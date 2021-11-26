 Skip to Content
What’s Coming to Netflix in December 2021, Including ‘The Power of the Dog’ and ‘Money Heist’

Fern Siegel

Directed by Jane Campion, the “The Power of the Dog” is set on a Montana ranch in the 1920s. The Western saga is led by Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch), who inspires far and awe in his family. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil treats them badly – until he discovers the power of love. The movie, released in theaters Nov. 17, is expected to garner plenty of Oscar noms next year. Based on Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel, the film co-stars Kristen Dunst and Jesse Plemons.

“Money Heist” ends its five-season mega-hit ride this month. The Spanish drama, focused on a meticulously planned bank job, has enough twists and turns to leave viewers on the edge of their seats. Also returning is “The Witcher.” Fans have been waiting two years for its adventure-fantasy second season.

Coming in December:

December 1

  • Lost in Space season 3
  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure season 5
  • The Power of the Dog
  • Kayko and Kokosh
  • Kayko and Kokosh season 2
  • Are You The One: Season 3
  • Blood and Bone
  • Body of Lies
  • Bordertown: Mural Murders
  • Chloe
  • Chocolat
  • Closer
  • Death at a Funeral
  • Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
  • The Final Destination
  • Final Destination 3
  • Final Destination 5
  • Fool’s Gold
  • The Fourth Kind
  • Ink Master: Season 3
  • Ink Master: Season 4
  • Knight Rider 2000
  • Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4
  • Law Abiding Citizen
  • The Legend of Zorro
  • Life
  • Looper
  • The Mask of Zorro
  • Minority Report
  • Pet Sematary (1989)
  • Premonition
  • Sabrina (1995)
  • Soul Surfer
  • Stepmom
  • Stuart Little 2
  • Sucker Punch
  • Think Like a Man
  • Tremors
  • We Were Soldiers
  • Wild Things
  • Wyatt Earp

December 2

  • Single All The Way
  • The Alpinist
  • The Whole Truth
  • Coyote

December 3

  • The Great British Baking Show: Holidays
  • Mixtape
  • Money Heist season 5 part 2 
  • Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
  • Cobalt Blue
  • Coming Out Colton
  • Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2
  • Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4

December 5

  • Japan Sinks: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)

December 6

  • VOIR
  • David and the Elves

December 7

  • Centaurworld season 2
  • Go Dog Go season 2
  • Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)

December 8

  • Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special

December 9

  • Asakusa Kid
  • Bathtubs Over Broadway
  • Bonus Family: Season 4
  • The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos

December 10

  • The Unforgivable
  • Saturday Morning: All-Star Hits
  • Back to the Outback
  • Aranyak
  • Anonymously Yours
  • How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral
  • The Shack
  • Still Out of My League
  • Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties)
  • Two

December 11

  • Fast Color
  • The Hungry and the Hairy

December 12

  • Japan Sinks: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9)

December 13

  • Eye in the Sky

December 14

  • The Future Diary
  • Russell Howard: Lubricant
  • StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year

December 15

  • The Hand of God
  • Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4
  • The Challenge: Season 12
  • The Challenge: Season 25
  • Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe
  • The Giver
  • Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2
  • Masha and the Bear: Season 5
  • Selling Tampa
  • Teen Mom 2: Season 3-4

December 16

  • A California Christmas: City Lights
  • Aggretsuko: Season 4
  • Darkest Hour
  • A Naija Christmas
  • Puff: Wonders of the Reef

December 17

  • The Witcher season 2
  • Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming

December 18

  • Bulgasal: Immortal Souls
  • Oldboy

December 19

  • What Happened in Oslo

December 20

  • Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar

December 21

  • Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster
  • Grumpy Christmas

December 22

  • Emily in Paris season 2

December 23

  • Elite Short Stories: Patrick

December 24

  • Don’t Look Up
  • 1000 Miles from Christmas
  • Minnal Murali
  • The Silent Sea
  • STAND BY ME Doraemon 2
  • Vicky and Her Mystery
  • Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous

December 25

  • Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material
  • Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis
  • Single’s Inferno

December 26

  • Lulli

December 28

  • Word Party Presents: Math!

December 29

  • Anxious People
  • Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer

December 30

  • Kitz
  • Hilda and the Mountain King

December 31

  • Cobra Kai season 4
  • The Lost Daughter
  • Stay Close
  • Seal Team
  • Queer Eye season 6

