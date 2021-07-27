What’s Coming to IMDb TV in August 2021, Including ‘Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary’ and ‘Ghostbusters’
The original IMDb TV five-part docuseries Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary follows the country-music star as he chronicles the highs and lows of life on the road, en route to success. The doc features home videos, interviews with friends and family, and Bryan. The singer was the recent Academy of Country Music Awards “Entertainer of the Year” recipient.
Fans of the original Ghostbusters can enjoy the 1984 comedy, starring Dan Akroyd, Harold Ramis, and Bill Murray. Three former parapsychology professors run a singular business: a ghost removal service. Who you gonna call?
After losing their academic posts at a prestigious university, a team of parapsychologists goes into business as proton-pack-toting “ghostbusters” who exterminate ghouls, hobgoblins and supernatural pests of all stripes. An ad campaign pays off when a knockout cellist hires the squad to purge her swanky digs of demons that appear to be living in her refrigerator.
What’s Coming to IMDb TV in August:
TV SERIES
August 1
Beyond S1-2
Code Black S1-3
Dominion S1-2
Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman S1-6
MacGyver (2016) S1-5
Perry Mason S1-9
Scorpion S1-4
August 6
Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary (IMDb TV Original Series)
The Tent Mender
August 12
100% Wolf: Legend of the Moonstone S1
MOVIES
August 1
500 Days of Summer
Alpha and Omega
American Pie Presents: Band Camp
American Pie Presents: Beta House
American Pie Presents: The Book of Love
American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
Apollo 13
Daredevil
Detroit
Eagle Eye
Garden State
Ghostbusters (1984)
Ghostbusters II
The Green Hornet
How to Train Your Dragon
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Long Shot
Major Payne
No Good Deed (2014)
Only the Brave (2017)
The Road to El Dorado
Shrek Forever After
Spotlight
Waiting to Exhale
Walk the Line
What’s Love Got to Do with It
The Wolf of Wall Street
August 16
La La Land
August 28
Alpha (2018)
IMDb TV
IMDb TV is a free video streaming service that includes on-demand access to hundreds of movies and TV shows. The service also offers virtual live streaming channels like Dove Channel, CON TV, Docurama, Tastemade, and AMC Presents.
Users will experience commercial breaks roughly every 15 minutes in the course of a film.
If you are not watching on a Fire TV, you will find the IMDb TV library as a subsection within the Amazon Prime Video app, although a dedicated mobile app is in the works.