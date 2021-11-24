What’s Coming to Hulu in December 2021, Including ‘Dragons: The Nine Realms’ and ‘Mother/Android’

The animated “Dragons: The Nine Realms” coming to Hulu takes place 1,300 years post “How to Train Your Dragon.” Dragons are now mere legends, until a deep fissure opens in the Earth’s surface and a group of misfit kids uncovers the truth.

Original sci-fi film “Mother/Android” is set in the near future and follows lovers (Chloe Grace Moretz and Algee Smith) through a treacherous journey to escape an unexpected war with artificial intelligence.

More realistic battles are inspired by the true tale of the “Godfather of Harlem.” The first season reimagines the story of infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker), who returns from 10 years in prison in the early 1960s to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles. He has to take on the Genovese crime family to regain control of his turf.

Coming in December:

December 1

Candified: Home for the Holidays: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

All Rise: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (CBS)

The A-Team (2010)

Above the Rim (1994)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

Addicted (2014)

Alex Cross (2012)

Alienator (1989)

All is Lost (2013)

Armageddon (1998)

Back to School (1986)

The Bank Job (2008)

Behind Enemy Lines (2001)

The Black Stallion (1979)

The Black Stallion Returns (1983)

Blow (2001)

Bull Durham (1988)

Chattahoochee (1990)

Cherry 2000 (1988)

Con Air (1997)

The Crazies (2010)

Crazy Heart (2010)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Cujo (1983)

The Curse (1987)

Days of Heaven (1978)

Dead Man Walking (1995)

The Dungeonmaster (1985)

Earth to Echo (2014)

Erik the Viking (1989)

Flightplan (2005)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Friday The 13th (1980)

Her Smell (2018)

Hide and Seek (2005)

Hollow Man (2000)

Holy Man (1998)

Horton Hears A Who! (2008)

Hustlers (2019)

I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)

Jagged Edge (1985)

King Kong (1976)

Love Field (1992)

Making Mr. Right (1987)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

The Princess Bride (1987)

The Raid 2 (2014)

Regarding Henry (1991)

Rio (2008)

Serendipity (2001)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

She’s Out of My League (2010)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)

The Siege of Firebase Gloria (1989)

Silverado (1985)

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004)

Soda Cracker (1989)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)

Stephen King’s Thinner (1996)

Superbeast (1972)

Troll (1986)

The Warriors (1979)

Young Guns (1988)

Young Guns II (1990)

December 2

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 15 Premiere (FXX)

Godfather of Harlem: Complete Season 1 (Walt Disney Television)

Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Come Around: Special (NBC)

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller: Complete Season 2 (National Geographic)

Vice Versa: HIV: The Neglected Pandemic: Complete Season 1 (Vice)

The East (2021)

December 3

Pen15: New Episodes of Season Two (Hulu Original)

The New York Times Presents: To Live and Die in Alabama: New Episode (FX)

Annie Live!: Special (NBC)

Trolls Holiday in Harmony: Special (DreamWorks Animation)

We Need to Do Something (2021)

The World of Kanako (2014)

December 6

Real Housewives of Atlanta: Complete Season 13 (Bravo)

December 7

Michael Buble’s Christmas in the City: Special (NBC)

World War Z (2013)

December 8

People’s Choice Awards: Special (NBC)

December 9

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 5 (Hulu Original)

Bloods: Complete Season 1 (Sky Studios)

Creamerie: Complete Season 1 (Kevin & Co, Flat3 and TAP)

Swan Song (2021)

December 10

Crossing Swords: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Materna (2021)

December 13

70th Miss Universe Competition: Special (Fox) Brighton

Beach (2021)

December 14

Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: European Vacation: Special (Fox)

American Auto: Series Premiere (NBC)

December 15

Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Christmas Vacation (Fox)

Grand Crew: Series Premiere (NBC)

Rising Wolf (2021)

December 16

Dead Asleep (2021) (Hulu Original Documentary)

Cryptozoo (2021)

Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman (2021)

December 17

Mother/Android (2021) (Hulu Original Film)

The Nowhere Inn (2021)

December 23

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

December 26

Letterkenny: Complete Season 10 (Hulu Original)

“Dragons: The Nine Realms”