What’s Coming To IMDb TV In January 2021, Including ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ and ‘Kung Fu’

Fern Siegel

IMDb TV will bring eight new animated family-friendly titles to its 2021 lineup, including “Kung Fu Panda” and “Kung Fu Panda 2,” as well as three Barbie-themed movies: “Barbie in a Mermaid Tale 2,” “Barbie in the Pink Shoes” and “Barbie: The Pearl Princess.”

On the action front is the captivating Oscar-winning “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” a beautifully nuanced magical martial-arts movie. Directed by Ang Lee, its cinematography is stunning, helping to make “Crouching Tiger” the highest-grossing foreign-language film produced overseas in American history. It neatly marries Hong Kong action tropes to romantic elements.

What’s Coming To IMDb TV in January:

January 1

Movies

  • After Earth
  • Captain Phillips
  • Ender’s Game
  • Kung Fu Panda
  • Kung Fu Panda 2
  • Shrek Forever After
  • Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk
  • Fun With Dick And Jane (2005)
  • Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
  • The Family Stone
  • Speed
  • Step Up
  • Patriots Day
  • The 5th Wave
  • American Pie Presents: Band Camp
  • American Pie Presents: Beta House
  • American Pie Presents: The Book Of Love
  • American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
  • As Good As It Gets
  • Barbie In A Mermaid Tale 2
  • Barbie In The Pink Shoes
  • Barbie: The Pearl Princess
  • Big Fish
  • Birds Of Paradise
  • Blue Valentine
  • Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
  • Bulletproof
  • Casper And Wendy’s Ghostly Adventures
  • Catch And Release
  • Cinderella Man
  • Drive (2011)
  • An Education
  • Ella Enchanted
  • The Hand That Rocks The Cradle
  • Hot Rod
  • Little Italy
  • Midway
  • My Best Friend’s Girl
  • My Girl
  • Save The Last Dance 2
  • Solace
  • Transporter 2
  • Undercover Brother
  • Vanilla Sky
  • Wet Hot American Summer
  • The Wife
  • Wild Hogs

January 15

TV Series

  • 24 S1-8
  • Switched at Birth S1-5

