What’s Coming to Netflix in June 2022, Including ‘The Umbrella Academy,’ ‘Peaky Blinders’

The Netflix comic-book-based hit “The Umbrella Academy” kicks off its third season on June 22. In the new season, our favorite superheroes return home only to realize their latest adventure has caused a paradox. They are now stuck in an alternate version of reality that will collapse in a few days. In this new reality, the Umbrella Academy is replaced by the Sparrow Academy, presenting a difficult challenge for our Brellies to overcome.

Check out the trailer for “The Umbrella Academy” Season 3:

The sixth and final season of “Peaky Blinders” will premiere on Netflix June 10. Starring Cillian Murphy, the violent British gang enters a world where fascism is on the rise, Prohibition is over, and the new focus is the opium trade.

In the month of June, Netflix will also be debuting multiple comedy specials from the likes of Bill Burr, Amy Schumer, David Letterman, Pete Davidson, Joel Kim Booster, Cristela Alonzo, and more.

The streaming giant also has blockbuster movies hitting the service in June as well, including “Titanic,” “The Amazing Spider-Man,” and “The Departed.”

Coming to Netflix in June:

June 1

“Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy”

“Dear John”

“Dumb and Dumber”

“Edge of Seventeen”

“Eraser”

“His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass”

“Iluzja / Illusion”

“Lean on Me”

“Léon: The Professional”

“Life as We Know It”

“Mission: Impossible”

“Mission: Impossible II”

“Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol”

“Mr. Bean’s Holiday”

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

“Soul Plane”

“Steel Magnolias”

“The Amazing Spider-Man”

“The Boy”

“The Departed”

“The Fighter”

“The Girl Next Door”

“The Hurt Locker”

“The Players Club”

“Titanic”

“Troy”

“Vegas Vacation”

“We Die Young”

“We Are Marshall”

June 2

“#ABTalks” (Season 2)

“Bashar Shorts” (Season 1)

“Borgen: Power and Glory” (Season 1)

“Change Days” (Season 1)

“Detak” / “Heartbeat”

“Plastic Island” / “Pulau Plastik”

“Story Of Dinda: Second Chance of Happiness”

“The DUFF”

June 3

“As The Crow Flies” (Season 1)

“Floor is Lava” (Season 2)

“Interceptor”

“Legacies” (Season 4)

“Mr. Good: Cop or Crook?” (Season 1)

“Surviving Summer” (Season 1)

“The Perfect Mother” (Season 1)

“Two Summers” (Season 1)

June 5

“Straight Up”

June 6

“Action Pack” (Season 2)

“Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill”

June 7

“That’s My Time with David Letterman” (Part 1)

June 8

“Baby Fever” (Season 1)

“El Paseo 6”

“Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis”

“Hustle”

“Keep Sweet Pray and Obey”

June 9

“Rhythm + Flow Nouvelle Ecole” (Season 1)

“Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration”

June 10

“Breaded Life”

“Closet Monster”

“Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness”

“Dirty Daddy: A Tribute to Bob Saget”

“First Kill” (Season 1)

“Intimacy” (Season 1)

“Peaky Blinders” (Season 6)

“Top Gear” (Seasons 27 and 28)

“Trees of Peace”

“Vice”

Peaky Blinders September 12, 2013 A gangster family epic set in 1919 Birmingham, England and centered on a gang who sew razor blades in the peaks of their caps, and their fierce boss Tommy Shelby, who means to move up in the world.

June 11

“Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory”

June 12

“That’s My Time with David Letterman” (Part 2)

June 13

“Charlie’s Colorforms City”

“Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends”

“Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America”

June 14

“Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live”

“Jennifer Lopez: Halftime”

“The Mole” (Seasons 3 and 4)

June 15

“Centauro”

“Front Cover”

“God’s Favorite Idiot” (Season 1)

“Heart Parade”

“Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend” (Season 1)

“Maldivas” (Season 1)

“The Wrath of God”

“Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet”

June 16

“Dead End: Paranormal Park” (Season 1)

“Karma’s World Music Videos” (Volume 2)

“Love & Anarchy” (Season 2)

“Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta” (2022)

“Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special” (2022)

“Speed Kills”

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

June 17

“Rainbow High” (Season 2)

“She” (Season 2)

“Spiderhead”

“The Martha Mitchell Effect”

“The War Next-Door” (Season 2)

“You Don’t Know Me” (Season 1)

June 18

“Alchemy of Souls” (Season 1)

“Charmed” (Season 4)

“Spriggan” (Season 1)

June 19

“Civil: Ben Crump”

“It”

June 20

“Doom Of Love”

“Philomena”

June 21

“All That”(Seasons 2 and 3)

“Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual”

“Kenan and Kel” (Seasons 1 and 2)

“Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide” (Seasons 1 and 2)

“The Future Of… “(Season 1)

“Zoey 101” (Seasons 1 and 2)

June 22

“Love & Gelato”

“One Piece” (Multiple Seasons)

“Sing 2”

“Snowflake Mountain” (Season 1)

“The Hidden Lives of Pets” (Season 1)

“The Mist”

“The Umbrella Academy” (Season 3)

June 23

“First Class” (Season 1)

“Queen” (Season 1)

June 24

“Angry Birds: Summer Madness” (Season 2)

“Legacies” (Season 4)

“Man Vs Bee” (Season 1)

“Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area” (Season 1)

“The Man From Toronto”

June 25

“Grey’s Anatomy” (Season 18)

June 26

“Best of the Festival”

June 27

“Cafe Minamdang” (Season 1)

“Chip and Potato: Chip’s Holiday”

June 28

“Blasted”

“Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy”

June 29

“Beauty”

“Extraordinary Attorney Woo” (Season 1)

“Pirate Gold of Adak Island” (Season 1)

“The Upshaws” (Season 2)

June 30

“Bastard!!” (Season 1)

“Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom”

“Sharkdog” (Season 2)