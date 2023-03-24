What’s Coming to Hulu in April 2023? ‘Tiny Beautiful Things,’ ‘Saint X,’ ‘Quasi’

One of the most anticipated television releases of April is coming to Hulu on April 7. “Tiny Beautiful Things” stars Kathryn Hahn as troubled writer Clare. Ironically, she becomes a great advice columnist as her life falls apart. Her marriage is in trouble and her teen daughter hates her. Plus, her writing career is going nowhere. Based on the best-selling collection by Cheryl Strayed, the limited series explores the author’s journey toward healing herself and others.

Check out the “Tiny Beautiful Things” trailer:

Also arriving on Hulu in April is the series adaptation of the best-selling novel “Saint X.” The series is based on Alexis Schaitkin’s novel of the same name and follows a woman’s dangerous pursuit of her older sister’s disappearance on an idyllic Caribbean vacation. Through multiple timelines, the series explores all the traumatic ripples the mystery created for countless people. The series will star Alycia Debnam-Carey, Josh Bonzie, Jayden Elijah, West Duchovny, Betsy Brandt, and Michael Park. The first three episodes will premiere on April 26.

A new comic version of the classic story of Quasimodo will stream on April 20. Not only does the bell ringer of the Notre Dame Cathedral fall in love with Esmeralda, but he is also caught in the middle of a murderous feud between the Pope and the king of France. “Quasi” stars Steve Lemme as the titular hunchback and Adrianne Palicki as Esmeralda.

Watch the trailer for “Quasi”:

Horror film “The Offering” is also set to debut on the streamer next month. In the movie, the son of a Hasidic funeral director returns home with his pregnant wife. However, unbeknownst to everybody, there is a demon hiding in the family morgue, and this ancient menace only wants one thing: the unborn child. The supernatural thriller will premiere on April 14.

Take a look at “The Offering”:

Coming in April:

April 1

Black Clover: Complete Seasons 1-2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Dr. STONE: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Log Horizon: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Overlord: Complete Season 2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Toriko: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Adam (2009)

American Psycho (2000)

Baby Mama (2008)

Bachelorette (2012)

Because Of Winn-Dixie (2005)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Big Daddy (1999)

Blackthorn (2011)

Body At Brighton Rock (2019)

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)

Boys On The Side (1995)

Breakin’ All The Rules (2004)

Bridesmaids (2011)

Brooklyn’s Finest (2010)

The Brothers (2001)

CHiPS (2017)

Copycat (1995)

Courage Under Fire (1996)

Date Night (2010)

Dear John (2010)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

The Diary Of A Teenage Girl (2015)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (2012)

Dredd (2012)

Elysium (2013)

Everybody Loves Somebody (2017)

The Fan (1996)

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)

Father Of The Bride (1991)

Father Of The Bride Part II (1995)

The Forgotten (2004)

Glee the 3D Concert Movie (2011)

Haywire (2012)

High Fidelity (2000)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

The Interview (2014)

Joe Somebody (2001)

John Tucker Must Die (2006)

The Lady In The Van (2016)

4/1/23 Lincoln (2012)

Made In America (1993)

Made Of Honor (2008)

Mission To Mars (2000)

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2011)

Nanny McPhee (2006)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

The Negotiator (1998)

Once (2007)

Prom Night (2008)

Revenge of the Nerds (1984)

Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise (1987)

Righteous Kill (2008)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

Runaway Jury (2003)

Second Act (2018)

The Secret Life Of Bees (2008)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Think Like A Man (2012)

Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie (2012)

To The Wonder (2012)

We Own The Night (2007)

April 2 Chainsaw Man: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) April 3 Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields: Two-Part Documentary Premiere April 4 Escape From Planet Earth (2013) April 5 The Good Mothers: Complete Limited Series

The Pope: Answers: Special Premiere

Reginald the Vampire: Complete Season 1

Area21 Live on Planet Earth (2023) April 6 Dave: Season 3 Premiere

Spy x Family: Season 1, Part 2 (DUBBED)

The Last Stand (2013) April 7 Tiny Beautiful Things: Complete Limited Series

The New York Times Presents: The Legacy of J Dilla: Premiere

Beast of Burden (2018)

The Honeymoon (2022)

Medieval (2022)

Mr. Right (2015)

The Program (2015) April 8 13 Assassins (2010)

Jesus Camp (2006)

The Queen Of Versailles (2012) April 9 War with Grandpa (2020) April 10 Blood Money: Complete Season 1

Ice Road Truckers: Complete Season 3

Swamp People: Serpent Invasion: Complete Season 1

The Weekend (2019)

April 11 Am I Being Unreasonable?: Complete Season 1 April 12 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards: Special Premiere April 13 Single Drunk Female: Complete Season 2

Door Mouse (2022)

Flux Gourmet (2022) April 14 The Offering (2023)

Section 8 (2022)

She Will (2021) April 15 Dan Rhodes Quick Tricks MiniMash: Complete Season 1

Denis Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

Karina Garcia Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

KidCity Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

KONOSUBA: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Seasons 2-3

Mackenzie Turner Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

Mob Psycho 100: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

One Piece: Episodes 153-325 (DUBBED)

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Main Street (2010)

Serious Moonlight (2009)

Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)

Zero Days (2016)

New Girl September 20, 2011 Jessica Day is an offbeat and adorable girl in her late 20s who, after a bad breakup, moves in with three single guys. Goofy, positive, vulnerable and honest to a fault, Jess has faith in people, even when she shouldn’t. Although she’s dorky and awkward, she’s comfortable in her own skin. More prone to friendships with women, she’s not used to hanging with the boys—especially at home.