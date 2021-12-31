What’s Coming to IMDb TV in January 2022, Including ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’ and ‘The Joy Luck Club’

IMDb TV is streaming director Wes Anderson’s quirky, but beautifully designed film “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” starring the charming Ralph Fiennes (“Harry Potter”). Anderson’s signature visuals are perfect for this compelling story about the adventures of a lovable hotelier and the lobby boy he takes under his wing, narrated by F. Murray Abraham.

The movie adaptation of Amy Tan’s acclaimed novel “The Joy Luck Club” also arrives this month. It explores the cultural crosscurrents an Asian-American woman confronts as she reconciled two distinct pulls on her identity.

New episodes of “Justice Judy” drop in 2022, as the feisty judge dispenses her own brand of no-nonsense justice. And, a sassy treat for animation lovers, Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek voice the movie “Puss in Boots.” Puss is wrongly accused of a bank robbery, even though the real criminal is his boyhood friend Humpty Dumpty (Zach Galifianakis).

Coming to IMDb TV in January:

Jan. 1

Movies

• 21 (2008)

• 500 Days of Summer (2009)

• A Low Down Dirty Shame (1994) Alex Cross (2012)

• American Psycho (2000)

• Before Midnight (2013)

• Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)

• Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

• Cold Pursuit (2019)

• Cruel Intentions (1999)

• Despicable Me (2010)

• Double Take (2001)

• Fight Club (1999)

• Ghost in the Shell (2017)

• I Can Only Imagine (2018)

• In Time (2011)

• Jeff, Who Lives at Home (2011)

• Johnson Family Vacation (2004)

• Labor Day (2013)

• Meet the Browns (2008)

• Megamind (2010)

• Morning Glory (2010)

• Project Almanac (2015)

• Puss in Boots (2011)

• Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

• Road to Perdition (2002)

• Rock Dog (2016)

• Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse (2015)

• Seven Pounds (2008)

• Shanghai Knights (2003)

• The 9th Life of Louis Drax (2016) The Gambler (2014)

• The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014) The International (2009)

• The Intervention (2016)

• The Joy Luck Club (1993)

• The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015) The Nut Job (2014)

• The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013)

• The Tourist (2010)

• The Watch (2012)

• Tombstone (1993)

• Underworld (2003) Underworld: Awakening (2012) Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)

• Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Jan. 10

Movies

• Nightcrawler (2014)

Jan. 13

Movies

• Final Score (2018)

Jan. 17

Movies

• Damsel (2018)

Jan. 24

Series

• Judy Justice

Jan. 31

Movies

• Won’t Back Down (2012)

