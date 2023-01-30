What’s Coming to Netflix in February 2023, Including ‘You,’ ‘Murdaugh Murders,’ ‘Drive to Survive’

The fourth season of Netflix’s “You” finds charming serial killer Joe (played by Penn Bagley) in London and arrives on the service on Feb. 9. But he can’t shake his murderous past, even in a new country. The season will be split into two parts, with the second arriving a month later on March 9. The American psychological thriller series is based on the books by Caroline Kepnes.

Check out the Season 4 “You” trailer:

Also coming to the service in February is a documentary about South Carolina’s powerful Murdaugh family. The doc will premiere on Feb. 22, a month after Alex Murdaugh goes on trial for the murders of his wife and son. The three-part series — “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal” — chronicles the case against the disgraced lawyer, who is charged with shooting his wife and son in June 2021. He was also charged with financial crimes stemming from missing client money.

Watch the trailer for “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal”:

On the reality-show front, the fifth season of the streamer’s popular auto-racing documentary “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” will premiere on Feb. 24. “Baking Show: The Professionals (Season 1), a spinoff of “The Great British Baking Show,” arrives on Feb. 1. The series has been running in the U.K. since 2016, so the sixth British series will be dubbed Season 1 on Netflix.

Season 1 of the Japanese anime series “Make My Day,” where humans and a mysterious life form do battle on an icy planet, streams Feb. 2. Plus,Season 3 of teen drama “Outer Banks” see the Pogues stranded on a deserted island labeled “Pogueland” returns Feb. 23.

Coming in February:

February 1

All Eyes On Him (Season 1)

Arctic (2018)

Bad Boys I and Bad Boys II

Baking Show: The Professionals (Season 1) Netflix Original

Call Me By Your Name

Case Closed: The Guilty Hanzawa (Season 1) Netflix Original

Daddy’s Little Girl

Eat Pray Love

Gunther’s Millions (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Flushed Away (2006)

It

I will be your flower (Season 1)

Julie & Julia

La La Land

The Earth (2016)

New Amsterdam

Survivor (Season 32)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

The Pursuit of Happyness

Spanglish

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Stepmom

Survivor: Season 32

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself

Underworld

The Lord of the Rings Movies The Lord of the Rings trilogy consists of three epic fantasy films, based on the influential novels written by J. R. R. Tolkien, directed by Peter Jackson.

February 2 Freeridge (Season 1) Netflix Original February 3 Class (Season 1) Netflix Original

Infested (2023) Netflix Original Spanish thriller

Stromboli (2023) Netflix Original

The Diet (2020)

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Running (Season 2)

True Spirit (2023) Netflix Original

Viking Wolf / Vikingulven (2023) Netflix Original February 4 Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2022) February 6 Vinland Saga: Season 2 February 8 Bill Russell: Legend (2023) Netflix Original

Chromosome 21 (Season 1)

The Switch (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Substitute (2022)

MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1 February 9 Dear David (Season 1) Netflix Original

Dr. Jason Leong: Travel with Caution (2023)

House of Life (Season 1)

My Father the Bounty Hunter (Season 1) Netflix Original

You (Season 4 – Part 1) Netflix Original February 10 10 Days of a Good Man (2023) Netflix Original

Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3

I Love to Hate You (Season 1) Netflix Original

Your Place or Mine (2022) Netflix Original February 13 Squared Love Again (2023) Netflix Original February 14 A Sunday Affair (2023) Netflix Original

All The Places (2023) Netflix Original

In Love Again (Season 1) Netflix Original

Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry (2023)

Passion of Gavilanes (Season 1)

Perfect Match (Season 1 – Episodes 101-104) Netflix Original

Re/Member (2023) Netflix Original

Bill Russell: Legend February 8, 2023 Winningest NBA champion and civil rights icon Bill Russell builds a larger-than-life legacy on and off the court in this biographical documentary.

February 15 NoFilter (Season 1) Netflix Original

African Queens: Njinga (Season 1) Netflix Original

CoComelon: Season 7

Eva Lasting (Season 1) Netflix Original

Full Swing (Season 1)

Booming (Season 1) Netflix Original

Red Rose (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Law According to Lidia Poeta (Season 1) Netflix Original February 16 2 Guns (2013)

Aggretsuko (Season 5) Netflix Original

Dearest (Season 1)

Sweetheart (Season 1)

Ouija Board (2014)

Saving My Stupid Youth (Season 1)

The Full Time Wife Escape Artist (multiple seasons)

The Upshaws (Part 3) Netflix Original

47 Meters Down: Uncaged February 17 A Girl and an Astronaut (Season 1) Netflix Original

Community Squad (Season 1)

Ganglands (Season 2) Netflix Original

Unlocked (2023) Netflix Original February 19 Whindersson Nunes: Preaching in Choir (2023) Netflix Original February 21 Perfect Match (Season 1 – Episodes 105-108) Netflix Original February 22 Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (Limited Series) Netflix Original

The Strays

Triptych (Season 1) Netflix Original February 23 Call Me Chihiro (2023) Netflix Original

Outer Banks (Season 3) Netflix Original February 24 Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 5) Netflix Original

Oddballs (Season 2) Netflix Original

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series (Part 2) Netflix Original

We’ve Got a Ghost (2023) Netflix Original

Who Are We Running From? February 28 A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou

Perfect Match (Season 1 – Episodes 109-112) Netflix Original

Too Hot to Handle: Germany (Season 1)