What’s Coming to IMDb TV in August 2021, Including ‘Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary’ and ‘Ghostbusters’

The original IMDb TV five-part docuseries Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary follows the country-music star as he chronicles the highs and lows of life on the road, en route to success. The doc features home videos, interviews with friends and family, and Bryan. The singer was the recent Academy of Country Music Awards “Entertainer of the Year” recipient.

Fans of the original Ghostbusters can enjoy the 1984 comedy, starring Dan Akroyd, Harold Ramis, and Bill Murray. Three former parapsychology professors run a singular business: a ghost removal service. Who you gonna call?

Ghostbusters June 8, 1984 After losing their academic posts at a prestigious university, a team of parapsychologists goes into business as proton-pack-toting “ghostbusters” who exterminate ghouls, hobgoblins and supernatural pests of all stripes. An ad campaign pays off when a knockout cellist hires the squad to purge her swanky digs of demons that appear to be living in her refrigerator.

What’s Coming to IMDb TV in August:

TV SERIES

August 1

Beyond S1-2

Code Black S1-3

Dominion S1-2

Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman S1-6

MacGyver (2016) S1-5

Perry Mason S1-9

Scorpion S1-4

August 6

Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary (IMDb TV Original Series)

The Tent Mender

August 12

100% Wolf: Legend of the Moonstone S1

MOVIES

August 1

500 Days of Summer

Alpha and Omega

American Pie Presents: Band Camp

American Pie Presents: Beta House

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile

Apollo 13

Daredevil

Detroit

Eagle Eye

Garden State

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters II

The Green Hornet

How to Train Your Dragon

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Long Shot

Major Payne

No Good Deed (2014)

Only the Brave (2017)

The Road to El Dorado

Shrek Forever After

Spotlight

Waiting to Exhale

Walk the Line

What’s Love Got to Do with It

The Wolf of Wall Street

August 16

La La Land

August 28

Alpha (2018)

Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary trailer