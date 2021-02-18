What’s Coming To Hulu in March 2021, Including ‘Charles and Diana: 1983’ and ‘Boss Level’

The success of numerous royal movies and TV series is proof positive that viewers cannot get enough of British royalty. Princess Diana was a particular favorite, beloved for her beauty and humanity. In Hulu’s “Charles and Diana: 1983” (March 1st), their four-week tour of Australia is recounted, especially the Diana-mania that swept the country. But there was a second, tougher reality that took place behind the scenes, when the crowds weren’t cheering.

In “Boss Level” (March 5th), a Hulu Original Movie, a special-forces agent (Frank Grillo) is trapped in a time loop on the day of his murder. He’s got to break free, outrun assassins and rescue his ex-wife (Naomi Watts) in a race to get his life back. Also on the thriller front, in “Blood Moon,” a mother and her young son try to start over in a small desert town, only to discover a terrifying secret may upend their existence.

There is also a new season of “TrollsTopia!” and the latest version of “Genius,” which explores Aretha Franklin’s musical career and impact on culture, starring Cynthia Erivo as the queen of soul.

Hulu costs $5.99 a month, after a 30-Day Free Trial.

What’s Coming To Hulu in March 2021:

March 1

The 13th Warrior (1999)

50/50 (2011)

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012)

Attack the Block (2011)

Beloved (1998)

Blow (2001)

Brooklyn’s Finest (2010)

Charles and Diana: 1983 (2020)

Cocktail (1988)

Demolition Man (1993)

The Descent (2006)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

Employee Of The Month (2006)

Enemy Of The State (1998)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Ghost Writer (2010)

The Great Debaters (2007)

I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)

In the Line of Fire (1993)

Judge Dredd (1995)

The Last Face (2017)

Malcolm X (1992)

McLintock! (Producer’s Cut) (1963)

The Nanny Diaries (2007)

Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006)

The Ninth Gate (1999)

Pandorum (2009)

Patriot Games (1992)

Predators (2009)

Pretty Woman (1990)

Priceless (2016)

Rushmore (1999)

Scrooged (1988)

Shine a Light (2008)

Silverado (1985)

Sliver (1993)

The Social Network (2010)

The Spirit (2008)

Stargate (1994)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

The Terminal (2004)

Tokyo Rising (2020)

The Tourist (2010)

Traitor (2008)

Vertical Limit (2000)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

March 2

Debris: Series Premiere (NBC)

The Voice: Season 20 Premiere (NBC)

Top Chef: Complete Season 17 (Bravo)

March 3

New Amsterdam: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

March 5

Boss Level: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

Ammonite (2020)

Beirut (2018)

Iron Mask (2019)

March 6

Storks (2016)

Triggered (2020)

March 7

Proxima (2019)

March 8

Good Girls: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)

Shipwrecked: Complete Season 1 (Banijay)

March 9

Absolutely Ascot: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (All3Media)

Dress to Impress: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (ITV)

March 11

Game of Talents: Series Premiere (FOX)

March 12

kid 90: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

Cake: Season 4 Premiere (FXX)

Farewell Amor (2020)

March 14

Buddy Games (2019)

March 15

1 Night In San Diego (2020)

Constructing Albert (2017)

Here Awhile (2019)

Intersect (2020)

Missing 411: The Hunted (2019)

Naughty Books (2020)

Pink Wall (2019)

The Pretenders (2018)

The Relationtrip (2017)

Sister Aimee (2019)

The Stand: How One Gesture Shook The World (2020)

Tracks (2019)

March 16

Staged: Complete Season 2 (BBC Studios)

March 17

Mayans M.C.: Season 3 Premiere (FX)

March 18

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Identity (2003)

March 19

Hunter Hunter (2020)

March 20

Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8 (MTV)

March 22

Genius: Aretha: Complete Season 3 (National Geographic)

March 23

Breeders: Season 2 Premiere (FX)

100% Wolf (2020)

March 25

Collective (2019)

March 26

Solar Opposites: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Into the Dark: Blood Moon: Season 2 Finale (Hulu Original)

Fire Force: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

The Hurricane Heist (2018)

March 30

Vikings: Complete Season 6B (History)

March 31

Pooch Perfect: Series Premiere (ABC)

“Charles and Diana: 1983” trailer