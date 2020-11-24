What’s Coming to Hulu in December 2020, Including ‘Lord of the Rings’ and ‘The Secret Garden’
J.R.R. Tolkien’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ trilogy were blockbuster hits. Originally conceived as a sequel to the children’s book “The Hobbit,” it became a much bigger work as the Dark Lord Sauron tried to conquer Middle Earth. Granted, it’s a tough battle, but when it comes to winning the day, trust the Hobbit quartet: Frodo, Sam, Merry and Pippin.
Also on the Hulu fantasy front is a 2020 version of the 1911 novel “The Secret Garden.” This is the latest incarnation of the Frances Hodgson Burnett story about a young orphan who discovered a magical garden on her uncle’s estate. This version, set in 1947 England, stars Dixie Egerickx, Colin Firth and Julie Walters.
What’s coming to Hulu in December
December 1
- CMA Country Christmas: Special (ABC)
- Disney Holiday Singalong: Special (ABC)
- Lupin the 3rd Part 5: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed & Subbed) (TMS)
- 30 Days of Night (2007)
- 50 First Dates (2004)
- About Last Night (1986)
- Angels & Demons (2009)
- Any Given Sunday (1999)
- Black Dynamite (2009)
- Body of Evidence (1993)
- Cake (2006)
- Charlotte’s Web (1973)
- Cliffhanger (1993)
- Con Air (1997)
- Diary Of A Mad Black Woman (2005)
- Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist (2005)
- Dr. No (1962)
- Dragonball: Evolution (2009)
- Euphoria (2018)
- Eyes Wide Shut (1999)
- Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties (2006)
- Goldeneye (1995)
- Goldfinger (1964)
- Hemingway’s Garden of Eden (2010)
- Here On Earth (1999)
- Hot Air (2018)
- Into the Blue (2005)
- Love Potion No. 9 (1992)
- Our Family Wedding (2009)
- Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)
- Shrink (2009)
- Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)
- Southside With You (2016)
- Strategic Air Command (1955)
- Sunshine (2007)
- The 6th Day (2000)
- The Chumscrubber (2005)
- The Client (1994)
- The Color of Money (1986)
- The Da Vinci Code (2006)
- The Fifth Element (1997)
- The Hand that Rocks the Cradle (1992)
- The Hulk (2003)
- The Hurt Locker (2008)
- The January Man (1989)
- The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001)
- The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003)
- The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers (2002)
- The Mummy: Tomb of The Dragon Emperor (2008)
- The November Man (2014)
- The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
- The Young Victoria (2009)
- True Confessions (1981)
- Two Weeks (2006)
- Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)
- Why Did I Get Married? (2007)
December 4
- The Hardy Boys: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
- Brassic: Complete Season 2 (ITV)
- Deutschland 89: Complete Season 1 (Sundance)
- My Hero Academia: Complete Season 4 (Dubbed) (Funimation)
- She Dies Tomorrow (2020)
December 5
- Black Ops (2020)
- God’s Own Country (2017)
- It Had To Be You (2015)
- Mr. Jones (2020)
- Waiting For The Barbarians (2020)
December 6
- How To Fake A War (2019)
- The Secret Garden (2020)
December 7
- Valley Girl (2020)
December 8
- Nurses: Series Premiere (NBC)
- The Fairy Princess and the Unicorn (2020)
December 10
- Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical! (NBC)
- Out Stealing Horses (2019)
December 11
- Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
- Rent-A-Pal (2020)
- Spy Cat (2020)
December 12
- Endless (2020)
December 15
- Dirt Music (2019)
- Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)
December 16
- Amy Winehouse: A Final Goodbye (2016)
December 18
- The Hero (2017)
December 21
- NOS4A2: Complete Season 2 (AMC)
December 22
- You Cannot Kill David Arquette (2020)
December 23
- Someone Marry Barry (2014)
- The Little Hours (2017)
December 25
- Soldiers of Fortune (2012)
December 26
- Letterkenny: Complete Season 9 (Hulu Original)
December 27
- The Masked Singer: Season 5 Premiere (FOX)
- American Animals (2018)
December 28
- Hope Gap (2020)
- Our Idiot Brother (2011)
December 31
- Bayou Caviar (2018)
- Supervized (2019)