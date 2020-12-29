What’s Coming To IMDb TV In January 2021, Including ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ and ‘Kung Fu’
IMDb TV will bring eight new animated family-friendly titles to its 2021 lineup, including “Kung Fu Panda” and “Kung Fu Panda 2,” as well as three Barbie-themed movies: “Barbie in a Mermaid Tale 2,” “Barbie in the Pink Shoes” and “Barbie: The Pearl Princess.”
On the action front is the captivating Oscar-winning “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” a beautifully nuanced magical martial-arts movie. Directed by Ang Lee, its cinematography is stunning, helping to make “Crouching Tiger” the highest-grossing foreign-language film produced overseas in American history. It neatly marries Hong Kong action tropes to romantic elements.
What’s Coming To IMDb TV in January:
January 1
Movies
- After Earth
- Captain Phillips
- Ender’s Game
- Kung Fu Panda
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- Shrek Forever After
- Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk
- Fun With Dick And Jane (2005)
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
- The Family Stone
- Speed
- Step Up
- Patriots Day
- The 5th Wave
- American Pie Presents: Band Camp
- American Pie Presents: Beta House
- American Pie Presents: The Book Of Love
- American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
- As Good As It Gets
- Barbie In A Mermaid Tale 2
- Barbie In The Pink Shoes
- Barbie: The Pearl Princess
- Big Fish
- Birds Of Paradise
- Blue Valentine
- Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
- Bulletproof
- Casper And Wendy’s Ghostly Adventures
- Catch And Release
- Cinderella Man
- Drive (2011)
- An Education
- Ella Enchanted
- The Hand That Rocks The Cradle
- Hot Rod
- Little Italy
- Midway
- My Best Friend’s Girl
- My Girl
- Save The Last Dance 2
- Solace
- Transporter 2
- Undercover Brother
- Vanilla Sky
- Wet Hot American Summer
- The Wife
- Wild Hogs
January 15
TV Series
- 24 S1-8
- Switched at Birth S1-5