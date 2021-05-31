 Skip to Content
What’s Coming to IMDb TV in June 2021, Including ‘Timewasters’ and ‘Hellboy II’

Fern Siegel

The original IMDb TV comedy “Timewasters” is set in South London and centers a jazz quartet that can time travel back to the 1920s Jazz Age in season one, then forward to the rock ‘n’ roll 50s in season two.

For those of a more fantastical bent, “Hellboy II: The Golden Army,” directed by Guillermo del Toro (“The Hobbit” films), pits a rebellion-hunger prince against humanity in order to rule the Earth. Hellboy and company must stop him from locating the all-powerful Golden Army.

Also, the full animated series “Monster High,” based on the American fashion doll franchise inspired by classic monster movies.

Coming to IMDb TV in June:

TV Series
June 1

  • Secrets and Lies S1-2

June 11

  • Timewasters

June 15

  • Rel-S1 

Movies
June 1

  • 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers Of Benghazi
  • Accepted
  • Addicted
  • Adrift
  • Alamo, The
  • Aliens
  • All The Money In The World
  • Annie (2014)
  • Big Lebowski, The
  • Birdman
  • Black Swan (2010)
  • Burlesque
  • Child 44
  • Crimes Of Fashion (Aka: Boss Girl)
  • Deep, The
  • Escape Plan
  • Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind
  • Fallen
  • Fan Girl
  • Fantastic Woman, A
  • Fourth Kind, The
  • Free Birds
  • Fried Green Tomatoes
  • Grandma (2015)
  • Guest, The
  • Gulliver’s Travels (2010)
  • Hellboy Ii: The Golden Army
  • Hunted, The
  • Legend Of Kung Fu Rabbit
  • Lego: The Adventures Of Clutch Powers
  • Lost In Translation
  • Love & Other Drugs
  • Lovestruck: The Musical
  • Monster High: 13 Wishes
  • Monster High: Boo York, Boo York
  • Monster High: Escape From Skull Shores
  • Monster High: Freaky Fusion
  • Monster High: Friday Night Frights
  • Monster High: Fright On!
  • Monster High: Frights, Camera, Action!
  • Monster High: Ghouls Rule
  • Monster High: Great Scarrier Reef
  • Monster High: Haunted
  • Monster High: Scaris City Of Frights
  • Monster High: Welcome To Monster High
  • Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall In Love
  • My Fake Fiance
  • My Little Pony: The Movie (2017)
  • Opposite Of Sex, The
  • Orlando
  • Pain & Gain
  • Revenge Of The Bridesmaids
  • Risen
  • Rock Dog
  • Saint Laurent (Spc)
  • Saving Face (2004)
  • Secret Of My Success, The
    Sideways
  • St. Vincent
  • Stuart Little
  • Stuart Little 2
  • Unborn, The
  • Water For Elephants
  • When In Rome
  • You, Me And Dupree

June 16

  • In Bruges
  • Paddington

“Timewasters” trailer

