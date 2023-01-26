What’s Coming to Hulu in February 2023, Including ‘Bruiser,’ ‘Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence,’ ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’

The film “Bruiser,” coming to Hulu Feb. 24, examines the effects of toxic masculinity on a sensitive 14-year-old boy desperate for guidance. Jalyn Hall, Shamier Anderson, and Trevante Rhodes co-star in a movie that addresses the legacy of violence and its impact on fathers and families. This is the first movie acquired by Onyx Collective, which has previously released “Summer Of Soul” and the Hulu/Star Original series “Reasonable Doubt.”

Watch the “Bruiser” trailer:

The searing original docuseries “Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence” interviews the victims of Larry Ray’s sexual abuse over a 10-year period. Ray targeted his daughter’s roommates and friends and ultimately was charged with extortion, money laundering, and sex trafficking for which he was convicted in April 2022. The doc comes to Hulu on Feb. 9.

Check out the “Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence” trailer:

Writer Jessica Westfeldt’s funny and sensitive award-winning rom-com “Kissing Jessica Stein,” about a Jewish woman exploring her bisexuality, arrives Feb. 1. It stars co-writer Heather Juergensen and Tovah Feldshuh, and features a cameo by Westfeldt’s then-partner Jon Hamm (“Mad Men”).

The third and final season of “Wu-Tang: An American Saga,” which chronicles the Wu-Tang clan after their third album, begins Feb. 15. Ditto for “Animaniacs,” the animated adventures of Pinky and Bean, executive produced by Steven Spielberg.

Coming in February:

February 1

“Taiwan Crime Stories” (Season 1)

“Impractical Jokers” (Seasons 1-3)

“Naruto Shippuden” (Season 7, Episodes 378-389)

“Sherman’s Showcase” (Season 2B)

“2012” (2009)

“50/50” (2011)

“Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman” (2021)

“All The King’s Men” (2006)

“Amour” (2012)

“Are We There Yet?” (2005)

“Arthur Christmas” (2011)

“Bad Reputation” (2018)

“Brown Sugar” (2002)

“The Cable Guy” (1996)

“Chocolate” (Sub) (2008)

“Cow on the Run” (2021)

“Darkness Falls” (2003)

“Date Movie” (2006)

“First Daughter” (2004)

“Gnomeo & Juliet” (2011)

“The Green Mile” (1999)

“Happy Gilmore” (1996)

“The Help” (2011)

“How Do You Know” (2010)

“How To Train Your Dragon 2” (2014)

“I, Robot” (2004)

“If Beale Street Could Talk” (2018)

“It’s Complicated” (2009)

“Just My Luck” (2006)

“Kissing Jessica Stein” (2002)

“Lee Daniels’ The Butler” (2013)

“Life or Something Like It” (2002)

“Madeline” (1998)

“Man on Fire” (1987)

“Pride” (2007)

“Ruby Sparks” (2011)

“Safe House” (2012)

“Scarface” (1983)

“The Secret Scripture” (2016)

“Shock and Awe” (2017)

“Something’s Gotta Give” (2003)

“Superbad” (2007)

“Surrogates” (2009)

“Thank You for Smoking” (2006)

“The Watch” (2011)

“Water for Elephants” (2011)

“The Waterboy” (1998)

“Welcome To The Rileys” (2010)

Taiwan Crime Stories January 4, 2023 Anthology crime television series inspired by four real-life cold cases in Taiwan, exploring themes such as faith, temptation, redemption, and obligation through the eyes of the people of Taiwan.

February 2 “National Geographic Investigates: Colombian Hippo Invasion” (Special Premiere)

“I’m Totally Fine” (2022) February 3 “Killing County” (Complete Docuseries)

“Burn” (2019)

“Gigi & Nate” (2022)

“Haunt” (2019)

“Jeepers Creepers: Reborn” (2022)

“Jungle” (2017) February 4 “Project Legion” (2022) February 7 “Black Travel Across America” (Series Premiere, Nat Geo) February 8 “Santo Maldito” (Season 1)

“Are We Done Yet?” (2007) February 9 “Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence” (Complete Docuseries)

“National Geographic Investigates: Battle for Alaska’s Oil” (Special Premiere, Nat Geo)

“National Geographic Investigates: Great Lakes Wreckage” (Special Premiere, Nat Geo)

“Piggy” (2022) February 10 “Brimstone” (2016)

“Jesus Henry Christ” (2011)

“The Perfect Weapon” (2016)

“Pound of Flesh” (2015)

“Something in the Dirt” (2021)

“The Storied Life of AJ Fikry” (2022) February 13 “Next Level Chef” (Season 2 Premiere)

Wu-Tang: An American Saga September 4, 2019 In the early 1990s in New York, during the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, a visionary musician named Bobby Diggs aka The RZA begins to form a super group of a dozen young, black men, who will eventually rise to become one of the unlikeliest success stories in American music history.