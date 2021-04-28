What’s Coming to Netflix in May 2021, Including ‘Army of the Dead’ and ‘The Mitchells vs The Machines’

Director Zack Snyder goes back to the zombie genre with the widely anticipated “Army of the Dead.” A team is assembled to pull off a heist in a zombie-infested Las Vegas. That means zombie showgirls and a zombie white tiger. The film stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, and Tig Notaro.

Netflix’s animated comedy “The Mitchells vs The Machines” features a wacky family on a cross-country trip — who suddenly confront a robot apocalypse. That means they have to put aside their own squabbles to save the human race. Abbi Jacobson, Maya Rudolph and Danny McBride voice the crazy characters.

A new chapter unfolds for acting coach Sandy (Michael Douglas) in season three of “The Kominsky Method.” He deals with loss, daunting finances and a major career boost. The new season also reunites Douglas with his longtime screen co-star, Kathleen Turner.

Coming To Netflix in May:

May 1

Aliens Stole My Body

Angelina Ballerina: Season 5

Angelina Ballerina: Season 6

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barney and Friends: Season 13

Barney and Friends: Season 14

Best of the Best

Dead Again in Tombstone

Due Date

Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Green Zone

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

JT LeRoy

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Mystic River

Never Back Down

Notting Hill

Open Season

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

S.M.A.R.T Chase

Scarface

SITTING IN LIMBO

Stargate

State of Play

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Lovely Bones

The Pelican Brief

The Sweetest Thing

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Under Siege

Waist Deep

Your Highness

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Zombieland

May 2

Hoarders: Season 11

May 4

The Clovehitch Killer

Selena: The Series: Part 2

Trash Truck: Season 2

May 5

Framing John DeLorean

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness

May 6

Dead Man Down

May 7

Girl from Nowhere: Season 2

Jupiter’s Legacy

Milestone

Monster

May 8

Mine

Sleepless

May 11

Money, Explained

May 12

Dance of the Forty One

Oxygen

The Upshaws

May 13

Castlevania: Season 4

Layer Cake

May 14

Ferry

Haunted: Season 3

I Am All Girls

Jungle Beat: The Movie

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2

Move to Heaven

The Strange House

The Woman in the Window

May 16

Sleight

May 18

Sardar Ka Grandson

May 19

The Last Days

Sabotage

Small Town Crime

Who Killed Sara?: Season 2

May 20

Hating Peter Tatchell

Special: Season 2

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

May 21

Army of the Dead

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3

The Neighbor: Season 2

May 22

Sam Smith: Love Goes - Live At Abbey Road Studios

May 25

Home

May 26

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America

Nail Bomber: Manhunt

May 27

Black Space

Blue Miracle

Eden

Soy Rada: Serendipity

May 28

Dog Gone Trouble

Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2

The Kominsky Method: Season 3

May 31

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties

