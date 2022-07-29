What’s Coming to Paramount+ in August 2022, Including ‘Secret Headquarters,’ ‘Orphan: First Kill’
What happens when Charlie and his friends discover the lair of a superhero — under his house! Turns out, his dad is a superhero — a big surprise to his son, who claims his father “can’t handle hot wings.” In “Secret Headquarters,” streaming Aug. 12 on Paramount+, the kids grab their courage — and an inhaler — and battle evil. And when the bad guys attack HQ, they must step in and save the world. The summer action-adventure film stars Owen Wilson, Jesse Williams, and Walker Scobell.
Check out the trailer for “Secret Headquarters”:
On a more frightening note, “Orphan: First Kill,” the prequel to the franchise, streams Aug. 19. Watch Esther (Isabelle Furhman) transform from a 20someting into a scary young girl as she escapes a psychiatric institution in Estonia and heads to the U.S. As we learned in the initial film, Esther has hypopituitarism, a disorder that causes her to stop growing. But when she impersonates the daughter of a wealthy family, the drama ratchets up.
Also, “Star Trek: Lower Decks” kicks off Season 3 on Aug. 25. There is a changing relationship between Mariner and her mom, while legacy “Star Trek” actors voice new aliens.
Coming in August:
Originals and Exclusives
- 8/4: Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head
- 8/12: Secret Headquarters
- 8/18: When You Least Expect It
- 8/19: Big Nate (New Episodes)
- 8/19: Orphan: First Kill
- 8/25: Star Trek Lower Decks (Season 3)
Library Shows
- 8/3: Beavis & Butt-Head (Seasons 3 & 5)
- 8/10: The Surreal Life (Seasons 1, 3 - 6)
- 8/14: South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert
- 8/17: Double Shot At Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny (Season 2)
- 8/17: Love & Listings (Season 2)
- 8/24: Dating Naked (Seasons 1 - 3)
- 8/24: Deer Squad (Season 1)
- 8/24: Deliciousness (Season 1)
- 8/24: Hall & Oates: From Philly to Chile
- 8/24: Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny (Season 1)
- 8/24: The Substitute (Seasons 1 - 2)
- 8/31: Marriage Rescue (Season 1)
- 8/31: Ryan’s Mystery Playdate (Season 3)
- 8/31: Save Me (Seasons 1 & 2)
- 8/31: Signal (Season 1)
- 8/31: Voice (Seasons 1 & 2)
Library Movies
Aug. 1
- 1 Buck
- 3000 Miles to Graceland
- 5 Star Day
- A Fish Called Wanda
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- Aaron’s Blood
- Acid Horizon
- Already Gone
- Alright Now
- Anguish
- Any Day
- Assimilate
- Awakened
- Baby Boom
- Bad Frank
- Bad Therapy
- Basic
- Battle Scars
- Beautiful Girls
- Before Midnight
- Big Brother Volcano
- Bridget Jones’s Baby
- Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
- Cake
- Clockstoppers
- Derek’s Dead
- Dimland
- Dinner For Schmucks
- Don’t Click
- Dora and the Lost City of Gold
- Downhill Racer
- Escape From Alcatraz
- Evil Dead
- Face/Off
- Follow the Prophet
- Friday The 13th - Part II
- Friday the 13th - Part III
- Friday The 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
- Getting to Know You
- Goodbye, Butterfly
- Grand Cru
- Grease
- Grease Live!
- Happy Yummy Chicken
- Hardball
- Here On Out
- I Am A Ghost
- I Like Me
- I’ve Got Issues
- Iceland is Best
- Insight
- International Falls
- Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back
- Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero
- Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
- King of Knives
- Kingpin
- Letter from Masanjia
- Lost and Found
- Lost Bayou
- Making Waves
- Man From Reno
- McLintock! (Producer’s Cut)
- Neil Young: Heart Of Gold
- Never Heard
- New Money
- Obey
- Once
- Once Upon A Time In The West
- One and the Same
- Paradox Lost
- Perfect Sisters
- Planes, Trains and Automobiles
- Prophecy
- Respite
- River’s Edge
- Rockaway
- Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion
- Scrapper
- Shooter
- Single White Female
- Still Today
- Surrogate Valentine
- The Exorcism Of Emily Rose
- The Feels
- The Graduate
- The Killer Elite
- The Middle of X
- The Shootist
- The Wrong Todd
- The Yards
- There Will Be Blood
- To Tokyo
- Trail of Ashes
- Transformers: Dark Of The Moon
- Trickster
- Trigger
- Two Ways Home
- Under the Tuscan Sun
- Urban Cowboy
- Varsity Blues
- Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
- Weepah Way for Now
- Wild Honey Pie!
- Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!
- Writer’s Block
Aug. 8
- 16 to Life
- 59 Seconds
- A Dark Place
- Absolution
- Courage Under Fire
- Crossed the Line
- Dating My Mother
- Disappearance
- Eadweard
- He’s Way More Famous Than You
- Impossible Monsters
- Line of Descent
- Ronin
- Safe Inside
- Simulation
- The Atoning
- The Hornet’s Nest
- Undergods
- Yinz
Aug. 10
- Respect
Aug. 11
- Candyman
- The Addams Family 2
Aug. 18
- Flag Day
Aug. 22
- Robocop
Sports
- 8/5, 8/12, 8/19 & 8/26: Combate Global MMA Action
- 8/5-8/8: Coppa Italia First Round
- 8/6: BIG3 Basketball
- 8/6-8/7: PGA TOUR – Wyndham Championship Third & Final-Round Coverage
- 8/7: Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Outlaw Days
- 8/7: 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games
- 8/10: UEFA Super Cup – Real Madrid vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
- 8/13: Start of Italian Serie A season
- 8/13: Beyond Limits
- 8/13: Skechers Summer Pickleball (PPA) Championships
- 8/14-8/20: The Women’s Cup
- 8/14: Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Team Series
- 8/14: BIG3 Basketball Playoffs
- 8/20: We Need to Talk
- 8/20: 3ICE Championship
- 8/21: American Cornhole League Competition
- 8/21: Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Competition
- 8/21: BIG3 Basketball Championship
- 8/25: UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw
- 8/28: Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Competition
- 8/28: LPGA Tour – CP Women’s Open Final-Round Coverage
- 8/28: CBS Sports’ College Football Preview Show
- 8/28: NFL Preseason – Detroit Lions @ Pittsburgh Steelers
- Throughout August: NWSL Regular Season Competition
- Throughout August: UEFA Champions League Qualifying
- Throughout August: UEFA Europa League Qualifying
- Throughout August: UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifying
- Throughout August: Italian Serie A Competition
- Throughout August: Brasileirão Série A Competition
- Throughout August: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol Competition
- Throughout August: Scottish Premiership & Scottish Championship Competition
- Throughout August: Asian Football Confederation Champions League Competition
