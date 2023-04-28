What’s Coming to Netflix in May 2023: ‘Queen Charlotte,’ Schwarzenegger in ‘FUBAR,’ JLo in ‘The Mother’

As the calendar turns to May, the world’s largest streaming service is set to introduce a slew of new titles to the service. Perhaps most anticipated will be “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” when it debuts on May 4. Young Queen Charlotte’s marriage to King George of England sparks an epic love story and transforms high society in Netflix’s “Bridgerton” universe prequel. India Amarteifio plays Young Queen Charlotte.

Check out the trailer for “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”:

In the first series role of his career, Arnold Schwarzenegger plays an undercover CIA operative ready to enjoy retirement. However, when he discovers a family secret, he is forced to go back into the field for one last job. What he doesn’t know is that his daughter — also a CIA operative — is on the case. The action comedy “FUBAR” is set to debut on the service on May 25.

Watch the trailer for “FUBAR”:

In a much different story about a trained operative going back into action to protect her daughter, Jennifer Lopez stars in the new action film “The Mother,” streaming on Netflix on May 12. JLo plays a deadly assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she gave up years before. With a group of dangerous men tracking them both, she will do whatever she can to protect the child she’s never known.

Take a look at “The Mother”:

There are other exciting new titles coming to Netflix in May, including “Hannah Gadsby: Something Special.” In the storyteller’s latest special, she discusses tales of love and marriage with her signature wit and insight. The special debuts on May 9.

“XO, Kitty” — a spinoff of “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” — arrives May 18. The series follows teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey (played by Anna Cathcart) who thinks she knows everything there is to know about love. But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she realizes relationships are more complicated when your own heart on the line. Cathcart played Kitty, Lara Jean Covey’s little sister, in all three original films.

Iconic comedy “American Graffiti,” directed by George Lucas, comes to Netflix on May 1. The movie, set in 1962, concerns high school grads spending one final night together before heading off to college. It is notable for its nostalgic quality, as well as its cast: Ron Howard, Richard Dreyfuss, Harrison Ford, and Cindy Williams.

Coming in May:

May 1

Above Suspicion

Airport

Airport ‘77

Airport 1975

American Gangster

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Black Hawk Down

The Cable Guy

Captain Phillips

Chicken Run

Cliffhanger

Conan the Barbarian

The Croods

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Dawn of the Dead

Flight

For Colored Girls

Girl, Interrupted

The Glass Castle

Home Again

Hop

Igor

Kindergarten Cop

Last Action Hero

Legends of the Fall

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Léon: The Professional

Marshall

Paranormal Activity

Peter Pan (2003)

Pitch Perfect

Rainbow High, season 3

Rugrats, seasons 1—2

The Smurfs, season 1

Starship Troopers

Steel Magnolias

The Tale of Despereaux

This Is the End

Traffic

Vampires

The Wedding Date

The Young Victoria

Austin Powers Movies Austin Powers is a series of comedy films directed by Jay Roach and distributed by New Line Cinema, and written, produced by, and starring Mike Myers as the titular character. The films follow Austin Powers, a British spy, and his quest to bring the villain Dr. Evil to justice. The series mainly spoof the James Bond, Derek Flint, Jason King and Matt Helm franchises, incorporate myriad other elements of popular culture.

The collection currently includes Austin Powers 1-3.

May 2 Love Village (Netflix Series)

The Tailor (Netflix Series) May 3 Jewish Matchmaking (Netflix Series)

Great British Baking Show: Juniors, season 7 (Netflix Series) May 4 Larva Family (Netflix Family)

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix Series)

Sanctuary (Netflix Series) May 6 A Man Called Otto May 8 Justice League, seasons 1—2

Justice League Unlimited, season 1—2

Spirit Rangers, season 2 (Netflix Family) May 9 Hannah Gadsby: Something Special (Netflix Comedy) May 10 Dance Brothers (Netflix Series)

Missing: Dead or Alive? (Netflix Documentary)

Queen Cleopatra (Netflix Documentary) May 11 Royalteen: Princess Margrethe (Netflix Film)

St. Vincent

Ultraman, season 3 (Netflix Anime) May 12 Black Knight (Netflix Series)

Call Me Kate

The Mother (Netflix Film)

Mulligan (Netflix Series)

Queer Eye, season 7 (Netflix Series) May 13 Ugly Dolls

May 16 Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me (Netflix Documentary) May 17 Faithfully Yours (Netflix Film)

Fanfic (Netflix Film)

La Reina del Sur, season 3

McGregor Forever (Netflix Documentary)

Rhythm + Flow France, season 2 (Netflix Series)

Working: What We Do All Day (Netflix Documentary) May 18 Kitti Katz (Netflix Family)

XO, Kitty (Netflix Series)

Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune (Netflix Series) May 19 Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom (Netflix Film)

Kathal — A Jackfruit Mystery (Netflix Film)

Muted (Netflix Series)

Selling Sunset, season 6 (Netflix Series)

Young, Famous & African, season 2 (Netflix Series) May 22 The Batman, season 1—5

The Boss Baby

The Creature Case: Chapter 3 (Netflix Family) May 23 All American, season 5

MerPeople (Netflix Documentary)

Victim/Suspect (Netflix Documentary)

Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer (Netflix Comedy) May 24 Hard Feelings (Netflix Film)

Mother’s Day (Netflix Film)

Rhythm + Flow France, season 2, new episodes (Netflix Series)

The Ultimatum: Queer Love (Netflix Series) May 25 FUBAR (Netflix Series) May 26 Barbecue Showdown, season 2

Blood & Gold (Netflix Film)

Dirty Grandpa

Tin & Tina (Netflix Series)

Turn of the Tide (Netflix Series) May 30 I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson, season 3 (Netflix Comedy) May 31 Heartland, season 15

Mixed by Erry (Netflix Film)

Rhythm + Flow France, season 2, new episodes (Netflix Series)

The Ultimatum: Queer Love, new episodes (Netflix Series)