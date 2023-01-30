What’s Coming to Netflix in February 2023, Including ‘You,’ ‘Murdaugh Murders,’ ‘Drive to Survive’
The fourth season of Netflix’s “You” finds charming serial killer Joe (played by Penn Bagley) in London and arrives on the service on Feb. 9. But he can’t shake his murderous past, even in a new country. The season will be split into two parts, with the second arriving a month later on March 9. The American psychological thriller series is based on the books by Caroline Kepnes.
Check out the Season 4 “You” trailer:
Also coming to the service in February is a documentary about South Carolina’s powerful Murdaugh family. The doc will premiere on Feb. 22, a month after Alex Murdaugh goes on trial for the murders of his wife and son. The three-part series — “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal” — chronicles the case against the disgraced lawyer, who is charged with shooting his wife and son in June 2021. He was also charged with financial crimes stemming from missing client money.
Watch the trailer for “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal”:
On the reality-show front, the fifth season of the streamer’s popular auto-racing documentary “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” will premiere on Feb. 24. “Baking Show: The Professionals (Season 1), a spinoff of “The Great British Baking Show,” arrives on Feb. 1. The series has been running in the U.K. since 2016, so the sixth British series will be dubbed Season 1 on Netflix.
Season 1 of the Japanese anime series “Make My Day,” where humans and a mysterious life form do battle on an icy planet, streams Feb. 2. Plus,Season 3 of teen drama “Outer Banks” see the Pogues stranded on a deserted island labeled “Pogueland” returns Feb. 23.
Coming in February:
February 1
- All Eyes On Him (Season 1)
- Arctic (2018)
- Bad Boys I and Bad Boys II
- Baking Show: The Professionals (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Call Me By Your Name
- Case Closed: The Guilty Hanzawa (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Daddy’s Little Girl
- Eat Pray Love
- Gunther’s Millions (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- Flushed Away (2006)
- It
- I will be your flower (Season 1)
- Julie & Julia
- La La Land
- The Earth (2016)
- New Amsterdam
- Survivor (Season 32)
- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- Spanglish
- Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
- Stepmom
- Survivor: Season 32
- Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself
- Underworld
The Lord of the Rings Movies
The Lord of the Rings trilogy consists of three epic fantasy films, based on the influential novels written by J. R. R. Tolkien, directed by Peter Jackson.
February 2
- Freeridge (Season 1) Netflix Original
February 3
- Class (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Infested (2023) Netflix Original Spanish thriller
- Stromboli (2023) Netflix Original
- The Diet (2020)
- Thomas & Friends: All Engines Running (Season 2)
- True Spirit (2023) Netflix Original
- Viking Wolf / Vikingulven (2023) Netflix Original
February 4
- Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2022)
February 6
- Vinland Saga: Season 2
February 8
- Bill Russell: Legend (2023) Netflix Original
- Chromosome 21 (Season 1)
- The Switch (Season 1) Netflix Original
- The Substitute (2022)
- MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1
February 9
- Dear David (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Dr. Jason Leong: Travel with Caution (2023)
- House of Life (Season 1)
- My Father the Bounty Hunter (Season 1) Netflix Original
- You (Season 4 – Part 1) Netflix Original
February 10
- 10 Days of a Good Man (2023) Netflix Original
- Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3
- I Love to Hate You (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Your Place or Mine (2022) Netflix Original
February 13
- Squared Love Again (2023) Netflix Original
February 14
- A Sunday Affair (2023) Netflix Original
- All The Places (2023) Netflix Original
- In Love Again (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry (2023)
- Passion of Gavilanes (Season 1)
- Perfect Match (Season 1 – Episodes 101-104) Netflix Original
- Re/Member (2023) Netflix Original
Bill Russell: Legend
Winningest NBA champion and civil rights icon Bill Russell builds a larger-than-life legacy on and off the court in this biographical documentary.
February 15
- NoFilter (Season 1) Netflix Original
- African Queens: Njinga (Season 1) Netflix Original
- CoComelon: Season 7
- Eva Lasting (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Full Swing (Season 1)
- Booming (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Red Rose (Season 1) Netflix Original
- The Law According to Lidia Poeta (Season 1) Netflix Original
February 16
- 2 Guns (2013)
- Aggretsuko (Season 5) Netflix Original
- Dearest (Season 1)
- Sweetheart (Season 1)
- Ouija Board (2014)
- Saving My Stupid Youth (Season 1)
- The Full Time Wife Escape Artist (multiple seasons)
- The Upshaws (Part 3) Netflix Original
- 47 Meters Down: Uncaged
February 17
- A Girl and an Astronaut (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Community Squad (Season 1)
- Ganglands (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Unlocked (2023) Netflix Original
February 19
- Whindersson Nunes: Preaching in Choir (2023) Netflix Original
February 21
- Perfect Match (Season 1 – Episodes 105-108) Netflix Original
February 22
- Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- The Strays
- Triptych (Season 1) Netflix Original
February 23
- Call Me Chihiro (2023) Netflix Original
- Outer Banks (Season 3) Netflix Original
February 24
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 5) Netflix Original
- Oddballs (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series (Part 2) Netflix Original
- We’ve Got a Ghost (2023) Netflix Original
- Who Are We Running From?
February 28
- A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou
- Perfect Match (Season 1 – Episodes 109-112) Netflix Original
- Too Hot to Handle: Germany (Season 1)
Netflix
Netflix is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 3,000+ movies, 2,000+ TV Shows, and Netflix Originals like Stranger Things, Squid Game, The Crown, Tiger King, and Bridgerton. They are constantly adding new shows and movies. Some of their Academy Award-winning exclusives include Roma, Marriage Story, Mank, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
Netflix offers four plans — on 1 device in SD with their “Basic with Ads” ($6.99) plan, on 1 device in SD with their “Basic” ($9.99) plan, on 2 devices in HD with their “Standard” ($15.49) plan, and 4 devices in up to 4K on their “Premium” ($19.99) plan.
Netflix spends more money on content than any other streaming service meaning that you get more value for the monthly fee.