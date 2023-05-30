What’s Coming to Netflix in June 2023: ‘Extraction 2,’ ‘Nimona,’ ‘Black Mirror’

One of the most anticipated titles coming to Netflix in June is “Extraction 2,” a sequel to the 2020 action thriller starring Chris Hemsworth. In the film streaming on June 16, after being presumed dead following a massive battle in Bangladesh, Tyler Rake is back and ready to embark on another dangerous mission.

Watch the trailer for “Extraction 2”:

The wacky animated film “Nimona” also arrives on the world’s largest streamer next month. The movie follows a shapeshifter sidekick to the villain Lord Blackheart. After his boss gets in trouble with Sir Ambrosius Goldenloin, who is charged with keeping the peace in a futuristic fantasy kingdom, Nimona has to become a new kind of hero for a new kind of fairy tale. The film arrives on Netflix on June 30.

Check out the trailer for “Nimona”:

Premiering in June — on a date to be announced — is the sixth season of the sci-fi dystopian technology anthology series “Black Mirror.” After the first two seasons and a Christmas special aired on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom, the series moved to Netflix in 2016.

On a lighter — and perhaps raunchier — note, another Amy Schumer stand-up, “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact” delights fans on June 13 with her raw, unfiltered take on life. The fourth and final season of Mindy Kaling’s teen dramedy “Never Have I Ever” premieres on June 8.

Also coming to the streamer in June is “Manifest” Season 4, Part 2. The final installment of the former NBC series arrives on the streamer on June 2. Passengers land after a turbulent flight — only to discover the world is five years older. As they cope with the time loss, the mystery of what really happened continues. The series will wrap following this final batch of episodes.

Coming in June:

June 1

“The Days” (Netflix Series)

“A Beautiful Life” (Netflix Film)

“LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising” (Netflix Family)

“The Angry Birds Movie”

“The Breakfast Club”

“Bruce Almighty”

“The Choice”

“Dear John”

“Death at a Funeral”

“Dune”

“End of Days”

“Forever My Girl”

“Funny People”

“Groundhog Day”

“Hook”

“How High”

“The Italian Job”

“Jarhead”

“Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius”

“Kicking & Screaming”

“The Kingdom”

“Magic Mike”

“Mean Girls”

“The Mick” (Seasons 1-2)

“Mr. Peabody & Sherman”

“Muster Dogs”

“Nanny McPhee”

“Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang

“The Ring

“Spider-Man

“Spider-Man 2”

“Spider-Man 3”

“Stuart Little”

“Stuart Little 2”

“Surf’s Up”

“Terminator 2: Judgment Day”

“To Leslie”

“We’re the Millers”

A Beautiful Life June 1, 2023 When a young fisherman with a hidden talent gets discovered by a music producer, he must decide if he’s ready to open himself up to stardom — and love.

June 2 “Manifest” (Season 4, Part 2, Netflix Series)

“Missed Connections” (Netflix Film)

“Rich in Love 2” (Netflix Film)

“Scoop” (Netflix Series)

“Valeria” (Season 3, Netflix Series) June 5 “Barracuda Queens” (Netflix Series)

“Ben 10” (Seasons 1-4)

“Living” June 6 “My Little Pony: Make Your Mark” (Chapter 4, Netflix Family) June 7 “Arnold” (Netflix Documentary)

“Love Is Blind: Brazil” (Season 3, Netflix Series) June 8 “Never Have I Ever” (Season 4, Netflix Series)

“Tour de France: Unchained” (Netflix Documentary) June 9 “A Lot Like Love”

“Bloodhounds” (Netflix Series)

“Human Resources” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“The Playing Card Killer” (Netflix Documentary)

“Tex Mex Motors” (Netflix Series)

“This World Can’t Tear Me Down” (Netflix Series)

“The Wonder Weeks” (Netflix Film)

“You Do You” (Netflix Film) June 12 “Dunkirk”

“Tom and Jerry Tales” (Seasons 1-2) June 13 “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact” (Netflix Comedy) June 14 “Forged in Fire” (Season 8)

“Married at First Sight” (Season 13)

“Our Planet II” (Netflix Documentary)

“The Surrogacy” (Netflix Series) June 15 “Cold Case Files” (Season 2)

Arnold June 7, 2023 This intimate docuseries follows Arnold Schwarzenegger’s multifaceted life and career, from bodybuilding champ to Hollywood icon to politician.

June 16 “Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King” (Netflix Anime)

“Extraction 2” (Netflix Film) June 17 “Grey’s Anatomy” (Season 19)

“King the Land” (Netflix Series)

“See You in My 19th Life” (Netflix Series)

“Suits” (Seasons 1-8) June 19 “My Little Pony: The Movie”

“Not Quite Narwhal” (Netflix Family)

“Take Care of Maya” (Netflix Documentary) June 20 “85 South: Ghetto Legends” (Netflix Comedy) June 21 “Break Point” (Part 2, Netflix Documentary)

“The UnXplained with William Shatner” (Season 2) June 22 “Devil’s Advocate” (Netflix Series)

“Glamorous” (Netflix Series)

“Let’s Get Divorced” (Netflix Series)

“Skull Island” (Netflix Series)

“Sleeping Dog” (Netflix Series) June 23 “Catching Killers” (Season 3, Netflix Documentary)

“iNumber Number: Jozi Gold” (Netflix Film)

“King of Clones” (Netflix Documentary)

“Make Me Believe” (Netflix Film)

“On the Line: The Richard Williams Story”

“The Perfect Find” (Netflix Film)

“Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series” (Part 3, Netflix Family) June 26 “The Imitation Game” June 28 “Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate” (Netflix Documentary)

“Hoarders” (Season 13)

“Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators” (Netflix Documentary)

“Run Rabbit Run” (Netflix Film) June 29 ″Ōoku: The Inner Chambers” (Netflix Anime)

“The Witcher” (Season 3, Volume 1, Netflix Series) June 30 “Alone” (Season 9)

“Is It Cake, Too?!” (Netflix Series)

“Nimona” (Netflix Film)

“Tayo The Little Bus” (Season 5) Date TBA “Black Mirror” (Season 6, Netflix Series)

“Celebrity” (Netflix Series)

“Delete” (Netflix Series)