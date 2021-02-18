What’s Coming To Hulu in March 2021, Including ‘Charles and Diana: 1983’ and ‘Boss Level’
The success of numerous royal movies and TV series is proof positive that viewers cannot get enough of British royalty. Princess Diana was a particular favorite, beloved for her beauty and humanity. In Hulu’s “Charles and Diana: 1983” (March 1st), their four-week tour of Australia is recounted, especially the Diana-mania that swept the country. But there was a second, tougher reality that took place behind the scenes, when the crowds weren’t cheering.
In “Boss Level” (March 5th), a Hulu Original Movie, a special-forces agent (Frank Grillo) is trapped in a time loop on the day of his murder. He’s got to break free, outrun assassins and rescue his ex-wife (Naomi Watts) in a race to get his life back. Also on the thriller front, in “Blood Moon,” a mother and her young son try to start over in a small desert town, only to discover a terrifying secret may upend their existence.
There is also a new season of “TrollsTopia!” and the latest version of “Genius,” which explores Aretha Franklin’s musical career and impact on culture, starring Cynthia Erivo as the queen of soul.
Hulu costs $5.99 a month, after a 30-Day Free Trial.
What’s Coming To Hulu in March 2021:
March 1
- The 13th Warrior (1999)
- 50/50 (2011)
- A Very Brady Sequel (1996)
- As Good as It Gets (1997)
- Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012)
- Attack the Block (2011)
- Beloved (1998)
- Blow (2001)
- Brooklyn’s Finest (2010)
- Charles and Diana: 1983 (2020)
- Cocktail (1988)
- Demolition Man (1993)
- The Descent (2006)
- Dolphin Tale (2011)
- Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)
- Employee Of The Month (2006)
- Enemy Of The State (1998)
- The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
- The Ghost Writer (2010)
- The Great Debaters (2007)
- I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)
- Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)
- In the Line of Fire (1993)
- Judge Dredd (1995)
- The Last Face (2017)
- Malcolm X (1992)
- McLintock! (Producer’s Cut) (1963)
- The Nanny Diaries (2007)
- Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006)
- The Ninth Gate (1999)
- Pandorum (2009)
- Patriot Games (1992)
- Predators (2009)
- Pretty Woman (1990)
- Priceless (2016)
- Rushmore (1999)
- Scrooged (1988)
- Shine a Light (2008)
- Silverado (1985)
- Sliver (1993)
- The Social Network (2010)
- The Spirit (2008)
- Stargate (1994)
- Starsky & Hutch (2004)
- The Terminal (2004)
- Tokyo Rising (2020)
- The Tourist (2010)
- Traitor (2008)
- Vertical Limit (2000)
- Wedding Crashers (2005)
- The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
- Young Frankenstein (1974)
March 2
- Debris: Series Premiere (NBC)
- The Voice: Season 20 Premiere (NBC)
- Top Chef: Complete Season 17 (Bravo)
March 3
- New Amsterdam: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)
March 5
- Boss Level: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)
- Ammonite (2020)
- Beirut (2018)
- Iron Mask (2019)
March 6
- Storks (2016)
- Triggered (2020)
March 7
- Proxima (2019)
March 8
- Good Girls: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)
- Shipwrecked: Complete Season 1 (Banijay)
March 9
- Absolutely Ascot: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (All3Media)
- Dress to Impress: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (ITV)
March 11
- Game of Talents: Series Premiere (FOX)
March 12
- kid 90: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)
- Cake: Season 4 Premiere (FXX)
- Farewell Amor (2020)
March 14
- Buddy Games (2019)
March 15
- 1 Night In San Diego (2020)
- Constructing Albert (2017)
- Here Awhile (2019)
- Intersect (2020)
- Missing 411: The Hunted (2019)
- Naughty Books (2020)
- Pink Wall (2019)
- The Pretenders (2018)
- The Relationtrip (2017)
- Sister Aimee (2019)
- The Stand: How One Gesture Shook The World (2020)
- Tracks (2019)
March 16
- Staged: Complete Season 2 (BBC Studios)
March 17
- Mayans M.C.: Season 3 Premiere (FX)
March 18
- Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
- Identity (2003)
March 19
- Hunter Hunter (2020)
March 20
- Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8 (MTV)
March 22
- Genius: Aretha: Complete Season 3 (National Geographic)
March 23
- Breeders: Season 2 Premiere (FX)
- 100% Wolf (2020)
March 25
- Collective (2019)
March 26
- Solar Opposites: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
- Into the Dark: Blood Moon: Season 2 Finale (Hulu Original)
- Fire Force: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
- The Hurricane Heist (2018)
March 30
- Vikings: Complete Season 6B (History)
March 31
- Pooch Perfect: Series Premiere (ABC)