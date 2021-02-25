What’s Coming to Netflix in March 2021, Including Amy Poehler’s ‘Moxie’ & Michelle Obama’s ‘Waffles + Mochi’
“Moxie” is coming to Netflix in March, marking Amy Poehler’s second movie for the streaming service. This one centers on a shy teen who publishes a zine at her school to call out blatant sexism, inspired by her mother’s rebellious past and present encouragement. Poehler (“Parks and Recreation”) stars and directs. The movie also features Hadley Robinson, Josephine Langford and Patrick Schwarzenegger.
Former first lady Michelle Obama, is hosting “Waffles + Mochi,” a new cooking show for kids. Puppet friends join Obama and together, they cook and eat foods from around the world.
In keeping with its commitment to animation, Netflix is debuting the first seasons of three anime series: “Pacific Rim: The Black,” “Bakugan: Armored Alliance” and “DOTA: Dragon’s Blood,” a series based on the Valve Software MOBA.
Coming to Netflix in March 2021
March 1
- Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell *Netflix Documentary
- Batman Begins (2005)
- Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)
- Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
- Dances with Wolves (1990)
- DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1
- I Am Legend (2007)
- Invictus (2009)
- Jason X (2001)
- Killing Gunther (2017)
- LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)
- Nights in Rodanthe (2008)
- Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2
- Rain Man (1988)
- Step Up: Revolution (2012)
- Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)
- The Dark Knight (2008)
- The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
- Training Day (2001)
- Two Weeks Notice (2002)
- Year One (2009)
March 2
- Black or White (2014)
- World Party: Season 5 *Netflix Family
March 3
- Moxie *Netflix Film
- Murder Among the Mormons *Netflix Documentary
- Parker (2013)
- Safe Haven (2013)
March 4
- Pacific Rim: The Black *Netflix Anime
March 5
- City of Ghosts *Netflix Family
- Dogwashers *Netflix Film
- Nevenka: Breaking the Silence *Netflix Documentary
- Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4 *Netflix Family
- Sentinelle *Netflix Film
March 8
Bombay Begums Netflix Original
Bombay Rose Netflix Film
March 9
- The Houseboat *Netflix Original
- StarBeam: Season 3 *Netflix Family
March 10
- Dealer *Netflix Original
- Last Chance U: Basketball *Netflix Documentary
- Marriage or Mortgage *Netflix Original
March 11
- The Block Island Sound (2020)
- Coven of Sisters *Netflix Film
March 12
- Love Alarm: Season 2 *Netflix Original
- The One *Netflix Original
- Paper Lives *Netflix Film
- Paradise PD: Part 3 *Netflix Original
- Yes Day *Netflix Film
March 14
- Audrey (2020)
March 15
- Bakugan: Armored Alliance
- The BRG (2016)
- The Last Blockbuster (2020)
- The Lost Pirate Kingdom *Netflix Original
- Zero Chill *Netflix Family
March 16
- Rebell Comedy: Straight Outta the Zoo *Netflix Comedy Special
- Savages (2012)
- Waffles + Mochi *Netflix Family
March 17
- Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal *Netflix Documentary
- Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case *Netflix Original
March 18
- B: The Beginning Succession *Netflix Anime
- Cabras de Peste *Netflix Film
- Deadly Illusions (2021)
- The Fluffy Movie (2014)
- Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average America *Netflix Comedy Special
- Skylines (2020)
March 19
- Alien TV: Season 2 *Netflix Family
- Country Comfort *Netflix Family
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3 *Netflix Original
- Sky Rojo *Netflix Original
March 20
- Jiu Jitsu (2020)
March 22
- Navillera *Netflix Original
- Philomena (2013)
March 23
- Loyiso Gola: Unlearning *Netflix Comedy Special
March 24
- Seaspiracy *Netflix Documentary
- Who Killed Sara? *Netflix Original
March 25
- Caught by a Wave *Netflix Film
- DOTA: Dragon’s Blood *Netflix Anime
- Millennials: Season 3
- Secret Magic Control Agency *Netflix Film
March 26
- A Week Away *Netflix Film
- Bad Trip *Netflix Film
- Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4
- Croupier (1998)
- The Irregulars *Netflix Original
- Magic for Humans by Mago Pop *Netflix Original
- Nailed It! Double Trouble *Netflix Original
March 29
- Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)
- Rainbow High: Season 1
March 30
- 7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)
- Octonauts & the Ring of Fire *Netflix Family
March 31
- At Eternity’s Gate (2018)
- Haunted: Latin America *Netflix Original