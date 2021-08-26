What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2021, Including ‘How To Be a Cowboy’ and ‘Marshall’

Netflix’s How to Be a Cowboy showcases professional bull rider Dale Brisby’s efforts to teach the world how to be a cowboy — a traditional job that touts self-reliance and toughness. Lessons are taught at Brisby’s Radiator Ranch in Texas. More searing issues are addressed in Marshall, a 2017 biopic of Thurgood Marshall, the first Black U.S. Supreme Court justice, that focuses on his time as an NAACP lawyer. The late Chadwick Boseman stars as Marshall, later appointed to the High Court by President Lyndon Johnson. Josh Gad and Kate Hudson co-star.

Some old favorites are returning to the streamer, too. Money Heist is launching its fifth season and Lucifer, who has received a promotion from ruling Hell to God, debuts its final season. Gillian Anderson remains everyone’s favorite sex therapist in the third season of Sex Education, as her son uses his knowledge of his mom’s profession to up his standing at high school.

Coming to Netflix in September:

September 1

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House (2017)

Anjaam (1994)

Barbie: Big City Big Dreams (2021)

Brave Animated Series (Season 1)

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles (2001)

Green Lantern (2011)

House Party (1990)

How to Be a Cowboy (Season 1)

El Patron, radiografia de un crimen / The Boss: Anatomy of a Crime (2014)

HQ Barbers (Season 1)

Letters to Juliet (2010)

Level 16 (2018)

Los Carcamales / Oldsters (Season 1)

Kid-E-Cats (Season 2)

Kuroko’s Basketball (Season 3)

Marshall (2017)

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror (Season 1)

Welcome Home: Roscoe Jenkins (2008)

September 2

Afterlife of the Party

Here and There

Hotel Del Luna (Season 1)

Q-Force (Season 1)

The Guardian

September 3

Money Heist: Season 5

Dive Club (Season 1)

Sharkdog (Season 1)

Worth (2021)

September 5

Bunk’d (Season 5)

September 6

Countdown: Inspiration 4 Mission to Space (Season 1 – Episodes 1 & 2)

Shadow Parties (2021) – Nollywood movie from director Yemi Amodu.

September 7

Untold: Breaking Point

If I Leave Here Tomorrow: A Film About Lynyrd Skynyrd (2018)

September 8

Kid Cosmic (Season 2)

Octonauts: Above & Beyond (Season 1)

On The Verge (Season 1)

September 8

Chhota Bheem (Season 8) – Indian animated kids series.

Into the Night (Season 2)

JJ+E / Vinterviken 2021 (2021)

Show Dogs (2018)

The Circle (Season 3)

September 9

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali

The Women and the Murderer (2021)

September 10

Firedrake the Silver Dragon (2021)

Metal Shop Masters

Kate

Prey

Lucifer

Omo Ghetto: the Saga (2020)

Titipo Titipo (Season 2)

September 13

Crime Stories: India Detectives (Season 1)

September 14

You vs. Wild: Out Cold

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals

September 15

Too Hot to Handle Latino

Nailed It!

Schumacher

Nightbooks (2021)

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (Season 1 – Episodes 3 & 4)

September 16

Birth of the Dragon (2017)

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Season 1)

My Heroes Were Cowboys (2021)

Safe House (2012) –

The Smart Money Woman (Season 1)

September 17

Ankahi Kahaniya (2021)

Chicago Party Aunt

Sex Education: Season 3

Squid Game (Season 1)

Tayo and Little Wizards (Season 1)

The Stronghold (2020)

September 22

Dear White People: Season 4

Confessions of an Invisible Girl

September 23

A StoryBots Space Adventure (2021)

September 24

Ganglands (Season 1)

Midnight Mass

My Little Pony: New Generation

September 28

Aba Twist, Scientist

September 29

Sounds Like Love

September 30

Love 101 (Season 2)

