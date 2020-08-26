What’s Coming to IMDb TV in September 2020, Including ‘The Hunger Games’ and ‘Big Fish’
Gen Z embraced “The Hunger Games,” a series of young adult dystopian novels written by novelist Suzanne Collins. The series was so popular only “Harry Potter” topped it in NPR’s poll of the top 100 teen novels — and the movies proved equally successful. Jennifer Lawrence starred as Katniss, the hero of the story. All are coming to IMDb TV in September.
Conversely, “Big Fish” is a charming Southern fantasy, starring Albert Finney and Ewan McGregor star as an estranged father and son. As the son attempts a reconciliation with his dying father, he also tries to sort out his dad’s tall tales — desperate to determine the fact vs. fiction that comprised his life.
Coming to IMDb TV in September 2020
TV Series Starting Sept. 1 :
- Chicago Med S1-5
- Chicago Fire S7-8
- Coach S1-9
Movies Starting Sept. 1:
- A Few Good Men
- All I See Is You
- Allegiant
- An Education
- Anaconda
- Arachnophobia
- Big Fish
- Chef
- Days of Thunder
- Divergent
- Easy Rider
- Four Brothers
- Get Low
- Glory
- Gods of Egypt
- Good Morning, Vietnam
- Groundhog Day
- Hook
- Insurgent
- Isle of Dogs
- Kung Fu Panda
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- Morning Glory
- Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
- Open Season
- Pompeii
- Rudy
- Something’s Gotta Give
- Spanglish
- The Firm
- The Net
- The Professional
- The Quick and Dead
- The Secret Garden
- The Sum of All Fears
- The Tourist
- Twilight
- Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
- Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
- Twilight Saga: Eclipse
- Twilight Saga: New Moon
- VeggieTales: A Snoodle’s Tale
- VeggieTales: Abe and the Amazing Promise
- VeggieTales: Duke and the Great Pie War
- VeggieTales: Gideon: Tuba Warrior
- VeggieTales: King George and The Ducky
- VeggieTales: Larryboy and the Bad Apple
- VeggieTales: Lettuce Love One Another!
- VeggieTales: Live! Sing Yourself Silly
- VeggieTales: Lyle the Kindly Viking
- VeggieTales: Noah’s Ark
- VeggieTales: Pistachio- The Little Boy That Wouldn’t
- Veggitales: Princess and the Popstar
- VeggieTales: Robin Good and His Not- So Merry Men
- VeggieTales: Saint Nicholas: A Story of Joyful Giving
- VeggieTales: Sheerluck Holmes and the Golden Ruler
- VeggieTales: Sumo of the Opera
- VeggieTales: Sweetpea Beauty: A Girl After God’s Own Heart
- Veggitales: The Ballard of Little Joe
- VeggieTales: The Penniless Princess
- VeggieTales: Veggies In Space: The Fennel Frontier
- What about Bob?
- When the Game Stands Tall
- White Men Can’t Jump
- Year One
Sept. 25:
- The Hunger Games
- The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay 1
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay 2