What’s Coming to Hulu in December 2022, Including ‘Darby and the Dead,’ ‘Kindred,’ ‘It’s A Wonderful Binge’

Original movie “Darby and the Dead,” will come to Hulu on Dec. 2. High-school outcast Darby (played by Riele Downs) has an unusual knack for seeing dead people. And if that wasn’t tricky enough, things get extra complicated when Capri (played by Auli’i Cravalho) — the popular girl at school who regularly bullies Darby — dies. Before she can move on, Capri decides to haunt Darby until she finds a way to give her the Sweet 17 party she always wanted.

On a darker note, the streamer will also be the home of new series “Kindred,” adapted from the novel of the same name by Octavia E. Butler. The FX series, which begins streaming on Dec. 13, is about a Black woman who moves back to Los Angeles to begin anew; until she finds herself pulled back and forth in time, including going all the way back to a 19th-century plantation in which her life is significantly different and more dangerous. The series stars Mallori Johnson, Micah Stock, Ryan Kwanten, Gayle Rankin, Austin Smith, and more. All episodes will drop on Dec. 13.

Original Hulu movie “It’s A Wonderful Binge,” debuting Dec. 9., is set a few years after four friends enjoy their first Binge, the one day every year that all drugs and alcohol are legal. The next state-sanctioned Binge is set for Christmas Eve, but the group is older now — and facing issues with family, lovers, and life. This sky-high sequel to 2020’s “The Binge” stars Eduardo Franco, Dexter Darden, Zainne Saleh, Marta Piekarz, and more. Not only will this holiday season be a wild ride, but there might just be some lessons learned as well. “It’s A Wonderful Binge” is part comedy, part fable and features Danny Trejo, Kaitlin Olson, Tim Meadows, Paul Scheer, Patty Guggenheim, and many others.

Batman fans will appreciate the return of the Caped Crusader in “Batman Begins,” “The Dark Knight,” and “The Dark Knight Rises,” all on Dec. 12.

Dec. 1

Banyana: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (TMS)

Big Brother: Complete Seasons 3 & 7 (CBS)

Bleach: Complete Seasons 1-26 (SPANISH SUBBED & DUBBED) (Viz)

Floribama Shore: Complete Seasons 1-2 (MTV)

Love Island US: Complete Seasons 1-3 (CBS)

Project Runway: Complete Seasons 10,11,12 & 13 (A&E)

The Real World: Complete Seasons 3 & 30 (MTV)

Siesta Key: Complete Seasons 1-2 (MTV)

A Chance for Christmas (2021)

Anger Management (2003)

Awakenings (1990)

Bachelor Party Vegas (2006)

Barney’s Version (2010)

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007)

Being Julia (2004)

Brothers (2009)

Christine (1983)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

Dave Chappelle’s Block Party (2006)

Dawn Of The Dead (2004)

Epic Movie (2007)

Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998)

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

The Final Destination (2009)

Final Destination 5 (2011)

Good Kids (2016)

The Good Witch of Christmas (2022)

Hancock (2008)

The Happening (2008)

I, Frankenstein (2014)

I’m Glad It’s Christmas (2022)

Liar, Liar (1997)

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)

Machine Gun Preacher (2011)

Marmaduke (2010)

Never Back Down (2008)

Only You (1994)

Pathfinder (2005)

Picture Perfect (1997) (25th Anniversary)

Pulling Strings (2013)

The Rider (2018)

Rio (2011)

The Royal Tenenbaums (2002) (20th Anniversary)

The Scout (1994)

Stomp The Yard: Homecoming (2010)

This Christmas (2007) (15th Anniversary)

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (1997)

Wall Street (1987) (35th Anniversary)

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) (30th Anniversary)

Witless Protection (2008)

Final Destination Movies Final Destination is a series of horror films centered on the themes of fatalism, predestination, and precognition, in relation to death.

Dec. 2 Darby and the Dead (2022) (Hulu Original)

American Carnage (2021)

Gone in the Night (2022) Dec. 3 Huda’s Salon (2021) Dec. 5 Back in the Groove: Two-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Housebroken: Special Holiday Episodes (Fox) Dec. 7 Connect: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original) Dec. 8 The Night House (2020)

Proximity (2020) Dec. 9 It’s A Wonderful Binge (2022) (Hulu Original)

The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 4 (Hulu Original)

CMA Country Christmas: Special Premiere (ABC)

Fate of a Sport (2022)

My Favorite Girlfriend (2022)

White Elephant (2022) Dec. 10 Offseason (2021) Dec. 11 Retrograde (2022)

Rogue (2020) Dec. 12 Batman Begins (2005)

Blackfish (2013)

Dunkirk (2017)

Inception (2010)

Insomnia (2002) (20th Anniversary)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) (10th Anniversary) Dec. 13 FX’s Kindred: Complete Season 1 (Only on Hulu) Dec. 14 Grails: When Sneakers Changed the Game: Complete Limited Series (ABC News/Hulu Original)

The Dark Knight Movies A superhero film series based on the DC Comics character Batman. Centered on Bruce Wayne, a billionaire dedicating his life to fight crime in his home, Gotham City, as a masked vigilante known as Batman.

Dec. 15

A Very Backstreet Holiday: Special Premiere (ABC)

Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light: Special (Lifetime)

Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne: Special (A&E)

Braxton Family Values: Complete Seasons 1-3 (WEtv)

Bridezillas: Complete Seasons 10-11 (WEtv)

Class of 1975: Gene Simmons: Special (A&E)

The First 48: Complete Seasons 1-2 (A&E)

The Food That Built the World: Complete Season 3 (History)

Freddie Mercury: Special (A&E)

Growing Up Hip Hop: Complete Seasons 1-3 (WEtv)

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1-3 (WEtv)

Guns N’ Roses: Special (A&E)

The Hunt for the Versace Killer: Complete Season 1 (ABC)

I Survived a Serial Killer: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Love at First Sight: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Mama June: From Not to Hot: Complete Seasons 1-2 (WEtv)

Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars: Complete Seasons 4, 5, 7 & 8 (WEtv)

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 14 (Lifetime)

Million Dollar Matchmaker: Complete Seasons 1-2 (WEtv)

O.J.: Guilty in Vegas: Special (A&E)

Secrets of Playboy: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Secrets of the Chippendale Murders: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

The Private Voice of Hitler: Special (History)

Third Reich: The Fall: Special (History)

Waterfront House Hunting: Complete Season 1 (fyi)

WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

360 (2011)

Life Partners (2014)

Mack & Rita August 12, 2022 A 30-year-old spends a wild weekend in Palm Springs and wakes up to find she has magically transformed into her 70-year-old self.