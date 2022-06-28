What’s Coming to Netflix in July 2022, Including ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘The Gray Man,’ ‘Resident Evil’
Netflix’s supernatural hit “Stranger Things” will wrap up its fourth season with two super-sized episodes on July 1. The first volume of Season 4 arrived on the streaming giant on May 27 and now Eleven, Hopper, and the gang are back to finish what they started. Set in March 1986, eight months after the events of Season 3, the fourth season picks up in both Hawkins, California, and Russia as the crew battles foes new and familiar.
The final two episodes of the season will run 1 hour and 25 minutes and 2.5 hours, respectively. Since the upcoming fifth season will be the series’ last, enjoy all the supernatural action while you can!
Catch “The “Stranger Things 4” trailer
Also coming to the streaming giant in July is the latest film from the filmmaking duo behind “Avengers: Endgame,” the Russo Brothers. In “The Gray Man,” which debuts on Netflix on July 22, the CIA’s most skilled mercenary, known as Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets. He then becomes a primary target and is hunted around the world by psychopathic former colleague Lloyd Hansen (erstwhile Captain America, Chris Evans) and international assassins.
The film also stars Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page, Alfre Woodard and Billy Bob Thornton. The movie debuts in theaters via a limited release on July 15 before streaming the following week.
Also arriving on Netflix in July is a series adaptation of the beloved video game and movie franchise “Resident Evil.” Set 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse, the series follows Jade Wesker (Ella Balinska) as she fights for survival in a world overrun by infected creatures, while being haunted by her past, her father (Lance Reddick), and what happened to her sister Billie (Siena Agudong). The show will premiere on Netflix on July 14.
The closely guarded supernatural comedy series “Boo Bitch” also comes to the streamer in July. It stars Lana Condor and Zoe Coletti as two best friends during their senior year in high school. The story takes off when one of them wakes up — as a ghost. As if school isn’t hard enough! The eight-episode series launches on July 8.
Coming to Netflix in July:
July 1
- Stranger Things 4: Volume 2
- A Call to Spy
- Big Daddy
- Blue Jasmine
- Boogie Nights
- Catch Me If You Can
- Deliverance
- Falls Around Her
- Final Score
- GoodFellas
- I Am Legend
- Insidious
- LOL
- Mean Girls
- Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
- Natural Born Killers
- Old School
- Police Academy
- Semi-Pro
- Seven
- Snatch
- The Dark Knight Rises
- The Dirty Dozen
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- The Talented Mr. Ripley
- The Terminal
- Vampires
- Wyatt Earp
- Zero Dark Thirty
July 3
- Blair Witch (2016)
July 4
- Leave No Trace
July 6
- Control Z: Season 3
- Girl in the Picture
- Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between
- King of Stonks
- Uncle from Another World
July 7
- The Flash: Season 8
- Karma’s World: Season 3
- VINLAND SAGA: Season 1
July 8
- Boo, Bitch
- Capitani: Season 2
- Dangerous Liaisons
- How To Build a Sex Room
- Incantation
- Jewel
- The Longest Night
- Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls
- The Sea Beast
July 10
- 12 Strong
July 11
- For Jojo
- Valley of the Dead
July 12
- Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks
- How to Change Your Mind
- My Daughter’s Killer
July 13
- Big Timber: Season 2
- D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!
- Hurts Like Hell
- Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres
- Sintonia: Season 3
- Under the Amalfi Sun
July 14
- Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight
- Resident Evil
July 15
- Alba
- Country Queen
- Farzar
- Love Goals (Jaadugar)
- Mom, Don’t Do That!
- Persuasion
- Remarriage & Desires
- Uncharted
July 16
- Umma
July 18
- Live is Life
- My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along
- StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read
- Too Old for Fairy Tales
July 19
- David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For the Weak
July 20
- Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2
- Virgin River: Season 4
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5
July 22
- Blown Away: Season 3
- The Gray Man
- ONE PIECE: New Episodes
July 25
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 5
July 26
- August: Osage County
- DI4RIES
- Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl
- Street Food: USA
July 27
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4
- Dream Home Makeover: Season 3
- The Most Hated Man on the Internet
- Pipa
- Rebelde: Season 2
July 28
- A Cut Above
- Another Self
- Keep Breathing
- Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation
July 29
- The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2
- Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time
- The Entitled
- Fanático
- Purple Hearts
- Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series
- Uncoupled
July 30
- The Wretched
