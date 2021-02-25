What’s Coming to Netflix in March 2021, Including Amy Poehler’s ‘Moxie’ & Michelle Obama’s ‘Waffles + Mochi’

“Moxie” is coming to Netflix in March, marking Amy Poehler’s second movie for the streaming service. This one centers on a shy teen who publishes a zine at her school to call out blatant sexism, inspired by her mother’s rebellious past and present encouragement. Poehler (“Parks and Recreation”) stars and directs. The movie also features Hadley Robinson, Josephine Langford and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Former first lady Michelle Obama, is hosting “Waffles + Mochi,” a new cooking show for kids. Puppet friends join Obama and together, they cook and eat foods from around the world.

In keeping with its commitment to animation, Netflix is debuting the first seasons of three anime series: “Pacific Rim: The Black,” “Bakugan: Armored Alliance” and “DOTA: Dragon’s Blood,” a series based on the Valve Software MOBA.

Coming to Netflix in March 2021

March 1

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell *Netflix Documentary

Batman Begins (2005)

Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1

I Am Legend (2007)

Invictus (2009)

Jason X (2001)

Killing Gunther (2017)

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)

Nights in Rodanthe (2008)

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2

Rain Man (1988)

Step Up: Revolution (2012)

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Training Day (2001)

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Year One (2009)

March 2

Black or White (2014)

World Party: Season 5 *Netflix Family

March 3

Moxie *Netflix Film

Murder Among the Mormons *Netflix Documentary

Parker (2013)

Safe Haven (2013)

March 4

Pacific Rim: The Black *Netflix Anime

March 5

City of Ghosts *Netflix Family

Dogwashers *Netflix Film

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence *Netflix Documentary

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4 *Netflix Family

Sentinelle *Netflix Film

March 8

Bombay Begums Netflix Original

Bombay Rose Netflix Film

March 9

The Houseboat *Netflix Original

StarBeam: Season 3 *Netflix Family

March 10

Dealer *Netflix Original

Last Chance U: Basketball *Netflix Documentary

Marriage or Mortgage *Netflix Original

March 11

The Block Island Sound (2020)

Coven of Sisters *Netflix Film

March 12

Love Alarm: Season 2 *Netflix Original

The One *Netflix Original

Paper Lives *Netflix Film

Paradise PD: Part 3 *Netflix Original

Yes Day *Netflix Film

March 14

Audrey (2020)

March 15

Bakugan: Armored Alliance

The BRG (2016)

The Last Blockbuster (2020)

The Lost Pirate Kingdom *Netflix Original

Zero Chill *Netflix Family

March 16

Rebell Comedy: Straight Outta the Zoo *Netflix Comedy Special

Savages (2012)

Waffles + Mochi *Netflix Family

March 17

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal *Netflix Documentary

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case *Netflix Original

March 18

B: The Beginning Succession *Netflix Anime

Cabras de Peste *Netflix Film

Deadly Illusions (2021)

The Fluffy Movie (2014)

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average America *Netflix Comedy Special

Skylines (2020)

March 19

Alien TV: Season 2 *Netflix Family

Country Comfort *Netflix Family

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3 *Netflix Original

Sky Rojo *Netflix Original

March 20

Jiu Jitsu (2020)

March 22

Navillera *Netflix Original

Philomena (2013)

March 23

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning *Netflix Comedy Special

March 24

Seaspiracy *Netflix Documentary

Who Killed Sara? *Netflix Original

March 25

Caught by a Wave *Netflix Film

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood *Netflix Anime

Millennials: Season 3

Secret Magic Control Agency *Netflix Film

March 26

A Week Away *Netflix Film

Bad Trip *Netflix Film

Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4

Croupier (1998)

The Irregulars *Netflix Original

Magic for Humans by Mago Pop *Netflix Original

Nailed It! Double Trouble *Netflix Original

March 29

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)

Rainbow High: Season 1

March 30

7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire *Netflix Family

March 31

At Eternity’s Gate (2018)

Haunted: Latin America *Netflix Original

