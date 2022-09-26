What’s Coming to Hulu in October 2022, Including ‘Hellraiser,’ ‘Rosaline,’ ‘Dragstravaganza’

Horror is on Hulu’s slate this month, including an updated version of Clive Barker’s 1987 classic “Hellraiser,” coming Oct. 7. Director David Bruckner gives his singular take to the story: An addict unwittingly calls up the Cenobites, sadistic supernatural beings, when she gains possession of an ancient puzzle box — and opens up a world of hurt. The Hell Priest is played by Jamie Clayton.

The upcoming romantic comedy “Rosaline” also debuts on Hulu in October. Starring Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Kyle Allen, and more, the movie centers on the eponymous Rosaline, Juliet’s cousin who was Romeo’s first love. But when her paramour falls for Juliet, Rosaline schemes to win back her man. The 20th Century Studios film will premiere exclusively on Hulu on Oct. 14.

A new special to celebrate Spooky Season in a far more fabulous way than normal will arrive on the streaming service on Oct. 1. “Huluween Dragstravaganza” is a Halloween-themed variety special that will feature some of the country’s most popular drag legends, including Ginger Minj, Monét X Change, Mo Heart, Lady Bunny, and more.

Also, six “Godzilla” movies are available for those who like their scary creatures super-sized. Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein” pits a mad scientist against his part monster/part human creation. And for viewers who like their frights with music and camp, the classic “Rocky Horror Picture Show” reminds us: “Don’t dream it, be it.” All are streaming Oct. 1.

Fans of Emmy-winning docs will appreciate “RBG,” about the legendary Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, on Oct. 3. Her fight for a career, as well as her stellar achievements in women’s rights, remain a hallmark of social justice.

Coming in October:

Oct. 1

Huluween Dragstravaganza (2022)

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc – MEMORIAL EDITION: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 6 (SUBBED)

Spy x Family: Season 1 Part 2 (SUBBED)

A River Runs Through It (1992)

The ABCs Of Death (2012)

The ABCs Of Death 2 (2014)

About Time (2013)

The Abyss (1989)

After Midnight (2019)

The Age Of Innocence (1993)

Aliens In The Attic (2009)

All About My Mother (1999)

All My Puny Sorrows (2021)

America’s Sweethearts (2001)

American Ultra (2015)

An American Citizen (1992)

As Above, So Below (2014)

Bad Milo! (2013)

Beerfest (2006)

Beyond JFK (1991)

Blade (1998)

Blade 2 (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Broken Embraces (2009)

Casino (1995)

Catch and Release (2006)

Cedar Rapids (2011)

Charlotte (2021)

The Covenant (2006)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Dear White People (2014)

Desperado (1995)

The Devil Has A Name (2019)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark (2011)

Don’t Say A Word (2001)

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

El Chicano (2018)

Evil Dead (2013)

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

Fired Up! (2009)

Fright Night (2011)

The Fugitive (1993)

The Gallows (2015)

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II (1993)

Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah (2000)

Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla (2000)

Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack (2003)

Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy (2003)

Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2004)

Grandma’s Boy (2006)

The Green Hornet (2011)

The Hand That Rocks The Cradle (1992)

Higher Learning (1995)

Honeymoon (2014)

How to be Single (2016)

The Hulk (2003)

I Saw The Devil (2010)

It Might Get Loud (2008)

Jack And Diane (2012)

Layer Cake (2005)

Let Me In (2010)

Like Mike (2002)

Looper (2012)

Lords of Dogtown (2005)

Marrowbone (2017)

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)

Monster House (2006)

The Mortal Instruments (2013)

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2 (2006)

The New Age (1994)

No Eres Tu Soy Yo (2011)

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Piranha 3-D (2010)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Q & A (1990)

Robin Hood (2010)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

The Roommate (2011)

Salt (2010)

Satanic (2016)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Skin I Live In (2011)

Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron (2002)

Splinter (2008)

Spy Next Door (2010)

Stripper (1986)

Sunchaser (1996)

That Night (1993)

Todo Cambia (2000)

The Transporter (2002)

Turtle Beach (1992)

Twister (1996)

Tyrel (2018)

Unbreakable (2000)

Undercover Brother (2002)

V/H/S (2012)

V/H/S 2 (2013)

V/H/S: Viral (2014)

Vanishing On 7th Street (2010)

Wild Wild West (1999)

Winchester (2018)

The Wheel (2021)

Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown (2006)

X-Men (2000)

XX (2017)

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein November 4, 1994 Based on Mary Shelley’s novel, “Frankenstein” tells the story of Victor Frankenstein, a promising young doctor who, devastated by the death of his mother during childbirth, becomes obsessed with bringing the dead back to life. His experiments lead to the creation of a monster, which Frankenstein has put together with the remains of corpses. It’s not long before Frankenstein regrets his actions.

Oct. 2 Red Election: Complete Season 1 Oct. 3 A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 33 Premiere

Schitt’s Creek: Complete Series

RBG (2018) Oct. 4 The Good Doctor: Season 6 Premiere

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 18 Oct. 5 Abominable and The Invisible City: Complete Season 1

Mob Psycho 100 III: Complete Season 3 (SUBBED) Oct. 6 Locked Up Abroad: Season 12 Premiere

Surreal Estate: Complete Season 1 Oct. 7 Hellraiser (2022)

Alaska Daily: Series Premiere

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 19 Premiere

Station 19: Season 6 Premiere

Mack + Rita (2022) Oct. 9 To Catch a Smuggler: South Pacific: Season 9 Premiere Oct. 10 Grimcutty (2022)

The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED) Oct. 11 Chainsaw Man: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Antlers (2021) Oct. 12 After (2019)

Mack & Rita August 12, 2022 A 30-year-old spends a wild weekend in Palm Springs and wakes up to find she has magically transformed into her 70-year-old self.