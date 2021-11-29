 Skip to Content
What’s Coming to IMDb TV in December 2021, Including ‘Alex Rider’ and ‘Sierra Canyon Trailblazers’

Fern Siegel

December brings the anticipated second season of IMDb TV’s original series “Alex Rider,” which covers the fourth book in Anthony Horowitz’s series. Alex is drawn into another intriguing mystery. Otto Farrant (from “The White Queen”) stars as an intrepid teen recruited by Britain’s MI6 spy agency. He gains entry to places that are off-limits to other agents. “Alex Rider” is created by Guy Burt, who wrote “The Borgias” and “The Bletchley Circle.”

On the sports front, the streaming doc “Uninterrupted’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers” continues to follow the high-school basketball team’s latest pursuit of victory.

There are some solid movie titles joining IMDb TV this month, too, including “The Secret Life of Bees,” sci-fi comedy “Galaxy Quest,” Amy Tan’s acclaimed “The Joy Luck Club” and the thriller “Taken.”

Coming in December:

December 1
Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights (2002)
Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom (2017)
Alpha & Omega: The Big Fureeze (2016)
American Assassin (2017)
Annie (2014)
Beowulf (2007)
Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)
Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)
Chef (2014)
Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who! (2008)
Ender’s Game (2013)
Ernest Saves Christmas (1988)
Funny People (2009)
Galaxy Quest (1999)
John Tucker Must Die (2006)
Lawrence of Arabia (1962)
Letters to Juliet (2010)
Little Miss Sunshine (2006)
Marmaduke (2010)
Masterminds (2016)
Maverick (1994)
Megamind (2010)
Mr. Deeds (2002)
Nacho Libre (2006)
Norm of the North (2015)
Norm of the North: Family Vacation (2020)
Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom (2018)
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure (2019)
Our Family Wedding (2010)
Phat Girlz (2006)
RED 2 (2013)
Santa Who? (2000)
Selma (2014)
Seraphim Falls (2006)
Taken (2008)
That’s My Boy (2012)
The Great Outdoors (1988)
The Jackal (1997)
The Joy Luck Club (1993)
The Last Song (2010)
The Prestige (2006)
The Secret Life of Bees (2008)
The Vow (2012)
Walking with Dinosaurs (2013)
What Happens in Vegas (2008)
Bewitched Season 3
Silent Witness Seasons 1-21

December 3
Alex Rider – Season 2

December 5
A Lot Like Christmas (2021)

December 8
Triple 9 (2016)

December 10
Child’s Play (2019)
Play-Doh Squished – Holiday-themed Special

December 17
Uninterrupted’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers – Season 2

December 18
When Hope Calls Christmas (2021)

December 31
Escape Plan (2013)

