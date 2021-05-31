What’s Coming to IMDb TV in June 2021, Including ‘Timewasters’ and ‘Hellboy II’
The original IMDb TV comedy “Timewasters” is set in South London and centers a jazz quartet that can time travel back to the 1920s Jazz Age in season one, then forward to the rock ‘n’ roll 50s in season two.
For those of a more fantastical bent, “Hellboy II: The Golden Army,” directed by Guillermo del Toro (“The Hobbit” films), pits a rebellion-hunger prince against humanity in order to rule the Earth. Hellboy and company must stop him from locating the all-powerful Golden Army.
Also, the full animated series “Monster High,” based on the American fashion doll franchise inspired by classic monster movies.
Coming to IMDb TV in June:
TV Series
June 1
- Secrets and Lies S1-2
June 11
- Timewasters
June 15
- Rel-S1
Movies
June 1
- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers Of Benghazi
- Accepted
- Addicted
- Adrift
- Alamo, The
- Aliens
- All The Money In The World
- Annie (2014)
- Big Lebowski, The
- Birdman
- Black Swan (2010)
- Burlesque
- Child 44
- Crimes Of Fashion (Aka: Boss Girl)
- Deep, The
- Escape Plan
- Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind
- Fallen
- Fan Girl
- Fantastic Woman, A
- Fourth Kind, The
- Free Birds
- Fried Green Tomatoes
- Grandma (2015)
- Guest, The
- Gulliver’s Travels (2010)
- Hellboy Ii: The Golden Army
- Hunted, The
- Legend Of Kung Fu Rabbit
- Lego: The Adventures Of Clutch Powers
- Lost In Translation
- Love & Other Drugs
- Lovestruck: The Musical
- Monster High: 13 Wishes
- Monster High: Boo York, Boo York
- Monster High: Escape From Skull Shores
- Monster High: Freaky Fusion
- Monster High: Friday Night Frights
- Monster High: Fright On!
- Monster High: Frights, Camera, Action!
- Monster High: Ghouls Rule
- Monster High: Great Scarrier Reef
- Monster High: Haunted
- Monster High: Scaris City Of Frights
- Monster High: Welcome To Monster High
- Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall In Love
- My Fake Fiance
- My Little Pony: The Movie (2017)
- Opposite Of Sex, The
- Orlando
- Pain & Gain
- Revenge Of The Bridesmaids
- Risen
- Rock Dog
- Saint Laurent (Spc)
- Saving Face (2004)
- Secret Of My Success, The
Sideways
- St. Vincent
- Stuart Little
- Stuart Little 2
- Unborn, The
- Water For Elephants
- When In Rome
- You, Me And Dupree
June 16
- In Bruges
- Paddington