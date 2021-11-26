What’s Coming to Netflix in December 2021, Including ‘The Power of the Dog’ and ‘Money Heist’
Directed by Jane Campion, the “The Power of the Dog” is set on a Montana ranch in the 1920s. The Western saga is led by Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch), who inspires far and awe in his family. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil treats them badly – until he discovers the power of love. The movie, released in theaters Nov. 17, is expected to garner plenty of Oscar noms next year. Based on Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel, the film co-stars Kristen Dunst and Jesse Plemons.
“Money Heist” ends its five-season mega-hit ride this month. The Spanish drama, focused on a meticulously planned bank job, has enough twists and turns to leave viewers on the edge of their seats. Also returning is “The Witcher.” Fans have been waiting two years for its adventure-fantasy second season.
Coming in December:
December 1
- Lost in Space season 3
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure season 5
- The Power of the Dog
- Kayko and Kokosh
- Kayko and Kokosh season 2
- Are You The One: Season 3
- Blood and Bone
- Body of Lies
- Bordertown: Mural Murders
- Chloe
- Chocolat
- Closer
- Death at a Funeral
- Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
- The Final Destination
- Final Destination 3
- Final Destination 5
- Fool’s Gold
- The Fourth Kind
- Ink Master: Season 3
- Ink Master: Season 4
- Knight Rider 2000
- Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4
- Law Abiding Citizen
- The Legend of Zorro
- Life
- Looper
- The Mask of Zorro
- Minority Report
- Pet Sematary (1989)
- Premonition
- Sabrina (1995)
- Soul Surfer
- Stepmom
- Stuart Little 2
- Sucker Punch
- Think Like a Man
- Tremors
- We Were Soldiers
- Wild Things
- Wyatt Earp
December 2
- Single All The Way
- The Alpinist
- The Whole Truth
- Coyote
December 3
- The Great British Baking Show: Holidays
- Mixtape
- Money Heist season 5 part 2
- Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
- Cobalt Blue
- Coming Out Colton
- Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4
December 5
- Japan Sinks: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)
December 6
- VOIR
- David and the Elves
December 7
- Centaurworld season 2
- Go Dog Go season 2
- Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)
December 8
- Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special
December 9
- Asakusa Kid
- Bathtubs Over Broadway
- Bonus Family: Season 4
- The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos
December 10
- The Unforgivable
- Saturday Morning: All-Star Hits
- Back to the Outback
- Aranyak
- Anonymously Yours
- How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral
- The Shack
- Still Out of My League
- Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties)
- Two
December 11
- Fast Color
- The Hungry and the Hairy
December 12
- Japan Sinks: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9)
December 13
- Eye in the Sky
December 14
- The Future Diary
- Russell Howard: Lubricant
- StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year
December 15
- The Hand of God
- Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4
- The Challenge: Season 12
- The Challenge: Season 25
- Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe
- The Giver
- Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2
- Masha and the Bear: Season 5
- Selling Tampa
- Teen Mom 2: Season 3-4
December 16
- A California Christmas: City Lights
- Aggretsuko: Season 4
- Darkest Hour
- A Naija Christmas
- Puff: Wonders of the Reef
December 17
- The Witcher season 2
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming
December 18
- Bulgasal: Immortal Souls
- Oldboy
December 19
- What Happened in Oslo
December 20
- Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar
December 21
- Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster
- Grumpy Christmas
December 22
- Emily in Paris season 2
December 23
- Elite Short Stories: Patrick
December 24
- Don’t Look Up
- 1000 Miles from Christmas
- Minnal Murali
- The Silent Sea
- STAND BY ME Doraemon 2
- Vicky and Her Mystery
- Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous
December 25
- Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material
- Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis
- Single’s Inferno
December 26
- Lulli
December 28
- Word Party Presents: Math!
December 29
- Anxious People
- Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer
December 30
- Kitz
- Hilda and the Mountain King
December 31
- Cobra Kai season 4
- The Lost Daughter
- Stay Close
- Seal Team
- Queer Eye season 6