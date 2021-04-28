What’s Coming to Netflix in May 2021, Including ‘Army of the Dead’ and ‘The Mitchells vs The Machines’
Director Zack Snyder goes back to the zombie genre with the widely anticipated “Army of the Dead.” A team is assembled to pull off a heist in a zombie-infested Las Vegas. That means zombie showgirls and a zombie white tiger. The film stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, and Tig Notaro.
Netflix’s animated comedy “The Mitchells vs The Machines” features a wacky family on a cross-country trip — who suddenly confront a robot apocalypse. That means they have to put aside their own squabbles to save the human race. Abbi Jacobson, Maya Rudolph and Danny McBride voice the crazy characters.
A new chapter unfolds for acting coach Sandy (Michael Douglas) in season three of “The Kominsky Method.” He deals with loss, daunting finances and a major career boost. The new season also reunites Douglas with his longtime screen co-star, Kathleen Turner.
Coming To Netflix in May:
May 1
- Aliens Stole My Body
- Angelina Ballerina: Season 5
- Angelina Ballerina: Season 6
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future Part II
- Back to the Future Part III
- Barney and Friends: Season 13
- Barney and Friends: Season 14
- Best of the Best
- Dead Again in Tombstone
- Due Date
- Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)
- G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
- Green Zone
- Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
- JT LeRoy
- Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
- Mystic River
- Never Back Down
- Notting Hill
- Open Season
- Resident Evil: Afterlife
- Resident Evil: Extinction
- S.M.A.R.T Chase
- Scarface
- SITTING IN LIMBO
- Stargate
- State of Play
- The Land Before Time
- The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
- The Lovely Bones
- The Pelican Brief
- The Sweetest Thing
- The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
- Under Siege
- Waist Deep
- Your Highness
- Zack and Miri Make a Porno
- Zombieland
May 2
- Hoarders: Season 11
May 4
- The Clovehitch Killer
- Selena: The Series: Part 2
- Trash Truck: Season 2
May 5
- Framing John DeLorean
- The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness
May 6
- Dead Man Down
May 7
- Girl from Nowhere: Season 2
- Jupiter’s Legacy
- Milestone
- Monster
May 8
- Mine
- Sleepless
May 11
- Money, Explained
May 12
- Dance of the Forty One
- Oxygen
- The Upshaws
May 13
- Castlevania: Season 4
- Layer Cake
May 14
- Ferry
- Haunted: Season 3
- I Am All Girls
- Jungle Beat: The Movie
- Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2
- Move to Heaven
- The Strange House
- The Woman in the Window
May 16
- Sleight
May 18
- Sardar Ka Grandson
May 19
- The Last Days
- Sabotage
- Small Town Crime
- Who Killed Sara?: Season 2
May 20
- Hating Peter Tatchell
- Special: Season 2
- Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
May 21
- Army of the Dead
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3
- The Neighbor: Season 2
May 22
- Sam Smith: Love Goes - Live At Abbey Road Studios
May 25
- Home
May 26
- Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
- High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America
- Nail Bomber: Manhunt
May 27
- Black Space
- Blue Miracle
- Eden
- Soy Rada: Serendipity
May 28
- Dog Gone Trouble
- Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2
- The Kominsky Method: Season 3
May 31
- Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story
- The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties