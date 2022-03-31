What’s Coming to Paramount+ in April 2022, Including ‘The Offer,’ ‘ Star Trek: The Motion Picture —The Director’s Edition’
On April 28, Paramount+ will debut a new series about the creation of the Oscar-winning classic, “The Godfather.” “The Offer” tells the behind-the-scenes story of how the seminal film was produced, and how the drama off screen nearly led to the film never happening.
The limited series is based on the experiences of original “Godfather” producer Albert S. Ruddy; Miles Teller plays Ruddy. Patrick Gallo plays Mario Puzo, the writer of both the original novel and the film’s screenplay, who set things in motion. To celebrate the release of the series, the streamer will also showcase “The Godfather” and “The Godfather II.”
In April, Paramount+ has something special for “Star Trek” too: “Star Trek: The Motion Picture —The Director’s Edition” — restored by producer David C. Fein with preservationist Mike Matessino — will be coming to the service. On April 5, fans of the iconic sci-fi film will be able to stream it in this format for the first time ever.
Coming in April:
Originals, Exclusives, News & Events
4/3: The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
4/5: Star Trek: The Motion Picture: The Director’s Edition premiere
4/8: iCarly Season 2 premiere
4/11: CMT Awards
4/14: Cecilia premiere
4/15: Rugrats (10 new episodes)
4/28: The Offer premiere
Library Shows
April 1
- Jackass (Seasons 1 - 4)
April 6
- Crank Yankers (Season 5)
- Siesta Key (Season 3)
April 15
- Come Dance With Me (Season 1)
April 20
- 100 Days to Fall in Love (Season 1)
- Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks (Season 4)
Library Movies
April 1
- 1 Mile to You
- A River Runs Through It
- A Rock ‘N’ Roll Heart
- Across the Universe
- Addams Family Values
- Ali
- Alien Addiction
- Allan Quatermain & the Lost City of Gold
- Almost in Love
- Altered Minds
- At The Jersey Shore
- Autumn Wanderer
- Beatbox
- Before/During/After
- Bitter Melon
- Bloody Sunday
- Bugsy
- Catch Me If You Can
- Charlotte’s Web
- Chasing Comets
- Crocodile Dundee
- Crocodile Dundee II
- Daffodils
- Dead Again
- Don’t Read This on a Plane
- Dying Laughing
- Eddie Murphy: Raw
- Eleven Eleven
- Felony
- Fishing Without Nets
- Florrie
- Forrest Gump
- Funny Face
- Get Big
- Ghost World
- Giants Being Lonely
- Hair
- Heartbreakers
- Her Name Was Jo
- Hunky Dory
- Hustle & Flow
- I Hate the Man in My Basement
- I Love You, Man
- Implanted
- In God I Trust
- In Love with Alma Cogan
- Ink and Steel
- Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
- King Arthur
- La Cage Aux Folles
- Last Three Days
- Little Miss Sunshine
- Married to the Mob
- Meet Bill
- Miami
- Middle Men
- Natural Vice
- Nesting Dolls
- Nobodys Watching
- Office Space
- Only People
- Panic Room
- Ping Pong Summer
- Promised
- Pulp Fiction
- Reign of Fire
- Rook
- Sacred Heart
- Seaside
- Sing Me a Song
- Solace
- Sunshine
- Sweet River
- Teen Witch
- The Ballad of Billy McCrae
- The Believers
- The Bird Catcher
- The Browsing Effect
- The Conversation
- The Dictator
- The First Wives Club
- The Florist
- The Fly
- The Haunting
- The High Schooler’s Guide to College Parties
- The Hunter
- The Legend of Zorro
- The Long Goodbye
- The Manchurian Candidate
- The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water
- The Thin Red Line
- The Young Victoria
- Titanic
- Tommy Boy
- Top Gun
- Wedding Palace
- Words and Pictures
April 4
- Carrie
April 13
- PAW Patrol: Ready, Race, Rescue
April 22
- Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
April 28
- The Godfather
- The Godfather, Part II
- The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone
SPORTS
4/2: The Loyola Project Documentary
4/2: MARCH MADNESS RETURNS! Documentary
4/2: Sail GP: Mubadala US Grand Prix
4/2: NWSL Challenge Cup - San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC
4/3: Serie A - Juventus vs. Inter Milan
4/3: Professional Bull Riding (PBR)
4/3: High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships
4/3: Big House, The Pearl & The Triumph of Winston-Salem State Documentary
4/3: HBCUs: 2nd Acts
4/3: HBCU All-Star Game
4/4-4/10: Masters Live
4/5-4/6: UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals - Leg 1 Matches
4/6-4/12: Concacaf Women’s World Cup Qualifiers
4/7-4/12: UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers
4/7: UEFA Europa League Quarterfinals - Leg 1 Matches
4/7: UEFA Europa Conference League Quarterfinals - Leg 1 Matches
4/8, 4/15, 4/22 & 4/29: Combate Global MMA Action
4/9: We Need to Talk
4/9: The Masters Third-Round Coverage
4/10: The Masters Final-Round Coverage
4/12-4/13: UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals - Leg 2 Matches
4/14: UEFA Europa League Quarterfinals - Leg 2 Matches
4/14: UEFA Europa Conference League Quarterfinals - Leg 2 Matches
4/16: Sail GP
4/16-4/17: PGA TOUR - RBC Heritage Third & Final-Round Coverage
4/18: Serie A - Napoli vs. Roma
4/19-4/20: Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Semifinals - Leg 2 matches
4/23: NWSL Challenge Cup - North Carolina Courage vs. Washington Spirit
4/23-4/24: PGA TOUR - Zurich Classic of New Orleans Third & Final-Round Coverage
4/24: Professional Bull Riding (PBR)
4/26-4/27: UEFA Champions League Semifinal - Leg 1 Matches
4/28: UEFA Europa League Semifinals - Leg 1 Matches
4/28: UEFA Europa Conference League Semifinals - Leg 1 Matches
4/29: Start of NWSL Regular Season
Throughout April: Italy’s Serie A Competition
Throughout April: NWSL Challenge Cup
Throughout April: Scottish Professional Football League Competition
Throughout April: Argentina Copa de la Liga Competition
Throughout April: Brasileirão Série A Competition
Throughout April: Asian Football Confederation Champions League Group Stage
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV’s Laguna Beach. Meet captivating characters, catch up on your favorite sport, explore new worlds in the growing collection of Paramount+.
Previously under the name ‘CBS All Access,’ Subscribers can choose between their Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99/month.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time line-up, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate like the old ad-supported plan.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.