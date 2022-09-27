What’s Coming to Netflix in October 2022, Including ‘Derry Girls,’ ‘The Mole,’ ‘School for Good and Evil’

The third and final season of the quirky and wonderful teen show “Derry Girls,” set in Northern Ireland in the 1990s, begins on Oct. 7 on Netflix. Political upheaval may consume the country, but these feisty adolescents are more concerned with carving out their own identities.

Watch the trailer for “Derry Girls”:

Also debuting on the streaming service this month is the rebooted competition series “The Mole.” Hosted by Alex Wagner, the show is a high-stakes competition series in which 12 players work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them can win. However, one player has secretly been designated the “mole” and is actively working to sabotage the group’s efforts. In the end, one player will outlast the competition and expose the mole to win the prize pot.

Based on a Belgian series, the original run of the U.S. version of “The Mole” debuted in 2001, hosted for the first two seasons by Anderson Cooper. After undergoing multiple incarnations, the show ended its five-season run on ABC in 2008.

Get a Sneak Peek of the Rebooted “The Mole”:

“Mr. Harrigan’s Phone,” a Netflix original film starring Donald Sutherland and Jaeden Martell, streams on Oct. 5. It is the Blumhouse adaptation of the Stephen King novella about a teen who befriends the elderly Harrigan — then gets text messages from him after his death.

Check out the “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone” trailer:

In time for Halloween, “The School for Good and Evil,” based on the Soman Chainani book, is a fantasy about two friends who battle for supremacy at an enchanted school. The new film — which premieres on Oct. 19 — stars Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Charlize Theron, Michelle Yeoh, Kerry Washington, and more.

Also coming to Netflix in October is Guillermo del Toro’s “Cabinet of Curiosities,” a new anthology horror series debuting Oct. 25.

Coming in October:

Oct. 1 Call Me By Your Name (2017)

City Slickers (1991)

Land of the Lost (2009)

Last Seen Alive (2022)

Mr & Mrs. Smith (2005)

Rush Hour (1998)

Rush Hour 3 (2007)

Walking Tall (2004) Oct. 2 Forever Queens Oct. 3 Chip and Potato (Season 4)

Jexi (2019) Oct. 4 Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester (2022) Oct. 5 Bling Empire (Season 3)

High Water (Season 1)

Jumping from High Places (2022

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (2022)

Nailed It! (Season 7)

The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero (Season 1)

The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave

Togo (2022)

Nailed It! March 9, 2018 Home bakers who have a poor track record in the kitchen seek redemption — and cash — on this series. In each episode, three contestants try their hand at re-creating edible masterpieces. The projects don’t always turn out great, but whichever amateur baker comes closest to a successful dessert by the end of the episode takes home the $10,000 prize, which they might want to use on baking lessons. Comic Nicole Byer and renowned pastry chef Jacques Torres host. It’s part reality contest, part hot mess.

Oct. 6 Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake (Season 1)

The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo (2022) Oct. 7 Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes

Derry Girls (Season 3)

Doll House (2022)

Glitch (Season 1)

Luckiest Girl Alive (2022)

Man on Pause (Season 1)

Nailed It! (Season 7)

Oddballs (Season 1)

Old People (2022)

The Midnight Club (Season 1)

The Mole (Season 1)

The Redeem Team (2022)

Tiger & Bunny 2 (New Episodes) Oct. 8 Bad Guys (Season 1)

Missing Link (2019) Oct. 10 Spirit Rangers (2022) Oct. 11 DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show (2022)

Someone Borrowed (2022)

The Cage (Season 1) Oct. 12 Belascoarán, PI (Season 1)

Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition (Season 1)

Island of the Sea Wolves (Season 1)

Derry Girls January 4, 2018 Amidst the political conflict of Northern Ireland in the 1990s, five secondary school students square off with the universal challenges of being a teenager.

Oct. 13 Dead End: Paranormal Park (Season 2)

exception (Season 1)

The Playlist (Season 1)

The Sinner (Season 4)

The Watcher (Limited Series) Oct. 14 Everything Calls for Salvation (Season 1)

Holy Family (Season 1)

Mismatched (Season 2)

Take 1 (Season 1)

The Curse of Bridge Hollow (2022) Oct. 17 Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant (Season 2) Oct. 18 Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy (2022)

LiSA Another Great Day (2022)

Somebody Feed Phil (Season 6)

Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 3) Oct. 19 Notre-Dama (Limited Series)

The School for Good and Evil (2022) Oct. 21 Barbarians (Season 2)

Descendant (2022)

From Scratch (Season 1)

ONI: Thunder God’s Tale (Season 1) Oct. 25 Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (2022)

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Season 1) Oct. 26 Robbing Mussolini (2022)

The Good Nurse (2022) Oct. 27 Beyond the Universe (2022)

Daniel Spellbound (Season 1)

Dubai Bling (Season 1)

Romantic Killer (Season 1) Oct. 28 All Quiet on the Western Front / Im Westen nichts Neues (2022)