 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

What’s Coming to IMDb TV in May 2021, Including ‘Star Trek’ and ‘My Name Is Earl’

Fern Siegel

The 2009 film “Star Trek,” directed by J.J. Abrams, is a reboot of the beloved TV show. It begins with the maiden voyage aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise, to explore worlds beyond Earth. James T. Kirk (Chris Pine) and Spock (Zachary Quinto) battle a Romulan from their future who threatens the United Federation of Planets.

Also on IMDb TV, “My Name Is Earl” revolves around a small-time thief who discovers karma after being in a car accident. Earl (Jason Lee) decides to list every bad thing he’s done and make an effort to right the wrongs. After doing a first good deed, he finds the $100,000 lottery ticket that he had lost, using the money for positive ends. The NBC sitcom ran from 2005 to 2009.

Coming to IMDb TV in May:

TV
May 1
My Name is Earl S1-4

Movies
May 1

  • Alien
  • Bad Company (2002)
  • Baggage Claim
  • Battle Of The Sexes
  • Beloved (1998)
  • Dear White People
  • For Love Of The Game
  • Indignation
  • In The Line Of Fire
  • Jumper
  • Legion (2010)
  • Madea’s Family Reunion
  • Madea’s Witness Protection
  • Mr. & Mrs. Smith
  • Nim’s Island
  • Notting Hill
  • Obsessed (2009)
  • Open Range
  • Road To Perdition
  • Roman J. Israel, Esq.
  • Saving Silverman
  • Show Dogs
  • Soul Food
  • Star Trek (2009)
  • State Of Play
  • The Best Of Me
  • The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)
  • The Hot Chick
  • The Land Before Time (1988)
  • The Night Before
  • The November Man
  • The Seagull (2018)
  • The Tooth Fairy
  • The Tourist
  • Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
  • Warm Bodies
  • What Happens In Vegas
  • Your Highness

May 2

  • Snowpiercer

May 4

  • The Lady In The Van

May 8

  • Hotel Artemis

May 10

  • American Ultra

May 15

  • Morning Glory (2010)

“My Name Is Earl” trailer

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.