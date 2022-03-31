What’s Coming to Paramount+ in April 2022, Including ‘The Offer,’ ‘ Star Trek: The Motion Picture —The Director’s Edition’

On April 28, Paramount+ will debut a new series about the creation of the Oscar-winning classic, “The Godfather.” “The Offer” tells the behind-the-scenes story of how the seminal film was produced, and how the drama off screen nearly led to the film never happening.

The limited series is based on the experiences of original “Godfather” producer Albert S. Ruddy; Miles Teller plays Ruddy. Patrick Gallo plays Mario Puzo, the writer of both the original novel and the film’s screenplay, who set things in motion. To celebrate the release of the series, the streamer will also showcase “The Godfather” and “The Godfather II.”

In April, Paramount+ has something special for “Star Trek” too: “Star Trek: The Motion Picture —The Director’s Edition” — restored by producer David C. Fein with preservationist Mike Matessino — will be coming to the service. On April 5, fans of the iconic sci-fi film will be able to stream it in this format for the first time ever.

Coming in April:

Originals, Exclusives, News & Events

4/3: The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

4/5: Star Trek: The Motion Picture: The Director’s Edition premiere

4/8: iCarly Season 2 premiere

4/11: CMT Awards

4/14: Cecilia premiere

4/15: Rugrats (10 new episodes)

4/28: The Offer premiere

Library Shows

April 1

Jackass (Seasons 1 - 4)

April 6

Crank Yankers (Season 5)

Siesta Key (Season 3)

April 15

Come Dance With Me (Season 1)

April 20

100 Days to Fall in Love (Season 1)

Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks (Season 4)

Library Movies

April 1

1 Mile to You

A River Runs Through It

A Rock ‘N’ Roll Heart

Across the Universe

Addams Family Values

Ali

Alien Addiction

Allan Quatermain & the Lost City of Gold

Almost in Love

Altered Minds

At The Jersey Shore

Autumn Wanderer

Beatbox

Before/During/After

Bitter Melon

Bloody Sunday

Bugsy

Catch Me If You Can

Charlotte’s Web

Chasing Comets

Crocodile Dundee

Crocodile Dundee II

Daffodils

Dead Again

Don’t Read This on a Plane

Dying Laughing

Eddie Murphy: Raw

Eleven Eleven

Felony

Fishing Without Nets

Florrie

Forrest Gump

Funny Face

Get Big

Ghost World

Giants Being Lonely

Hair

Heartbreakers

Her Name Was Jo

Hunky Dory

Hustle & Flow

I Hate the Man in My Basement

I Love You, Man

Implanted

In God I Trust

In Love with Alma Cogan

Ink and Steel

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

King Arthur

La Cage Aux Folles

Last Three Days

Little Miss Sunshine

Married to the Mob

Meet Bill

Miami

Middle Men

Natural Vice

Nesting Dolls

Nobodys Watching

Office Space

Only People

Panic Room

Ping Pong Summer

Promised

Pulp Fiction

Reign of Fire

Rook

Sacred Heart

Seaside

Sing Me a Song

Solace

Sunshine

Sweet River

Teen Witch

The Ballad of Billy McCrae

The Believers

The Bird Catcher

The Browsing Effect

The Conversation

The Dictator

The First Wives Club

The Florist

The Fly

The Haunting

The High Schooler’s Guide to College Parties

The Hunter

The Legend of Zorro

The Long Goodbye

The Manchurian Candidate

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water

The Thin Red Line

The Young Victoria

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Top Gun

Wedding Palace

Words and Pictures

April 4

Carrie

April 13

PAW Patrol: Ready, Race, Rescue

April 22

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

April 28

The Godfather

The Godfather, Part II

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone

SPORTS

4/2: The Loyola Project Documentary

4/2: MARCH MADNESS RETURNS! Documentary

4/2: Sail GP: Mubadala US Grand Prix

4/2: NWSL Challenge Cup - San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC

4/3: Serie A - Juventus vs. Inter Milan

4/3: Professional Bull Riding (PBR)

4/3: High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships

4/3: Big House, The Pearl & The Triumph of Winston-Salem State Documentary

4/3: HBCUs: 2nd Acts

4/3: HBCU All-Star Game

4/4-4/10: Masters Live

4/5-4/6: UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals - Leg 1 Matches

4/6-4/12: Concacaf Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

4/7-4/12: UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

4/7: UEFA Europa League Quarterfinals - Leg 1 Matches

4/7: UEFA Europa Conference League Quarterfinals - Leg 1 Matches

4/8, 4/15, 4/22 & 4/29: Combate Global MMA Action

4/9: We Need to Talk

4/9: The Masters Third-Round Coverage

4/10: The Masters Final-Round Coverage

4/12-4/13: UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals - Leg 2 Matches

4/14: UEFA Europa League Quarterfinals - Leg 2 Matches

4/14: UEFA Europa Conference League Quarterfinals - Leg 2 Matches

4/16: Sail GP

4/16-4/17: PGA TOUR - RBC Heritage Third & Final-Round Coverage

4/18: Serie A - Napoli vs. Roma

4/19-4/20: Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Semifinals - Leg 2 matches

4/23: NWSL Challenge Cup - North Carolina Courage vs. Washington Spirit

4/23-4/24: PGA TOUR - Zurich Classic of New Orleans Third & Final-Round Coverage

4/24: Professional Bull Riding (PBR)

4/26-4/27: UEFA Champions League Semifinal - Leg 1 Matches

4/28: UEFA Europa League Semifinals - Leg 1 Matches

4/28: UEFA Europa Conference League Semifinals - Leg 1 Matches

4/29: Start of NWSL Regular Season

Throughout April: Italy’s Serie A Competition

Throughout April: NWSL Challenge Cup

Throughout April: Scottish Professional Football League Competition

Throughout April: Argentina Copa de la Liga Competition

Throughout April: Brasileirão Série A Competition

Throughout April: Asian Football Confederation Champions League Group Stage