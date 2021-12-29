What’s Coming to Netflix in January 2022, Including ‘Riverdance’ and ‘Munich’

A musical extravaganza on Netflix this month, “Riverdance” finds an Irish boy named Keegan and his Spanish friend Moya in the magical world of the Megaloceros Giganteus. And it throws in dancing deer, flying sheep, exploding frogs and fiery flamenco for good measure!

“Munich – The Edge of War” puts Robert Harris’ thriller novel on the small screen. It’s the fall of 1938, the Nazis are gaining power in Germany, the fascists control Italy and Europe is on the brink of war.

For kids, there are four “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” movie and the second season of “Ada Twist, Scientist.”

Coming to Netflix in January:

January 1

• #FollowFriday (2016)

• 1BR (2019)

• 300 (2006)

• Annie (1982)

• Big Fish (2003)

• Braveheart (1995)

• Cadillac Records (2008)

• Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

• Doing Hard Time (2004)

• DreamWork’s Rise of The Guardians (2012)

• Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter (2019)

• First Sunday (2008)

• Free Willy (1993)

• Friends with Money (2006)

• G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)

• Geronimo: An American Legend (1993)

• Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

• Girl, Interrupted (1999)

• Godzilla (1998)

• Gremlins (1984)

• Happy Feet (2006)

• Happy Feet 2 (2011)

• Hell or High Water (2016)

• Hook (1991)

• I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) & I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

• I Love You, Man (2009)

• Incastrati (Season 1)

• Interview with the Vampire (1994)

• Jack and Jill (2011)

• Jonah Hex (2010)

• Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

• Just Go with It (2011)

• Kung Fu Panda (2008)

• Linewatch (2008)

• Long Story Short (2021)

• Midnight in Paris (2011)

• Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)

• Nacho Libre (2006)

• Paranormal Activity (2007)

• Rainbow Rangers (Season 2).

• Road Trip (2000)

• Runaway Bride (1999)

• Scary Stories: To Tell In The Dark (2019)

• Stand by Me (1986)

• Superman Returns (2006)

• Taxi Driver (1976)

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie Collection:

o Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)

o Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)

o Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)

o Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)

• Terminator Movie Collection:

o Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

• The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

• The Hook Up Plan (Season 3 – Final Season)

• The Longest Yard (2005)

• The Lost Boys (1987)

• The NeverEnding Story (1984)

• The Patriot (2000)

• The Town (2010)

• The Wedding Singer (1998)

• Troy (2004)

• True Grit (2010)

• Wild Wild West (1999)

• Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

• Woo (1998)

• Zone 414 (2021)

January 4

• Action Pack (Season 1)

January 5

• Four to Dinner (2022)

• Rebelde (Season 1)

January 6

• Dota: Dragon’s Blood (Season 2 / Book 2)

• The Club (Part 2)

• The Wasteland / The Beast (2022)

January 7

• Binti (2019)

• Hype House (Season 1)

• Johnny Test (Season 2)



January 10

• Undercover (Season 3)

January 11

• Dear Mother (2022)

• The Colony / Tides (2021)

January 12

• How I Fell in Love with a Gangster / Jak pokochalam Gangstera (2022)

January 13

• Brazen (2022)

• Chosen (Season 1)

• Photocopier (2022)

• The Journalist (Season 1).



January 14

• After Life (Season 3)

• Archive 81 (Season 1)

• Blippi Collection:

• Blippi: Adventures

• Blippi’s School Supply Scavenger Hunt

• Riverdance: The Animated Adventure (2021)

• The House (Season 1)

• This Is Not a Comedy (2022)



January 16

• Phantom Thread (2017)

January 17

• After We Fell (2021)

January 18

• Mighty Express: Train Trouble (2022)

January 19

• El Marginal / The Marginal (Season 4)

• Heavenly Bites: Mexico (2022)

• Juanpis González – The Series (Season 1)

• The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman (Limited Series)

• Too Hot To Handle (Season 3)

January 20

• Midnight Asia: Eat. Dance. Dream. (Season 1)

• The Royal Treatment (2022)

January 21

• Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman (2021)

• Munich – The Edge of War (2022)

• My Father’s Violin (2022) N

• Ozark (Season 4 – Part 1)

• Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series (Part 2)

• Summer Heat (Season 1)

• That Girl Lay Lay (Season 1)



January 24

• Three Songs for Benazir (2022)

January 25

• Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 2)

• Neymar: The Perfect Chaos (2022)



January 28

• Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Season 1)

• Feria: The Darkest Light (Season 1)

• Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery (Limited Series)

• Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness (Season 1)

• Home Team (2022)

• In From the Cold (Season 1)

• The Orbital Children (Season 1)

• The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window (Season 1)

