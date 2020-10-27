What’s Coming to IMDb TV In November 2020, Including ‘Alex Rider’ and ‘The Secret Life of Bees’

IMDb TV original series “Alex Rider” begins Nov. 13. It’s a coming-of-age spy thriller based on the best-selling franchise by British writer Anthony Horowitz. The series follows Alex Rider, a London teen who has unknowingly been trained since childhood for the world of espionage. Investigating his uncle’s death, he goes undercover in a remote boarding school called Point Blanc.

Benedict Cumberbatch plays Alan Turing, the genius who cracked the Nazis WWII code, in “Imitation Game.” Winston Churchill said England could not have won the war without Turing, considered the father of theoretical computer science and artificial intelligence.

Dakota Fanning and Jennifer Hudson star in “The Secret Life of Bees,” about a young Southern girl in 1964 who escapes an abusive father as she searches for the truth about her late mother. What she finds is love, acceptance and the Black Madonna.

Families will appreciate the nine “Strawberry Shortcake” shows, as well as “Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild.”

What’s coming to IMDb TV in November



November 1

Alpha And Omega: Dino Digs

Army Dog

Baby Geniuses and the Mystery of the Crown Jewels

Baby Geniuses and the Space Baby

Baby Geniuses and the Treasure of Egypt

Beowulf

Blankman

Charlie’s Angels

Confessions of a Shopaholic

Cool World

Courageous

Dinner for Schmucks

Draft Day

Focus

Friends With Money

Fury

Ghost in the Shell

Home Again

Hot Rod

Imitation Game

Insidious

Insidious: Chapter 2

Kingpin

Labor Day

Major League

Marshall

Max Steel

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington

Nacho Libre

Norm of the North

Popeye

Red

Red 2

Rosemary’s Baby

Roxanne

Sahara

Searching for Bobby Fischer

Small Soldiers

Strawberry Shortcake Berry Blossom Festival

Strawberry Shortcake Berry Fairy Tales

Strawberry Shortcake Berry Let’s Dance

Strawberry Shortcake Best Pets Yet

Strawberry Shortcake Cooking Up Fun

Strawberry Shortcake Happily Ever After

Strawberry Shortcake Moonlight Mysteries

Strawberry Shortcake Seaberry Beach Party

Strawberry Shortcake Sleeping Beauty

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild

Takers

The 13th Warrior

The Big Short

The Coneheads

The Last Castle

The Monster Squad

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature

The Nutcracker

The Program

The Secret Life of Bees

The Time Machine

The Tuxedo

The Wood

Tully

Twister

Vanilla Sky

Walking Tall

When a Man Loves a Woman

Yellowbird

November 2:

November 8:

Mortdecai

November 13:

Alex Rider

November 17:

Tennage Mutant Ninja Turtles

November 30:

Fly Away Home

“Alex Rider” trailer