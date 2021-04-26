What’s Coming to IMDb TV in May 2021, Including ‘Star Trek’ and ‘My Name Is Earl’

The 2009 film “Star Trek,” directed by J.J. Abrams, is a reboot of the beloved TV show. It begins with the maiden voyage aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise, to explore worlds beyond Earth. James T. Kirk (Chris Pine) and Spock (Zachary Quinto) battle a Romulan from their future who threatens the United Federation of Planets.

Also on IMDb TV, “My Name Is Earl” revolves around a small-time thief who discovers karma after being in a car accident. Earl (Jason Lee) decides to list every bad thing he’s done and make an effort to right the wrongs. After doing a first good deed, he finds the $100,000 lottery ticket that he had lost, using the money for positive ends. The NBC sitcom ran from 2005 to 2009.

Coming to IMDb TV in May:

TV

May 1

My Name is Earl S1-4

Movies

May 1

Alien

Bad Company (2002)

Baggage Claim

Battle Of The Sexes

Beloved (1998)

Dear White People

For Love Of The Game

Indignation

In The Line Of Fire

Jumper

Legion (2010)

Madea’s Family Reunion

Madea’s Witness Protection

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Nim’s Island

Notting Hill

Obsessed (2009)

Open Range

Road To Perdition

Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Saving Silverman

Show Dogs

Soul Food

Star Trek (2009)

State Of Play

The Best Of Me

The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)

The Hot Chick

The Land Before Time (1988)

The Night Before

The November Man

The Seagull (2018)

The Tooth Fairy

The Tourist

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family

Warm Bodies

What Happens In Vegas

Your Highness

May 2

Snowpiercer

May 4

The Lady In The Van

May 8

Hotel Artemis

May 10

American Ultra

May 15

Morning Glory (2010)

