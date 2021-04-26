What’s Coming to IMDb TV in May 2021, Including ‘Star Trek’ and ‘My Name Is Earl’
The 2009 film “Star Trek,” directed by J.J. Abrams, is a reboot of the beloved TV show. It begins with the maiden voyage aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise, to explore worlds beyond Earth. James T. Kirk (Chris Pine) and Spock (Zachary Quinto) battle a Romulan from their future who threatens the United Federation of Planets.
Also on IMDb TV, “My Name Is Earl” revolves around a small-time thief who discovers karma after being in a car accident. Earl (Jason Lee) decides to list every bad thing he’s done and make an effort to right the wrongs. After doing a first good deed, he finds the $100,000 lottery ticket that he had lost, using the money for positive ends. The NBC sitcom ran from 2005 to 2009.
Coming to IMDb TV in May:
TV
May 1
My Name is Earl S1-4
Movies
May 1
- Alien
- Bad Company (2002)
- Baggage Claim
- Battle Of The Sexes
- Beloved (1998)
- Dear White People
- For Love Of The Game
- Indignation
- In The Line Of Fire
- Jumper
- Legion (2010)
- Madea’s Family Reunion
- Madea’s Witness Protection
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Nim’s Island
- Notting Hill
- Obsessed (2009)
- Open Range
- Road To Perdition
- Roman J. Israel, Esq.
- Saving Silverman
- Show Dogs
- Soul Food
- Star Trek (2009)
- State Of Play
- The Best Of Me
- The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)
- The Hot Chick
- The Land Before Time (1988)
- The Night Before
- The November Man
- The Seagull (2018)
- The Tooth Fairy
- The Tourist
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
- Warm Bodies
- What Happens In Vegas
- Your Highness
May 2
- Snowpiercer
May 4
- The Lady In The Van
May 8
- Hotel Artemis
May 10
- American Ultra
May 15
- Morning Glory (2010)