Elvis wanted the chance to play more dramatic roles, but was denied the opportunity by Parker.
Watch the trailer for “Elvis”:
Also coming to the streaming service in September is the second season of the dual-language comedy “Los Espookys.” The series follows a group of friends trying to turn their love of horror into a successful business, where most of their jobs consist of fabricating horror film-like situations and tricking people into thinking they are real. The second season kicks off on Sept. 16.
On Sept. 21, the new documentary “Escape from Kabul” will premiere on both HBO and HBO Max. The film unfolds over 18 monumental days in August 2021, from the U.S. withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan through the subsequent evacuation of tens of thousands of Afghan citizens from Kabul airport after the Taliban seized the city.
At the end of the month, select programming from the Magnolia Network will begin streaming on HBO Max. While Magnolia content will continue to stream on HBO Max’s streaming sibling discovery+, Warner Bros. Discovery is bringing some of Discovery's more elevated lifestyle programming to the prestige streamer as well, ahead of next summer’s merging of the two services.
Some Hollywood gems are also in the September mix, including three “Thin Man” mysteries slated for Sept. 1, featuring the stylish team of Myrna Loy and William Powell. “Red Dust,” a steamy pre-Code love triangle with Clark Gable, Jean Harlow, and Mary Astor, arrives on the same day. Astor plays good girl to Harlow’s wisecracking free spirit.
Coming to HBO Max:
Sept. 1
- The Accused, 1988 (HBO)
- Airplane II: The Sequel, 1982 (HBO)
- Airplane!, 1980 (HBO)
- Andy Hardy Comes Home, 1958
- Andy Hardy Gets Spring Fever, 1939
- Andy Hardy Meets a Debutante, 1940
- Andy Hardy’s Blonde Trouble, 1944
- Andy Hardy’s Double Life, 1942
- Andy Hardy’s Private Secretary, 1941
- Angela, 1995
- Another Thin Man, 1939
- The Bad and the Beautiful, 1952
- Bandslam, 2009 (HBO)
- The Beach Bum, 2019 (HBO)
- Beau Travail, 1999
- Cat People, 1942
- The Courtship of Andy Hardy, 1942
- Divergent, 2014 (HBO)
- The Divergent Series: Allegiant, 2016 (HBO)
- The Divergent Series: Insurgent, 2015 (HBO)
- Double Trouble, 1967
- Dragon Blade, 2015 (HBO)
- Elvis on Tour, 1972
- The Eyes of My Mother, 2016 (HBO)
- The Eyes of Orson Welles, 2018
- Frankenstein, 1970
- Girl Happy, 1965
- Glory, 1989
- Harper, 1966
- Holiday, 1930
- Hook, Line and Sinker, 1931
- The Host, 2013 (HBO)
- Hot Tub Time Machine, 2010 (HBO) (Extended Version)
- In the Fade, 2017 (HBO)
- It Happened at the World’s Fair, 1963
- Jailhouse Rock, 1957
- Killer Elite, 2011 (HBO)
- The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean, 1972
- Life of Crime, 2014 (HBO)
- Meet Dave, 2008 (HBO)
- Melancholia, 2011 (HBO)
- My Bloody Valentine, 1981 (HBO) (Extended Version)
- My Week with Marilyn, 2011 (HBO)
- The Nitwits, 1935
- The Oklahoma Kid, 1939
- Operation Crossbow, 1965
- The Outfit, 1973
- Please Stand By, 2017 (HBO)
- Ratcatcher, 1999
- Red Dust, 1932
- The Ring Two, 2005 (HBO) (Extended Version)
- Rita, Sue and Bob Too, 1987
- Road to Singapore, 1931
- Rocknrolla, 2008 (HBO)
- Rosetta, 1999
- The Scapegoat, 1959
- The Sea Wolf, 1941
- Screaming Eagles, 1956
- Shadow Dancer, 2012 (HBO)
- Shadow of the Thin Man, 1941
- Song of the Thin Man, 1947
- Spinout, 1966
- The Tailor of Panama, 2001 (HBO)
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, 1986 (HBO) (Extended Version)
- There Was a Crooked Man, 1970
- Till the End of Time, 1946
- Topsy-Turvy, 1999
- Torpedo Run, 1958
- Varda by Agnès, 2019
- Village of the Damned, 1960
- Waterloo Bridge, 1940
- We’re All Going To The World’s Fair, 2021
- What Lies Beneath, 2000 (HBO)
- Where the Boys Are, 1960
- Wild Hogs, 2007 (HBO)
- Woman Walks Ahead, 2017 (HBO)
- Working Girls, 1986
- Young Guns, 1988
- Young Guns II, 1990
- Zandy’s Bride, 1974
Sept. 2
- Elvis, 2022 (HBO)
- Total Dramarama, Season 3B Premiere
Sept. 3
- Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1C Premiere
Sept. 4
- Primera, 2021
- The Vampire Diaries, Seasons 1-8
- House of the Dragon
Sept. 5
- Beauty and the Bandit, 1946
- September 7
- The Brave One, 1956
- Young Sheldon, Season 5
Sept. 9
- HBO First Look: See How They Run, Season Premiere (HBO)
- Moonfall, 2022 (HBO)
- Saving The King (aka Salvar al Rey), Max Original Season 1
- Tom Swift, Season 1
Sept. 10
- Impractical Jokers, Season 9C
- Impractical Jokers, Season 9C Specials
Sept. 12
- The Criminal Life of Archibaldo de La Cruz, 1955
Sept. 14
- Tammy, 2014 (HBO) (Extended Version)
Sept. 15
- Dos Monjes, 1934
- Lucia, 1968
Sept. 16
- Good Behavior, Seasons 1-2
- Los Espookys, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Sept. 17
- Secret Origin Of The Batwheels
Sept. 21
- Escape From Kabul, 2022 (HBO)
Sept. 22
- The Hype, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- Living Single, Seasons 1-5
Sept. 23
- Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? Season 1 Premiere
Sept. 28
- Hostages, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
- Into the Storm, 2014 (HBO)
Sept. 29
- Looney Tunes Cartoons (S5B) Halloween Special Max Original Premiere
Sept. 30
- Bing, Season 1C
- Gotham, Seasons 1-5
- Magnolia Content
- The Cabin Chronicles, Seasons 1-2
- The Courage to Run with Chip Gaines & Gabe Grunewald, Special
- The Craftsman, Season 1
- The Established Home, Season 1
- Family Dinner, Seasons 1-2
- Fixer Upper (Five-Season Library)
- Fixer Upper: Behind the Design, Season 1
- Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Season 1
- For the Love of Kitchens, Season 1
- Growing Floret, Season 1
- Homegrown, Seasons 1-2
- In with the Old, Season 1
- Inn the Works, Seasons 1-2
- The Johnnyswim Show, Seasons 1-2
- The Lost Kitchen, Seasons 1-2
- Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Seasons 1-6
- Maine Cabin Masters, Season 7
- Making Modern with Brooke and Brice, Seasons 1-2
- Point of View: A Designer Profile
- Ranch to Table, Seasons 1-2
- Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Seasons 1-2
- The Retro Plant Shop with Mikey and Jo, Season 1
- Silos Baking Competition
- Van Go, Seasons 1-2
- Where We Call Home, Seasons 1-2
