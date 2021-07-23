What’s Coming To Paramount+ in August, Including ‘Paw Patrol: The Movie’ and ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’

The film PAW Patrol: The Movie streams the same day it hits theaters. The pups embark on their biggest mission yet. Also in the beloved kid realm, Rugrats turns 30 on August 11, and to celebrate, the TV tykes are streaming new and classic adventures on Paramount+.

For those who appreciate science fiction and satire, Star Trek: Lower Decks starts its second season as it chronicles the animated adventures of the crew of Starfleet’s least important ship: the U.S.S. Cerritos.

PAW Patrol: The Movie August 9, 2021 Ryder and the pups are called to Adventure City to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos.

Rugrats May 27, 2021 A reinvention of the beloved 90s cartoon, Rugrats follows a group of adventurous babies as they discover the big world around them. Lead by Tommy Pickles, this toddler crew explores the world from their pint-sized and wildly imaginative perspective.

Star Trek: Lower Decks August 6, 2020 The lives of the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.

Paramount+ Originals

• 8/12: Star Trek: Lower Decks (Season 2)

• 8/20: PAW Patrol: The Movie

• 8/26: New episodes of Rugrats

• 8/29: Return of Evil (Season 2)

• Every Sunday: New episodes of 60 Minutes+

• Every Thursday: New episodes of iCarly, RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars, RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked!, The Good Fight, and Why Women Kill

Sports and Events

• 8/1: Major League Rugby Championship

• 8/1: CrossFit Games competition

• 8/1, 8/8, 8/15, 8/22, 8/29: Professional Bull Riding competition

• 8/1, 8/6, 8/13: Combate Global MMA action

• 8/7, 8/14, 8/21, 8/28: BIG3 Basketball competition

• 8/7, 8/8, 8/14, 8/15, 8/21, 8/22: PGA TOUR Weekend Coverage

• 8/11: UEFA Super Cup

• 8/13: Start of Coppa Italia season

• 8/18, 8/21: The Women’s Cup

• 8/20: Premiere of Bring Your Own Brigade

• 8/21: Start of Italy’s Serie A season

• 8/28: Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

• 8/29: International Swimming League competition

• 8/29: NFL Preseason - Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals

• Throughout August: NWSL regular-season competition

• Throughout August: Brazil’s Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition

• Throughout August: Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition

• Throughout August: UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifying Rounds

Library Shows

• 8/4: Acapulco Shore (Seasons 1-7)

• 8/4: Blaze and the Monster Machines (Seasons 3-4)

• 8/4: Geordie Shore (Season 1-9)

• 8/4: Legendary Dudas (Season 1)

• 8/4: SpongeBob SquarePants (Season 12, Episode 1)

• 8/4: State of Our Union: Vice President Kamala Harris

• 8/11: Drunk History UK (Season 1-3)

• 8/11: Geordie Shore (Seasons 15-21)

• 8/11: The HALO Effect (Season 1)

• 8/11: Nicky Deuce (Season 1)

• 8/11: PAW Patrol (Season 6)

• 8/11: Retired At 35 (Seasons 1-2)

• 8/11: Shimmer and Shine (Season 4)

• 8/11: Trevor Noah Presents Josh Johnson: # (Hashtag)

• 8/11: Welcome to the Wayne (Seasons 1-2)

• 8/12: Star Trek: Lower Decks (Season 2)

• 8/18: 100 Things to Do Before High School (Season 1)

• 8/18: Abby Hatcher (Season 1)

• 8/18: Disasters at Sea (Season 3)

• 8/18: Lip Sync Battle (Seasons 1-5)

• 8/18: Making Tracks on Mars

• 8/18: Phred On Your Head (Season 1)

• 8/18: Rainbow Rangers (Season 1)

• 8/25: All That (2019) (Season 1)

• 8/25: Let’s Just Play: Go Healthy Challenge (Season 1)

• 8/25: Love & Hip Hop (Season 9)

• 8/25: Parot (Season 1)

• 8/25: Rainbow Butterfly Unicorn Kitty (Season 1)

• 8/25: Ryan’s Mystery Playdate (Season 2)

• 8:/25: Tak and the Power of Juju (Season 1)

• 8/25: The Challenge (Season 32)

• 8/25: Workaholics (Seasons 1-7)

Library Movies

• 8/1: 10 to Midnight

• 8/1: Addams Family Values

• 8/1: An Ideal Husband

• 8/1: As Good As It Gets

• 8/1: Bagdad Cafe

• 8/1: Blood Games

• 8/1: Blood On Satan’s Claw

• 8/1: Christina’s House

• 8/1: Escape From Alcatraz

• 8/1: EuroTrip

• 8/1: Face/Off

• 8/1: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

• 8/1: Fish Don’t Blink

• 8/1: Fort Yuma

• 8/1: French Postcards

• 8/1: Garbo Talks

• 8/1: Ghost

• 8/1: Gunfight At The O.K. Corral

• 8/1: Heart of Midnight

• 8/1: Heartbreakers

• 8/1: Henry V

• 8/1: Hondo

• 8/1: I Know What You Did Last Summer

• 8/1: I Love You, Don’t Touch Me!

• 8/1: King Arthur

• 8/1: Last Holiday

• 8/1: Mad Max

• 8/1: Major League

• 8/1: Miami Blues

• 8/1: Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

• 8/1: Planes, Trains and Automobiles

• 8/1: Plaza Suite

• 8/1: Roadhouse 66

• 8/1: Rudy

• 8/1: Runaway Bride

• 8/1: Shane

• 8/1: Some Kind Of Wonderful

• 8/1: Special Effects

• 8/1: Spellbinder

• 8/1: The Beast Within

• 8/1: The Golden Child

• 8/1: The Hawaiians

• 8/1: The Hunter

• 8/1: The Killing Streets

• 8/1: The Legend Of Bagger Vance

• 8/1: The Naked Gun 2 & 1/2: The Smell of Fear

• 8/1: The Naked Gun From The Files Of Police Squad!

• 8/1: The Party

• 8/1: The Sons of Katie Elder

• 8/1: Thelma & Louise

• 8/1: Transformers: Dark Of The Moon

• 8/19: Jungleland

• 8/26: Love and Monsters

• 8/29: Horizon Line

• 8/30: Spell

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Teaser