What’s Coming to Netflix in December 2021, Including ‘The Power of the Dog’ and ‘Money Heist’

Directed by Jane Campion, the “The Power of the Dog” is set on a Montana ranch in the 1920s. The Western saga is led by Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch), who inspires far and awe in his family. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil treats them badly – until he discovers the power of love. The movie, released in theaters Nov. 17, is expected to garner plenty of Oscar noms next year. Based on Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel, the film co-stars Kristen Dunst and Jesse Plemons.

“Money Heist” ends its five-season mega-hit ride this month. The Spanish drama, focused on a meticulously planned bank job, has enough twists and turns to leave viewers on the edge of their seats. Also returning is “The Witcher.” Fans have been waiting two years for its adventure-fantasy second season.

Coming in December:

December 1

Lost in Space season 3

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure season 5

The Power of the Dog

Kayko and Kokosh

Kayko and Kokosh season 2

Are You The One: Season 3

Blood and Bone

Body of Lies

Bordertown: Mural Murders

Chloe

Chocolat

Closer

Death at a Funeral

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

The Final Destination

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Fool’s Gold

The Fourth Kind

Ink Master: Season 3

Ink Master: Season 4

Knight Rider 2000

Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4

Law Abiding Citizen

The Legend of Zorro

Life

Looper

The Mask of Zorro

Minority Report

Pet Sematary (1989)

Premonition

Sabrina (1995)

Soul Surfer

Stepmom

Stuart Little 2

Sucker Punch

Think Like a Man

Tremors

We Were Soldiers

Wild Things

Wyatt Earp

December 2

Single All The Way

The Alpinist

The Whole Truth

Coyote

December 3

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays

Mixtape

Money Heist season 5 part 2

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

Cobalt Blue

Coming Out Colton

Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4

December 5

Japan Sinks: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)

December 6

VOIR

David and the Elves

December 7

Centaurworld season 2

Go Dog Go season 2

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)

December 8

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special

December 9

Asakusa Kid

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Bonus Family: Season 4

The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos

December 10

The Unforgivable

Saturday Morning: All-Star Hits

Back to the Outback

Aranyak

Anonymously Yours

How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral

The Shack

Still Out of My League

Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties)

Two

December 11

Fast Color

The Hungry and the Hairy

December 12

Japan Sinks: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9)

December 13

Eye in the Sky

December 14

The Future Diary

Russell Howard: Lubricant

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year

December 15

The Hand of God

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4

The Challenge: Season 12

The Challenge: Season 25

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe

The Giver

Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2

Masha and the Bear: Season 5

Selling Tampa

Teen Mom 2: Season 3-4

December 16

A California Christmas: City Lights

Aggretsuko: Season 4

Darkest Hour

A Naija Christmas

Puff: Wonders of the Reef

December 17

The Witcher season 2

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming

December 18

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls

Oldboy

December 19

What Happened in Oslo

December 20

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar

December 21

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster

Grumpy Christmas

December 22

Emily in Paris season 2

December 23

Elite Short Stories: Patrick

December 24

Don’t Look Up

1000 Miles from Christmas

Minnal Murali

The Silent Sea

STAND BY ME Doraemon 2

Vicky and Her Mystery

Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous

December 25

Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material

Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis

Single’s Inferno

December 26

Lulli

December 28

Word Party Presents: Math!

December 29

Anxious People

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer

December 30

Kitz

Hilda and the Mountain King

December 31

Cobra Kai season 4

The Lost Daughter

Stay Close

Seal Team

Queer Eye season 6

