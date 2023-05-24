What’s Coming to Hulu in June 2023: ‘The Bear’ Season 2, ‘The Full Monty’ Series, ‘Twilight’ Franchise

Season 2 of last summer’s hit breakout series “The Bear” is set to premiere on Hulu on Thursday, June 22. After a tumultuous return to his family’s hole-in-the-wall Chicago restaurant, chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (played by Jeremy Allen White) and his staff transform will now work on turning his family’s greasy sandwich joint into a first-class dining experience after he discovers the slush fund that his brother left behind. Despite having the extra money to make his dreams a reality, the future proves to be both a personal and professional challenge for Carmy and the crew.

Watch the trailer for Season 2 of “The Bear”:

Beginning on June 14, the new series continuation of the beloved film arrives on Hulu. It’s 25 years after the events of the film and the men and women of Sheffield, England, are in reboot mode, navigating life and family. The original 1997 movie focused on a group of down-on-their-luck, blue collar men who put on a strip show to make ends meet. The movie was nominated for four Oscars and won the 1997 BAFTA Award for Best Film. Returning to reprise their roles from the film will be Robert Carlyle, Tom Wilkinson, and Mark Addy, along with newcomers Talitha Wing, Tupele Dorgu, and Aiden Cook.

Check out the “The Full Monty” trailer:

The “Twilight Saga” franchise arrives on June 1 on Hulu, based on the fantasy novels by Stephenie Meyer. Bella Swan (Kristin Stewart), a human teenager moves with her family to Washington state and falls in love with Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), a vampire named.

Coming in June:

June 1

One Piece: Episodes 382-457 (DUBBED)

Queen Sugar: Complete Seventh and Final Season

Vida: Complete Third and Final Season

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2011)

Attack The Block (2011)

Best Night Ever (2013)

Bewitched (2005)

Borat (2006)

Brigsby Bear (2017)

The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy (2000)

Bronson (2008)

Brother (2001)

Carnage (2011)

Celeste and Jesse Forever (2012)

Center Stage (2000)

Center Stage: Turn It Up (2008)

Chasing Mavericks (2011)

The Comebacks (2006)

The Cookout (2004)

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

Delivery Man (2013)

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005)

Due Date (2010)

Freddy Got Fingered (2001)

From Paris with Love (2010)

The Girl Next Door (2004)

The Good Shepherd (2006)

Goon (2011)

The Goonies (1985)

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Grown Ups (2010)

Grown Ups 2 (2013)

Hall Pass (2011)

Hoffa (1992)

Idiocracy (2006)

The International (2009)

Knight And Day (2010)

Life Before Her Eyes (2007)

The Little Hours (2017)

Man on Wire (2008)

The Marine (2006)

The Marine 2 (2009)

Monster House (2006)

The Monuments Men (2014)

Mr. Deeds (2002)

Mr. Nobody (2009)

The Newton Boys (1998)

Notorious (2009)

One Hour Photo (2002)

The Oxford Murders (2008)

Pompeii (2014)

Predators (2010)

The Quarry (2020)

The Right Kind of Wrong (2013)

The Ringer (2005)

Rio (2011)

Role Models (2008)

Semi-Pro (2008)

Slackers (2002)

The Sorcerer and the White Snake (2011)

Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron (2002)

St. Elmo’s Fire (1985)

This Means War (2010)

Three Identical Strangers (2018)

Tim’s Vermeer (2014)

Tucker And Dale Vs. Evil (2010)

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (1997)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail (2009)

The Upside (2017)

Vice (2018)

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)

Win Win (2010)

The Wolfpack (2015)

The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008)

June 2 Christmas with the Campbells (2022)

The Devil Conspiracy (2022)

Rubikon (2022) June 3 Baby Ruby (2022)

Keanu (2016) June 5 The Age of Influence: Season 1 June 6 Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 2 Premiere

Cruel Summer: Season 2 Premiere

Stars on Mars: Series Premiere

The Secret Garden (2020) June 7 Somewhere Boy: Season 1 June 8 It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 16 Premiere

The Amazing Maurice (2022) June 9 Flamin’ Hot (2023)

Murder at Yellowstone City (2022) June 10 Dune (2021) June 11 53rd Annual LA Pride Parade: Livestream June 13 Hazlo Como Hombre (2017)

The Little Alien (2022) June 14 FX’s The Full Monty: Season 1

Stars on Mars June 5, 2023 An out-of-this-world new unscripted series, in which household names trade in their possessions, status and glamourous lifestyles on Earth for an insane and hilarious summer on “Mars”. Their mission? To be suited up with no space to go, as they colonize, compete and conquer their new galaxy surroundings, until there is just one “celebronaut” left standing.