What’s Coming to Netflix in January 2023, Including ‘The Pale Blue Eye,’ ‘Pressure Cooker,’ ‘Kaleidoscope’

Coming in January, Christian Bale stars in “The Pale Blue Eye,” an original Netflix mystery thriller set in 1830. He plays detective Augustus Landor, hired to investigate a series of nasty murders at West Point. Blood, symbols, and rituals play a role in the macabre deaths. Landor is accompanied by a young cadet (Henry Melling), who later achieves fame as author Edgar Allan Poe. The thriller debuts Jan. 6.

Check out the trailer for “The Pale Blue Eye”:

The same day “The Pale Blue Eye” is released, 11 chefs will compete in the new cooking reality series “Pressure Cooker.” They will draw on their considerable culinary talents to attempt to create the best dishes in a quest to win $100,000.

The streamer will kick off the month (and year) on Jan. 1 with the new, one-of-a-kind heist series “Kaleidoscope.” What makes this show so unique? Viewers can watch episodes in any order. This “Rashomon”-style series stars Giancarlo Esposito and Paz Vega and tells the story of a master thief and his crew as they attempt an epic and elaborate heist worth $7 billion dollars — but betrayal, greed, and other threats undermine their plans. Each individual episode will provide a different perspective on what went down, and when you binge the episodes, Netflix will even play them in random order, so there will be dozens of different ways that viewers can experience the series.

Watch the “Kaleidoscope” trailer:

Coming to Netflix:

Jan. 1

“Kaleidoscope” (Netflix Series)

“Lady Voyeur” (Netflix Series)

“The Way of the Househusband” (Season 2, Netflix Anime)

“The Aviator”

“Barbershop 2: Back in Business”

“Blue Streak”

“Brokeback Mountain”

“The ’Burbs”

“Closer”

“The Conjuring”

“Daddy Day Care”

“Fletch”

“Forrest Gump”

“G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra”

“Grease”

“I Know What You Did Last Summer”

“Jerry Maguire”

“King Kong”

“Leap Year”

“Life”

“Minority Report”

“National Security”

“New Amsterdam” (Season 1)

“The Nutty Professor”

“The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps”

“Old Enough!” (Season 2)

“Parenthood”

“Reservoir Dogs”

“Resident Evil: Afterlife”

“Road to Perdition”

“Rocky”

“Rocky II”

“Rocky III”

“Rocky IV”

“Rocky V”

“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World”

“Survivor” (Season 18)

“The Taking of Pelham 123”

“This Is 40”

“Top Gun”

“Transformers: Dark of the Moon”

“Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen”

“Twins”

Jan. 4 “How I Became a Gangster” (Netflix Film)

“The Kings of the World” (Netflix Film)

“The Lying Life of Adults” (Netflix Series)

“MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street” (Netflix Documentary) Jan. 5 “Copenhagen Cowboy” (Netflix Series)

“Ginny & Georgia” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Woman of the Dead” (Netflix Series) Jan. 6 “Love Island USA” (Season 2)

“Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld” (Netflix Documentary)

“The Pale Blue Eye” (Netflix Film)

“Pressure Cooker” (Netflix Series)

“The Ultimatum: France” (Season 1 Part 2, Netflix Series)

“The Walking Dead” (Season 11) Jan. 9 “VINLAND SAGA” (Season 2) Jan. 10 “Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger” (Netflix Comedy)

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker” (Netflix Documentary) Jan. 11 “Noise” (Netflix Film)

“Sexify” (Season 2, Netflix Series) Jan. 12 “Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight” (Season 2, Netflix Family)

“The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House” (Netflix Series)

“Vikings: Valhalla” (Season 2, Netflix Series) Jan. 13 “Break Point” (Netflix Documentary)

“Dog Gone” (Netflix Film)

“Sky Rojo” (Season 3, Netflix Series)

“Suzan & Freek” (Netflix Documentary)

“Trial by Fire” (Netflix Series) Jan. 17 “The Devil to Pay”

Jan. 19 “Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre” (Netflix Anime)

“Khallat+” (Netflix Film)

“The Pez Outlaw”

“That ’90s Show” (Netflix Series)

“Women at War” (Netflix Series) Jan. 20 “Bake Squad” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Bling Empire: New York” (Netflix Series)

“Fauda” (Season 4, Netflix Series)

“Mission Majnu” (Netflix Film)

“The Real World” (Season 28)

“Represent” (Netflix Series)

″Şahmaran” (Netflix Series)

“Shanty Town” (Netflix Series) Jan. 23 “Minions: The Rise of Gru”

“Narvik” (Netflix Film) Jan. 24 “Little Angel: Volume 2” Jan. 25 “Against the Ropes” (Netflix Series)

“Begin Again” Jan. 26 “Daniel Spellbound” (Season 2, Netflix Family)

“Record of Ragnarok” (Season 2, Netflix Anime) Jan. 27 “Kings of Jo’Burg” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Lockwood & Co.” (Netflix Series)

“The Snow Girl” (Netflix Series)

“You People” (Netflix Film) Jan. 30 “Princess Power” (Netflix Family) Jan. 31 “Cunk On Earth” (Netflix Series)

“Pamela, a love story” (Netflix Documentary)