What’s Coming To IMDb TV In January 2021, Including ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ and ‘Kung Fu’

IMDb TV will bring eight new animated family-friendly titles to its 2021 lineup, including “Kung Fu Panda” and “Kung Fu Panda 2,” as well as three Barbie-themed movies: “Barbie in a Mermaid Tale 2,” “Barbie in the Pink Shoes” and “Barbie: The Pearl Princess.”

On the action front is the captivating Oscar-winning “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” a beautifully nuanced magical martial-arts movie. Directed by Ang Lee, its cinematography is stunning, helping to make “Crouching Tiger” the highest-grossing foreign-language film produced overseas in American history. It neatly marries Hong Kong action tropes to romantic elements.

What’s Coming To IMDb TV in January:

January 1

Movies

After Earth

Captain Phillips

Ender’s Game

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Shrek Forever After

Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk

Fun With Dick And Jane (2005)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

The Family Stone

Speed

Step Up

Patriots Day

The 5th Wave

American Pie Presents: Band Camp

American Pie Presents: Beta House

American Pie Presents: The Book Of Love

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile

As Good As It Gets

Barbie In A Mermaid Tale 2

Barbie In The Pink Shoes

Barbie: The Pearl Princess

Big Fish

Birds Of Paradise

Blue Valentine

Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack

Bulletproof

Casper And Wendy’s Ghostly Adventures

Catch And Release

Cinderella Man

Drive (2011)

An Education

Ella Enchanted

The Hand That Rocks The Cradle

Hot Rod

Little Italy

Midway

My Best Friend’s Girl

My Girl

Save The Last Dance 2

Solace

Transporter 2

Undercover Brother

Vanilla Sky

Wet Hot American Summer

The Wife

Wild Hogs

January 15

TV Series

24 S1-8

Switched at Birth S1-5

“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” trailer