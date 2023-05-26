What’s Coming to Max in June 2023: ‘The Idol,’ ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2, ‘24-Decade History of Popular Music’

The highly discussed music limited series “The Idol” is set to premiere on Max on June 4. Starring Lily-Rose Depp, pop singer The Weeknd, and Dan Levy, the show involves a rising pop star Jocelyn (played by Depp) who gets involved with Tedros (The Weeknd), a sleazy nightclub owner who may also be a cult leader. She wants a rock career, while he’s focused on exploiting everyone he meets.

Watch the trailer for “The Idol”:

Also coming to the streamer next month is the second season of “And Just Like That,” the “Sex and the City” sequel. In Season 2 — which arrives on June 22 — Charlotte’s daughter is ready to lose her virginity, Carrie explores life and love after Big, and Miranda intensifies her relationship with Che.

Check out the “And Just Like That” Season 2 trailer:

Arriving on Max on June 27 is a documentary looking at the award-winning performance art piece “Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History of Popular Music.” For 24 straight hours Mac and company perform popular songs from each decade from the entire history of the United States. The film highlights the show’s countercultural history, off-the-wall interpretations of America’s most recognizable tunes, ping pong warfare, giant inflatable penises making love and war to David Bowie’s “Heroes,” shameless gay melodrama, and more.

Al Pacino fans will welcome the classic Sidney Lumet-directed crime drama “Dog Day Afternoon,” based on two real-life bank robbers in Brooklyn in 1972. The film, which is exciting, occasionally funny, and touching, showcases New York in the Seventies, as well as the acting chops of Pacino, his “Godfather” cast member John Cazale, and a standout performance by Chris Sarandon as Pacino’s lover Leon, eager for sex-reassignment surgery.

Take a look at the “Dog Day Afternoon” trailer:

Coming in June:

June 1

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

A Star Is Born (1954)

A Star Is Born (1976)

Army of Darkness (1993)

Balls of Fury (2007)

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

Big Daddy (1999)

Breach (2007)

Bulworth (1998)

Class Act (1992)

Click (2006)

Dave (1993)

David Copperfield (1935)

Demolition Man (1993)

Diggers (2006)

Dog Day Afternoon (1975)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Dumb & Dumber (1994)

Dumb & Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003)

Eastern Promises (2007)

Edge of Darkness (2010)

Eli Roth Presents: The Legion Of Exorcists (Travel Channel)

Enter The Dragon (1973)

Fame (1980)

Fifty Shades Darker (2017, Extended Version)

Fifty Shades Freed (2018, Extended Version)

Gold Diggers of 1933

Gold Diggers of 1935

Grease (1978)

Hairspray (2007)

I Origins (2014)

I, Tonya (2017)

Jackie Brown (1997)

Jeremiah Johnson (1972)

Jersey Boys (2014)

Just Mercy (2019)

Knock Knock (2015)

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

Magic Mike (2012)

Martin Lawrence Live: Runteldat (2002)

Military Wives (2019)

Moneyball (2011)

Monster-In-Law (2005)

Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)

Moonlight (2016)

Naked.Loud.Proud (Max Original)

Narc (2002)

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

Objective, Burma! (1945)

On Moonlight Bay (1951)

Operation Crossbow (1965)

Police Academy (1984)

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985)

Police Academy 3: Back In Training (1986)

Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol (1987)

Police Academy 5: Assignment Miami Beach (1988)

Radio (2003)

Ready Player One (2018)

Romance on the High Seas (1948)

Selena (1997)

Sex And The City (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Sunday in New York (1964)

Tea for Two (1950)

The Big Wedding (2013)

The Blackcoat’s Daughter (2015)

The Boy Next Door (2015)

The Dead Files (Travel Channel)

The Drop (2014)

The Evil Dead (1981)

The Evil Dead (2013)

The Evil Dead II (1987)

The Family (2013)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete (2013)

The Lodge (2019)

The Nun’s Story (1959)

The Painter and the Thief (2020)

The Saint (1997)

The Turning Point (1977)

Tooth Fairy (2010)

Woodstock: The Director’s Cut (1994)

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

You’re Next (2013)

June 2 Magic Mike’s Last Dance (2023)

Painting With John, Season 3 (HBO Original)

Well Designed (Magnolia Network) June 4 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days (TLC)

Battle on the Beach (HGTV)

The Idol (HBO Original) *4K UHD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos June 5 Louisiana Law (Animal Planet) June 6 Burden of Proof (HBO Original)

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1E (Cartoon Network) June 7 Avatar: The Way of Water (2022)

Ghost Adventures (Discovery) June 8 A Star Is Born (2018)

American Pain (Max Original) June 9 AEW All Access (TBS)

First Five (Max Original) June 10 Build It Forward (HGTV)

Red 2 (2013)

Walker, Season 3 June 12 Celebrity IOU, Season 4A (HGTV) June 13 Vacation (2015) June 14 How Do You Measure A Year? (HBO Original)

Small Town Potential (HGTV) June 15 Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, Season 3

Crack Addicts (TLC)

Outchef’d (Food Network)

Rap Battlefield, Season 2 (Max Original)

Magic Mike’s Last Dance February 9, 2023 Mike Lane takes to the stage again after a lengthy hiatus, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. For what he hopes will be one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse… and an agenda all her own. With everything on the line, once Mike discovers what she truly has in mind, will he—and the roster of hot new dancers he’ll have to whip into shape—be able to pull it off?