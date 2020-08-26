What’s Coming to IMDb TV in September 2020, Including ‘The Hunger Games’ and ‘Big Fish’

Gen Z embraced “The Hunger Games,” a series of young adult dystopian novels written by novelist Suzanne Collins. The series was so popular only “Harry Potter” topped it in NPR’s poll of the top 100 teen novels — and the movies proved equally successful. Jennifer Lawrence starred as Katniss, the hero of the story. All are coming to IMDb TV in September.

Conversely, “Big Fish” is a charming Southern fantasy, starring Albert Finney and Ewan McGregor star as an estranged father and son. As the son attempts a reconciliation with his dying father, he also tries to sort out his dad’s tall tales — desperate to determine the fact vs. fiction that comprised his life.

Coming to IMDb TV in September 2020

TV Series Starting Sept. 1 :

Chicago Med S1-5

Chicago Fire S7-8

Coach S1-9

Movies Starting Sept. 1:

A Few Good Men

All I See Is You

Allegiant

An Education

Anaconda

Arachnophobia

Big Fish

Chef

Days of Thunder

Divergent

Easy Rider

Four Brothers

Get Low

Glory

Gods of Egypt

Good Morning, Vietnam

Groundhog Day

Hook

Insurgent

Isle of Dogs

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Morning Glory

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Open Season

Pompeii

Rudy

Something’s Gotta Give

Spanglish

The Firm

The Net

The Professional

The Quick and Dead

The Secret Garden

The Sum of All Fears

The Tourist

Twilight

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

Twilight Saga: Eclipse

Twilight Saga: New Moon

VeggieTales: A Snoodle’s Tale

VeggieTales: Abe and the Amazing Promise

VeggieTales: Duke and the Great Pie War

VeggieTales: Gideon: Tuba Warrior

VeggieTales: King George and The Ducky

VeggieTales: Larryboy and the Bad Apple

VeggieTales: Lettuce Love One Another!

VeggieTales: Live! Sing Yourself Silly

VeggieTales: Lyle the Kindly Viking

VeggieTales: Noah’s Ark

VeggieTales: Pistachio- The Little Boy That Wouldn’t

Veggitales: Princess and the Popstar

VeggieTales: Robin Good and His Not- So Merry Men

VeggieTales: Saint Nicholas: A Story of Joyful Giving

VeggieTales: Sheerluck Holmes and the Golden Ruler

VeggieTales: Sumo of the Opera

VeggieTales: Sweetpea Beauty: A Girl After God’s Own Heart

Veggitales: The Ballard of Little Joe

VeggieTales: The Penniless Princess

VeggieTales: Veggies In Space: The Fennel Frontier

What about Bob?

When the Game Stands Tall

White Men Can’t Jump

Year One

Sept. 25:

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay 2

‘The Hunger Games’ Trailer