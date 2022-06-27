What’s Coming to Hulu in July 2022, Including ‘What We Do In The Shadows,’ ‘The Princess’

On July 13, the fourth season of the FX horror comedy “What We Do In The Shadows” drops on Hulu. “Shadows” is a mockumentary-style look into the lives of four vampires who live together on Staten Island. The group is led by Nandor the Relentless. The show is based on the 2014 film of the same name which was written by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi.

The show boasts an impressive slate of guest stars during its first three seasons, including Tilda Swinton, Wesley Snipes, Evan Rachel Wood, Mark Hamill, Craig Robinson, Benedict Wong, Scott Bakula, David Cross, and more.

Check Out the ‘What We Do In The Shadows’ Season 4 Trailer:

The third season of “Solar Opposites” also debuts on the service on July 13. The animated sitcom centers on an alien family that lands in middle America and and has to decide if they like Earth.

On the fairy-tale-with-a-feminist-twist front, “The Princess” starts streaming on July 1. When a strong princess (Joey King) refuses to wed a cruel man (Dominic Cooper), he locks her in a remote tower. With her vindictive suitor eager to steal her father’s throne, the princess must protect her family and save the kingdom.

“The Princess”

Coming to Hulu in July:

July 1

The Princess (2022)

Are You The One?: Complete Season 1

Black Ink Crew: Complete Seasons 5 & 6

Feud: Complete Season 1

Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta: Complete Seasons 4 & 5

Rupaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 9

Survivor: Complete Seasons 38 & 39

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 32

The Challenge: Complete Season 34

127 Hours (2010)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Because I Said So (2007)

Big Trouble In Little China (1986)

Billboard Dad (1999)

Black Knight (2001)

Bogus (1996)

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Bride Wars (2009)

Cadillac Records (2008)

Closed Circuit (2013)

Contraband (2012)

Death Race (2008)

The Descendants (2011)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

First Knight (1995)

Ghost Rider (2007)

Godsend (2004)

The Gospel According To André (2017)

Heist (2001)

Hysteria (2012)

Independence Day (1996)

Insidious (2011)

John Dies At The End (2012)

Joy Ride (2001)

Jumanji (1995)

Knock Knock (2015)

Kung Fu Hustle (2005)

The Last Circus (2010)

The Last Days On Mars (2013)

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’hoole (2010)

The Librarian: Quest For The Spear (2004)

The Librarian: Return To King Solomon’s Mines (2006)

The Librarian: Curse Of The Judas Chalice (2008)

Little Richard (2000)

Maid In Manhattan (2002)

The Man Who Knew Too Little (1997)

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)

Milk (2008)

Money Train (1995)

Nim’s Island (2008)

Passport To Paris (1999)

Poseidon (2006)

Post Grad (2009)

Que Pena Tu Vida (2016)

Rachel Getting Married (2008)

Radio (2003)

The Replacement Killers (1998)

School Daze (1988)

Sexy Beast (1999)

The Sitter (2010)

Sorry To Bother You (2018)

Step Up (2006)

Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)

Step Up 3d (2010)

Switching Goals (1999)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby (2006)

Taxi (1998)

Te Presento A Laura (2010)

That’s My Boy (2012)

The Tourist (2010)

Urban Legend (1998)

Urban Legends: The Final Cut (2000)

Urban Legends: Bloody Mary (2005)

The Watch (2012)

The Wave (2015)

What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)

Working Girl (1988)

July 2

Asking For It (2021)

I Am Not Your Negro (2016)

Ingrid Goes West (2017)

July 5

Ginger’s Tale

July 6

Maggie: Complete Season 1

July 7

How A Realist Hero Rebuilt The Kingdom: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

Ultrasound (2021)

July 8

Generation Gap: Series Premiere

Press Your Luck: Season 4 Premiere

Rehearsals (Hazarot): Complete Season 1

Minamata (2022)

July 9

Gold (2021)

July 10

Killing Eve: Complete 4th and Final Season

China: The Panda Adventure (2001)

Horses (2002)

The Secret Of Life On Earth (1993)

July 11

The $100,000 Pyramid: Season 6 Premiere

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 8 Premiere

Real Housewives Of Potomac: Complete Season 6

The Final Straw: Series Premiere

Who Do You Think You Are?: Series Premiere

Curious George (2006)

July 12

Missing: Complete Season 1

The Bachelorette: Season 19 Premiere

Claim To Fame: Series Premiere

The Bob’s Burgers Movie (2022)

My Scientology Movie (2015)

The Rest Of Us (2019)



July 13

Solar Opposites: Complete Season 3

The Case Study Of Vanitas: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

What We Do In The Shadows: Season 4 Premiere

July 14

Victoria’s Secret: Angels And Demons: Complete Documentary Series

Everything’s Trash: Series Premiere

Room 203 (2022)

Devil’s Knot (2013)

Dog Eat Dog (2016)

July 15

Cooks Vs. Cons: Complete Season 1

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 14

Deadly Women: Complete Season 13

Murder Comes To Town: Complete Seasons 1 - 3

Obsession: Dark Desires: Complete Seasons 4 & 5

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 10

Centurion (2010)

Filth (2013)

Hobo With A Shotgun (2011)

I’m Still Here (2010)

Ragnarok (2013)

Sex, Guaranteed (2017)

Venus And Serena (2012)

Viva (2015)

July 17

The Hater (2022)

July 18

The Cursed (2021)

July 19

Aftershock (2022)

July 21

American Horror Stories: Season 2 Premiere

Grown-Ish: Season 5 Premiere

Milkwater (2020)

You Are Not My Mother (2021)

July 22

All My Friends Hate Me (2021)

July 24

Topside (2022)

July 25

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword (2017)

July 26

Santa Evita: Complete Limited Series Premiere

July 29

Not Okay (2022)

The Americans: Complete Series

Hatching (2022)

July 31