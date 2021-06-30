What’s Coming to Netflix in July 2021, Including ‘Austin Powers’ and ‘Atypical’
The three “Austin Powers” spy spoofs starring Mike Myers stream on Netflix this month. The groovy 1960s British spy unfreezes in the late ’90s to a whole new sexual and political revolution. The versatile Myers also doubles as the nefarious Dr. Evil.
“The Karate Kid” trio of films and season four of the touching family drama “Atypical” arrives, too. The word “autism” isn’t mentioned in “Atypical”, but Sam is clearly on the spectrum. He’s busy navigating college while the rest of his family works out their own complicated lives.
The five-part “The Twilight Saga” is here for fans of vampire-themed romance fantasy films starring Kristen Stewart (“Clouds of Sils Maria”), Robert Pattinson (“Tenet”), and Taylor Lautner (“Cuckoo”).
What’s Coming to Netflix in July:
July 1
- Audible
- Dynasty Warriors
- Generation 56k
- Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway
- Young Royals
- Air Force One
- Austin Powers in Goldmember
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- The Best of Enemies
- Boogie Nights
- Born to Play
- Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1
- Charlie’s Angels
- Congo
- Dennis the Menace
- The Game
- Hampstead
- The Karate Kid
- The Karate Kid Part II
- The Karate Kid Part III
- Kung Fu Panda
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- Life as We Know It
- Love Actually
- Mary Magdalene
- Memoirs of a Geisha
- Midnight Run
- Mortal Kombat (1995)
- No Strings Attached
- Not Another Teen Movie
- Ophelia
- Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3
- She’s Out of My League
- Spanglish
- Star Trek
- The Strangers
- Stuart Little
- Supermarket Sweep: Season 1
- Sword of Trust
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day
- Underworld
- Underworld: Awakening
- Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
- What Dreams May Come
- Why Do Fools Fall in Love
- Zathura: A Space Adventure
July 2
- The 8th Night
- Big Timber
- Fear Street Part 1: 1994
- Haseen Dillruba
- Mortel: Season 2
- Snowpiercer
July 3
- Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17
July 4
- We The People
July 5
- You Are My Spring
July 6
- I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2
July 7
- Brick Mansions
- Cat People
- Dogs: Season 2
- The Mire: ’97
- The War Nextdoor
- Major Grom: Plague Doctor
- This Little Love of Mine
July 8
- Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime
- Home Again
- Midnight Sun
- Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness
July 9
- Atypical: Season 4
- Biohackers: Season 2
- The Cook of Castamar
- Fear Street Part 2: 1978
- How I Became a Superhero
- Last Summer
- Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach
- Virgin River: Season 3
July 10
- American Ultra
July 13
- Ridley Jones
July 14
- A Classic Horror Story
- The Guide to the Perfect Family
- Gunpowder Milkshake
- Heist
- My Unorthodox Life
- Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía?
July 15
- A Perfect Fit
- BEASTARS: Season 2
- Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo
- My Amanda
- Never Have I Ever: Season 2
July 16
- The Beguiled
- Deep
- Explained: Season 3
- Fear Street Part 3: 1666
- Johnny Test
- Twilight
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
July 17
- Cosmic Sin
July 20
- Milkwater
July 21
- Chernobyl 1986
- The Movies That Made Us: Season 2
- One on One with Kirk Cameron: Season 1
- Sexy Beasts
- Too Hot to Handle: Brazil
- Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
July 22
- Still Working 9 to 5
- Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop
July 23
- A Second Chance: Rivals!
- Bankrolled
- Blood Red Sky
- Kingdom: Ashin of the North
- The Last Letter From Your Lover
- Masters of the Universe: Revelation
- Sky Rojo: Season 2
July 24
- Charmed: Season 3
- Django Unchained
July 26
- The Walking Dead: Season 10
- Wynonna Earp: Season 4
July 27
- All American: Season 3
- Mighty Express: Season 4
- The Operative
July 28
- Bartkowiak
- Fantastic Fungi
- The Flash: Season 7
- The Snitch Cartel: Origins
- Tattoo Redo
- Too Hot to Handle: Brazil
July 29
- Resort to Love
- Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom
July 30
- Centaurworld
- Glow Up: Season 3
- The Last Mercenary
- Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean
- Outer Banks: Season 2
July 31
- The Vault