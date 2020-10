What’s Coming to Netflix in November 2020, Including ‘The Crown,’ Season 4, and ‘Hillbilly Elegy’

The latest installment of “The Crown” introduces Princess Diana (Emma Corrin), whose fairy-tale marriage to Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor) morphs into a nightmare for the young bride. On the political front, Margaret Thatcher, Britain’s first female prime minister, gives the aloof Queen Elizabeth a run for her money. She is played by Gillian Anderson (“X-Files”).

Another Netflix original, “Hillbilly Elegy,” is based on J.D. Vance’s memoir. The film explores several generations of an Appalachian family, directed by Ron Howard and starring Amy Adams and Glenn Close. The book is set in Middletown, Ohio, where some filming took place.

“Dash and Lily,” an eight-episode season based on the YA series “Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares,” gives spice to a young holiday romance — via notebook.

What’s coming to Netflix in November

November 1:

• Can You Hear Me?—Season 2 (Netflix Original)

• Christmas Break-In

• Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

• Forged in Fire Season

• The Garfield Show Season 3

• Jumping the Broom

• Knock Knock

• Voice—Season 2

November 2:

• Prospect

November 3:

• Felix Lobrecht: Hype (Netflix Original)

• Gabby’s Dollhouse—Season 1 (Netflix Original)



November 4:

• Love & Anarchy—Season 1 (Netflix Original)

November 5:

• Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?—Season 1 (Netflix Original)

• Operation Christmas Drop (Netflix Original)

• Paranormal—Season 1 (Netflix Original)



November 6:

• Citation (Netflix Original)

• Country Ever After—Season 1 (Netflix Original)

November 9:

• Undercover—Season 2 (Netflix Original)

November 10:

• A Lion in the House (Limited Series)

• Dash & Lily—Season 1 (Netflix Original)

November 11:

• The Liberator—Limited Series (Netflix Original)



November 12:

• Memories of a Teenager / Yo, Adolscente

November 13:

• American Horror Story —Season 9

• Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix Original)

November 15:

• The Crown (Season 4)

November 18:

• Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas (Netflix Original)



November 19:

• The Princess Switch: Switched Again (Netflix Original)

November 22:

• Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Netflix Original)

November 23:

• Shawn Mendes: In Wonder (Netflix Original)

November 24:

• Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix Original)

November 25:

• The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (Netflix Original)

November 27:

• Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker (Netflix Original)

• Sugar Rush: Christmas—Season 2 (Netflix Original)

“The Crown” – season 4 trailer