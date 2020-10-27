What’s Coming to IMDb TV In November 2020, Including ‘Alex Rider’ and ‘The Secret Life of Bees’
IMDb TV original series “Alex Rider” begins Nov. 13. It’s a coming-of-age spy thriller based on the best-selling franchise by British writer Anthony Horowitz. The series follows Alex Rider, a London teen who has unknowingly been trained since childhood for the world of espionage. Investigating his uncle’s death, he goes undercover in a remote boarding school called Point Blanc.
Benedict Cumberbatch plays Alan Turing, the genius who cracked the Nazis WWII code, in “Imitation Game.” Winston Churchill said England could not have won the war without Turing, considered the father of theoretical computer science and artificial intelligence.
Dakota Fanning and Jennifer Hudson star in “The Secret Life of Bees,” about a young Southern girl in 1964 who escapes an abusive father as she searches for the truth about her late mother. What she finds is love, acceptance and the Black Madonna.
Families will appreciate the nine “Strawberry Shortcake” shows, as well as “Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild.”
What’s coming to IMDb TV in November
November 1
- Alpha And Omega: Dino Digs
- Army Dog
- Baby Geniuses and the Mystery of the Crown Jewels
- Baby Geniuses and the Space Baby
- Baby Geniuses and the Treasure of Egypt
- Beowulf
- Blankman
- Charlie’s Angels
- Confessions of a Shopaholic
- Cool World
- Courageous
- Dinner for Schmucks
- Draft Day
- Focus
- Friends With Money
- Fury
- Ghost in the Shell
- Home Again
- Hot Rod
- Imitation Game
- Insidious
- Insidious: Chapter 2
- Kingpin
- Labor Day
- Major League
- Marshall
- Max Steel
- Mr. Smith Goes to Washington
- Nacho Libre
- Norm of the North
- Popeye
- Red
- Red 2
- Rosemary’s Baby
- Roxanne
- Sahara
- Searching for Bobby Fischer
- Small Soldiers
- Strawberry Shortcake Berry Blossom Festival
- Strawberry Shortcake Berry Fairy Tales
- Strawberry Shortcake Berry Let’s Dance
- Strawberry Shortcake Best Pets Yet
- Strawberry Shortcake Cooking Up Fun
- Strawberry Shortcake Happily Ever After
- Strawberry Shortcake Moonlight Mysteries
- Strawberry Shortcake Seaberry Beach Party
- Strawberry Shortcake Sleeping Beauty
- Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
- Takers
- The 13th Warrior
- The Big Short
- The Coneheads
- The Last Castle
- The Monster Squad
- The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature
- The Nutcracker
- The Program
- The Secret Life of Bees
- The Time Machine
- The Tuxedo
- The Wood
- Tully
- Twister
- Vanilla Sky
- Walking Tall
- When a Man Loves a Woman
- Yellowbird
November 2:
- Courageous
November 8:
- Mortdecai
November 13:
- Alex Rider
November 17:
- Tennage Mutant Ninja Turtles
November 30:
- Fly Away Home