What’s Coming to Netflix in July 2021, Including ‘Austin Powers’ and ‘Atypical’

The three “Austin Powers” spy spoofs starring Mike Myers stream on Netflix this month. The groovy 1960s British spy unfreezes in the late ’90s to a whole new sexual and political revolution. The versatile Myers also doubles as the nefarious Dr. Evil.

“The Karate Kid” trio of films and season four of the touching family drama “Atypical” arrives, too. The word “autism” isn’t mentioned in “Atypical”, but Sam is clearly on the spectrum. He’s busy navigating college while the rest of his family works out their own complicated lives.

The five-part “The Twilight Saga” is here for fans of vampire-themed romance fantasy films starring Kristen Stewart (“Clouds of Sils Maria”), Robert Pattinson (“Tenet”), and Taylor Lautner (“Cuckoo”).

What’s Coming to Netflix in July:

July 1

Audible

Dynasty Warriors

Generation 56k

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway

Young Royals

Air Force One

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

The Best of Enemies

Boogie Nights

Born to Play

Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1

Charlie’s Angels

Congo

Dennis the Menace

The Game

Hampstead

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Life as We Know It

Love Actually

Mary Magdalene

Memoirs of a Geisha

Midnight Run

Mortal Kombat (1995)

No Strings Attached

Not Another Teen Movie

Ophelia

Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3

She’s Out of My League

Spanglish

Star Trek

The Strangers

Stuart Little

Supermarket Sweep: Season 1

Sword of Trust

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

What Dreams May Come

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

Zathura: A Space Adventure

July 2

The 8th Night

Big Timber

Fear Street Part 1: 1994

Haseen Dillruba

Mortel: Season 2

Snowpiercer

July 3

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17

July 4

We The People

July 5

You Are My Spring

July 6

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2

July 7

Brick Mansions

Cat People

Dogs: Season 2

The Mire: ’97

The War Nextdoor

Major Grom: Plague Doctor

This Little Love of Mine

July 8

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime

Home Again

Midnight Sun

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

July 9

Atypical: Season 4

Biohackers: Season 2

The Cook of Castamar

Fear Street Part 2: 1978

How I Became a Superhero

Last Summer

Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach

Virgin River: Season 3

July 10

American Ultra

July 13

Ridley Jones

July 14

A Classic Horror Story

The Guide to the Perfect Family

Gunpowder Milkshake

Heist

My Unorthodox Life

Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía?

July 15

A Perfect Fit

BEASTARS: Season 2

Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo

My Amanda

Never Have I Ever: Season 2

July 16

The Beguiled

Deep

Explained: Season 3

Fear Street Part 3: 1666

Johnny Test

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

July 17

Cosmic Sin

July 20

Milkwater

July 21

Chernobyl 1986

The Movies That Made Us: Season 2

One on One with Kirk Cameron: Season 1

Sexy Beasts

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

July 22

Still Working 9 to 5

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop

July 23

A Second Chance: Rivals!

Bankrolled

Blood Red Sky

Kingdom: Ashin of the North

The Last Letter From Your Lover

Masters of the Universe: Revelation

Sky Rojo: Season 2

July 24

Charmed: Season 3

Django Unchained

July 26

The Walking Dead: Season 10

Wynonna Earp: Season 4

July 27

All American: Season 3

Mighty Express: Season 4

The Operative

July 28

Bartkowiak

Fantastic Fungi

The Flash: Season 7

The Snitch Cartel: Origins

Tattoo Redo

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil

July 29

Resort to Love

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom

July 30

Centaurworld

Glow Up: Season 3

The Last Mercenary

Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean

Outer Banks: Season 2

July 31

The Vault

“Austin Powers” trailer