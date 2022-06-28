What’s Coming to Netflix in July 2022, Including ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘The Gray Man,’ ‘Resident Evil’

Netflix’s supernatural hit “Stranger Things” will wrap up its fourth season with two super-sized episodes on July 1. The first volume of Season 4 arrived on the streaming giant on May 27 and now Eleven, Hopper, and the gang are back to finish what they started. Set in March 1986, eight months after the events of Season 3, the fourth season picks up in both Hawkins, California, and Russia as the crew battles foes new and familiar.

The final two episodes of the season will run 1 hour and 25 minutes and 2.5 hours, respectively. Since the upcoming fifth season will be the series’ last, enjoy all the supernatural action while you can!

Catch “The “Stranger Things 4” trailer

Also coming to the streaming giant in July is the latest film from the filmmaking duo behind “Avengers: Endgame,” the Russo Brothers. In “The Gray Man,” which debuts on Netflix on July 22, the CIA’s most skilled mercenary, known as Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets. He then becomes a primary target and is hunted around the world by psychopathic former colleague Lloyd Hansen (erstwhile Captain America, Chris Evans) and international assassins.

The film also stars Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page, Alfre Woodard and Billy Bob Thornton. The movie debuts in theaters via a limited release on July 15 before streaming the following week.

Also arriving on Netflix in July is a series adaptation of the beloved video game and movie franchise “Resident Evil.” Set 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse, the series follows Jade Wesker (Ella Balinska) as she fights for survival in a world overrun by infected creatures, while being haunted by her past, her father (Lance Reddick), and what happened to her sister Billie (Siena Agudong). The show will premiere on Netflix on July 14.

The closely guarded supernatural comedy series “Boo Bitch” also comes to the streamer in July. It stars Lana Condor and Zoe Coletti as two best friends during their senior year in high school. The story takes off when one of them wakes up — as a ghost. As if school isn’t hard enough! The eight-episode series launches on July 8.

Coming to Netflix in July:

July 1

Stranger Things 4: Volume 2

A Call to Spy

Big Daddy

Blue Jasmine

Boogie Nights

Catch Me If You Can

Deliverance

Falls Around Her

Final Score

GoodFellas

I Am Legend

Insidious

LOL

Mean Girls

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Natural Born Killers

Old School

Police Academy

Semi-Pro

Seven

Snatch

The Dark Knight Rises

The Dirty Dozen

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Terminal

Vampires

Wyatt Earp

Zero Dark Thirty

July 3

Blair Witch (2016)

July 4

Leave No Trace

July 6

Control Z: Season 3

Girl in the Picture

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between

King of Stonks

Uncle from Another World

July 7

The Flash: Season 8

Karma’s World: Season 3

VINLAND SAGA: Season 1

July 8

Boo, Bitch

Capitani: Season 2

Dangerous Liaisons

How To Build a Sex Room

Incantation

Jewel

The Longest Night

Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls

The Sea Beast

July 10

12 Strong

July 11

For Jojo

Valley of the Dead

July 12

Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks

How to Change Your Mind

My Daughter’s Killer

July 13

Big Timber: Season 2

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!

Hurts Like Hell

Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres

Sintonia: Season 3

Under the Amalfi Sun

July 14

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

Resident Evil

July 15

Alba

Country Queen

Farzar

Love Goals (Jaadugar)

Mom, Don’t Do That!

Persuasion

Remarriage & Desires

Uncharted

July 16

Umma

July 18

Live is Life

My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read

Too Old for Fairy Tales

July 19

David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For the Weak

July 20

Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2

Virgin River: Season 4

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5

July 22

Blown Away: Season 3

The Gray Man

ONE PIECE: New Episodes

July 25

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 5

July 26

August: Osage County

DI4RIES

Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl

Street Food: USA

July 27

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4

Dream Home Makeover: Season 3

The Most Hated Man on the Internet

Pipa

Rebelde: Season 2

July 28

A Cut Above

Another Self

Keep Breathing

Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation

July 29

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2

Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time

The Entitled

Fanático

Purple Hearts

Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series

Uncoupled

July 30

The Wretched