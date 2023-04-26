What’s Coming to Hulu in May 2023, Including ‘The Great’ Season 3, ‘Class of ‘09,’ ‘The Kardashians’
“The Great” returns to Hulu for Season 3 on May 12. Elle Fanning portrays Catherine the Great, desperate to turn Russia into an enlightened nation, while Nicholas Hoult plays Peter III, her libertine husband. Despite marital problems, including Catherine’s attempt to murder him, Peter now claims to be in love with his wife. The show, loosely based on history, takes a snarky, sexy, and irreverent ride through 18th-century Russia. Catherine was the longest-running female ruler in the nation’s history.
Check out “The Great” Season 3 trailer:
FX’s suspense thriller “Class of ’09” streams May 10 on Hulu. A class of FBI agents at three points in time face changes in the U.S. criminal justice system, which has been altered by AI. The series takes a deep dive into the nature of justice and the choices we make.
Watch the trailer for “Class of ‘09”:
Also returning to the Disney-owned streamer next month is the third season of “The Kardashians,” which premieres on May 25, and the second part of Season 2 of “How I Met Your Father.” The back half of the Hilary Duff-led sitcom will premiere on May 23.
The erotic thriller “Both Sides of the Blade” centers on Sara (Juliette Binoche) whose life spins out of control when she gets caught in a passionate love triangle. Claire Denis writes and directs the French movie, arriving May 4.
Take a look at the trailer for “Both Sides of the Blade”:
Coming in May:
May 1
- Naruto Shippuden: Complete Seasons 7- 8 (DUBBED)
- After Earth | 2013
- Annabelle | 2014
- Atonement | 2007
- Beetlejuice | 1988
- Best in Show | 2000
- Black Dynamite | 2009
- Billionaire Boys Club | 2018
- Bless MeUltima | 2013
- Bobby Jones: Stroke Of Genius | 2004
- Blue Thunder | 1983
- The Book Of Eli | 2010
- Bottle Rocket | 1996
- Boogie Nights | 1997
- Clash Of The Titans | 2010
- The Comedian | 2017
- CrazyStupidLove. | 2011
- Cyrus | 2010
- The Darkest Hour | 2011
- Eat Pray Love | 2010
- El Condorito | 2018
- The First Monday In May | 2016
- Frank | 2014
- The Haunting in Connecticut | 2009
- Horrible Bosses | 2011
- The Hunger Games | 2012
- The Hunger Games: Catching Fire | 2013
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 | 2015
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 | 2014
- Identity | 2003
- IT | 2017
- Joshua | 2007
- Johnny Mnemonic | 1995
- The Joy Luck Club | 1993
- Last Action Hero | 1993
- The Last Exorcism | 2010
- Little Man | 2006
- The Little Things | 2021
- The Mask | 1994
- The Meddler | 2016
- Meet the Spartans | 2008
- Once | 2007
- Once Upon a Time in America | 1984
- Out of the Furnace | 2013
- Patriots Day | 2016
- Pokemon Detective Pikachu | 2019
- The Power Of One | 1992
- Premium Rush | 2012
- Rampage | 2018
- Selena | 1997
- Sex Drive | 2008
- Speed | 1994
- Speed 2: Cruise Control | 1997
- Stan & Ollie | 2018
- Stuck On You | 2003
- Taken 2 | 2012
- Twilight | 2008
May 2
- A Small Light: Limited Series Premiere
- Lucky | 2017
May 4
- 1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 1
- Beach Hunters: Complete Seasons 1-3
- Build It Bigger: Complete Seasons 2-4
- Cake Wars: Complete Seasons 3, 4, 9
- Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
- The Case That Haunts Me: Complete Season 1
- Children of the Snow: Complete Season 1
- Curb Appeal: Complete Seasons 20-21
- Curb Appeal: The Block: Complete Seasons 1-2
- Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 7
- Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 1-3
- Evil Talks: Chilling Confessions: Complete Season 1
- Flea Market Flip: Complete Seasons 6-9
- The Golden State Killer: It’s Not Over: Complete Season 1
- Island Life: Complete Seasons 1-4
- Jodi Arias: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
- Man Vs Wild: Complete Seasons 1-3
- Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1
- Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 1
- Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 3
- Pamela Smart: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
- Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1-4
- Susan Powell: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
- Unexpected: Complete Seasons 1-3
- Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1
- Apollo 18 | 2011
- A Walk to Remember | 2002
- Both Sides of the Blade | 2022
- The Libertine | 2004
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi
Host Padma Lakshmi takes audiences on a journey across America, exploring the rich and diverse food culture of various immigrant groups, seeking out the people who have so heavily shaped what American food is today.
May 5
- Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Complete Season 2
- Alone at Night | 2022
- Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium | 2022
- Bloods | 2022
- Manifest West | 2022
May 8
- Beyblade QUADSTRIKE: Season 7A
- To The End | 2022
May 9
- Jeopardy Masters: Series Premiere
- The Last Warrior | 2022
May 10
- FX’s Class of ’09: Two-Episode Series Premiere
- Judge Steve Harvey: Season 2 Premiere
May 11
- Bar Fight! | 2022
- Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with David Letterman | 2023
May 12
- The Great: Complete Season 3
- Boonie Bears: Back to Earth | 2022
- The Last Unicorn | 1982
- Saint Omer | 2022
May 13
- The Locksmith | 2023
White Men Can’t Jump
Seemingly opposite street hoopers, Jeremy, an injury prone former star, and Kamal, a has-been prodigy, team up to take one final shot at living out their dreams.
May 15
- Dangie Bros Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1
- District B13 | 2004
- Hammer Of The Gods | 2013
- Point Break | 2015
May 16
- La Chica Invisible: Complete Season 1
- The Break-Up | 2006
- Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping | 2016
May 17
- Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl (2023)
May 18
- Texas True Crime: Complete Season 2
- Slash/Back | 2022
May 19
- White Men Can’t Jump (2023)
- American Murderer | 2022
- Sliding Doors | 1998
- Sophie’s Choice | 1982
May 20
- The Secrets of Hillsong: Two-Episode Docuseries Premiere
May 23
- How I Met Your Father: Season 2B Premiere
- Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 2 Premiere
- Paris Can Wait | 2017
May 24
- The Clearing: Two-Episode Series Premiere
- Beat Shazam: Season 6 Premiere
- Don’t Forget the Lyrics: Season 2 Premiere
- Broker | 2022
May 25
- The Kardashians: Season 3 Premiere
- Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars: Series Premiere
- MasterChef: Season 13 Premiere
- Mayans M.C.: Final Season Premiere
- Prank Panel: Series Premiere
- I Still Believe | 2020
May 26
- Mummies | 2023
- The Old Way | 2022
May 30
- Jelly Roll: Save Me: Special
May 31
- The Square | 2017
