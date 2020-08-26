 Skip to Content
What’s Coming to IMDb TV in September 2020, Including ‘The Hunger Games’ and ‘Big Fish’

Fern Siegel

Gen Z embraced “The Hunger Games,” a series of young adult dystopian novels written by novelist Suzanne Collins. The series was so popular only “Harry Potter” topped it in NPR’s poll of the top 100 teen novels — and the movies proved equally successful. Jennifer Lawrence starred as Katniss, the hero of the story. All are coming to IMDb TV in September.

Conversely, “Big Fish” is a charming Southern fantasy, starring Albert Finney and Ewan McGregor star as an estranged father and son. As the son attempts a reconciliation with his dying father, he also tries to sort out his dad’s tall tales — desperate to determine the fact vs. fiction that comprised his life.

Coming to IMDb TV in September 2020

TV Series Starting Sept. 1 :

  • Chicago Med S1-5
  • Chicago Fire S7-8
  • Coach S1-9

Movies Starting Sept. 1:

  • A Few Good Men
  • All I See Is You
  • Allegiant
  • An Education
  • Anaconda
  • Arachnophobia
  • Big Fish
  • Chef
  • Days of Thunder
  • Divergent
  • Easy Rider
  • Four Brothers
  • Get Low
  • Glory
  • Gods of Egypt
  • Good Morning, Vietnam
  • Groundhog Day
  • Hook
  • Insurgent
  • Isle of Dogs
  • Kung Fu Panda
  • Kung Fu Panda 2
  • Morning Glory
  • Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
  • Open Season
  • Pompeii
  • Rudy
  • Something’s Gotta Give
  • Spanglish
  • The Firm
  • The Net
  • The Professional
  • The Quick and Dead
  • The Secret Garden
  • The Sum of All Fears
  • The Tourist
  • Twilight
  • Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
  • Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
  • Twilight Saga: Eclipse
  • Twilight Saga: New Moon
  • VeggieTales: A Snoodle’s Tale
  • VeggieTales: Abe and the Amazing Promise
  • VeggieTales: Duke and the Great Pie War
  • VeggieTales: Gideon: Tuba Warrior
  • VeggieTales: King George and The Ducky
  • VeggieTales: Larryboy and the Bad Apple
  • VeggieTales: Lettuce Love One Another!
  • VeggieTales: Live! Sing Yourself Silly
  • VeggieTales: Lyle the Kindly Viking
  • VeggieTales: Noah’s Ark
  • VeggieTales: Pistachio- The Little Boy That Wouldn’t
  • Veggitales: Princess and the Popstar
  • VeggieTales: Robin Good and His Not- So Merry Men
  • VeggieTales: Saint Nicholas: A Story of Joyful Giving
  • VeggieTales: Sheerluck Holmes and the Golden Ruler
  • VeggieTales: Sumo of the Opera
  • VeggieTales: Sweetpea Beauty: A Girl After God’s Own Heart
  • Veggitales: The Ballard of Little Joe
  • VeggieTales: The Penniless Princess
  • VeggieTales: Veggies In Space: The Fennel Frontier
  • What about Bob?
  • When the Game Stands Tall
  • White Men Can’t Jump
  • Year One

Sept. 25:

  • The Hunger Games
  • The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
  • The Hunger Games: Mockingjay 1
  • The Hunger Games: Mockingjay 2

‘The Hunger Games’ Trailer