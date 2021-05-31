What’s Coming to IMDb TV in June 2021, Including ‘Timewasters’ and ‘Hellboy II’

The original IMDb TV comedy “Timewasters” is set in South London and centers a jazz quartet that can time travel back to the 1920s Jazz Age in season one, then forward to the rock ‘n’ roll 50s in season two.

For those of a more fantastical bent, “Hellboy II: The Golden Army,” directed by Guillermo del Toro (“The Hobbit” films), pits a rebellion-hunger prince against humanity in order to rule the Earth. Hellboy and company must stop him from locating the all-powerful Golden Army.

Also, the full animated series “Monster High,” based on the American fashion doll franchise inspired by classic monster movies.

Coming to IMDb TV in June:

TV Series

June 1

Secrets and Lies S1-2

June 11

Timewasters

June 15

Rel-S1

Movies

June 1

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers Of Benghazi

Accepted

Addicted

Adrift

Alamo, The

Aliens

All The Money In The World

Annie (2014)

Big Lebowski, The

Birdman

Black Swan (2010)

Burlesque

Child 44

Crimes Of Fashion (Aka: Boss Girl)

Deep, The

Escape Plan

Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind

Fallen

Fan Girl

Fantastic Woman, A

Fourth Kind, The

Free Birds

Fried Green Tomatoes

Grandma (2015)

Guest, The

Gulliver’s Travels (2010)

Hellboy Ii: The Golden Army

Hunted, The

Legend Of Kung Fu Rabbit

Lego: The Adventures Of Clutch Powers

Lost In Translation

Love & Other Drugs

Lovestruck: The Musical

Monster High: 13 Wishes

Monster High: Boo York, Boo York

Monster High: Escape From Skull Shores

Monster High: Freaky Fusion

Monster High: Friday Night Frights

Monster High: Fright On!

Monster High: Frights, Camera, Action!

Monster High: Ghouls Rule

Monster High: Great Scarrier Reef

Monster High: Haunted

Monster High: Scaris City Of Frights

Monster High: Welcome To Monster High

Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall In Love

My Fake Fiance

My Little Pony: The Movie (2017)

Opposite Of Sex, The

Orlando

Pain & Gain

Revenge Of The Bridesmaids

Risen

Rock Dog

Saint Laurent (Spc)

Saving Face (2004)

Secret Of My Success, The

Sideways

Sideways St. Vincent

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Unborn, The

Water For Elephants

When In Rome

You, Me And Dupree

June 16

In Bruges

Paddington

“Timewasters” trailer