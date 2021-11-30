What’s Coming to Paramount+ in December 2021, Including ‘1883’ and ‘Scream’

Among the most anticipated shows in December is the premiere of “1883,” the Paramount + prequel to Taylor Sheridan’s hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone.” The show follows the Dutton family in the 19th century, before they founded the Montana cattle ranch that will provide the fertile ground for battle and opportunity for their descendants. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill co-star.

The “Scream” franchise is happy to inject fright into the winter season, as do three Stephen King sagas, while the British rom-com “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” which made Hugh Grant a star, is also onboard.

Coming in December:

Paramount+ Originals

• December 2: Queen of the Universe, Rugrats holiday episode

• December 12: A Christmas Proposal

• December 19: 1883

• December 19: Christmas Takes Flight

• December 23: Reno 911! The Hunt for QANON

• December 31: New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash

Library Shows

December 8

• 100 Days to Fall in Love

• Aerial Greece

• America’s Heartland: Wild Prairie Reborn

• Black & White Stripes: The Juventus Story

• Bubble Guppies (Season 5, Episodes 1-10)

• Danger Force Minisodes (Season 1)

• Inside the Food Factory (Season 1)

• Inside the Tower of London (Season 1)

• Legends of the Pharaohs (Season 1)

• Murderous History (Season 1)

• Nickelodeon’s Ho Ho Holiday Special

• Stormborn (Season 1)

• The All-Star Nickmas Spectacular Special

• To Catch a Thief premieres

• Top Elf (Season 1)

December 15

• America’s Wild Border: Northern Exposure

• Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club (Seasons 5-6)

• Ocean Super Predators

• Survivor: New Zealand (Season 2)

• Survivor: South Africa (Season 8)

• Tasmania: Curious Life of Quolls

• Virus Hunting: Cave to COVID

• Wildest California

• Yukon’s Wild Grizzlies

December 18

• Teen Wolf (Seasons 1-6)

Library Movies

December 1

• Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

• Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

• 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

• Alienator

• Back To School

• Bridget Jones’s Baby

• Bridget Jones’s Diary

• Bull Durham

• Chattahoochee

• Cherry 2000

• Chocolate

• Clerks

• Con Air

• Cujo

• Days of Heaven

• Dead Man Walking

• Erik the Viking

• Flight of the Intruder

• Friday the 13th

• From Dusk Till Dawn

• Four Weddings And A Funeral

• Halloween VIII: Resurrection

• Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

• Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth

• Hellraiser IV: Bloodline

• Hollow Man

• King Kong

• Love Field

• Making Mr. Right

• My Best Friend’s Wedding

• O (Othello)

• Regarding Henry

• Saving Private Ryan

• Scream

• Scream 2

• Scream 3

• Shooter

• Silverado

• Soda Cracker

• Something’s Gotta Give

• Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift

• Stephen King’s Silver Bullet

• Stephen King’s Thinner

• Superbeast

• The A-Team

• The Black Stallion

• The Black Stallion Returns

• The Curse

• The Dungeonmaster

• The Firm

• The Haunting

• The Heartbreak Kid

• The Siege of Firebase Gloria

• The Warriors

• Troll

• Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000

• Wes Craven Presents: They

• Young Guns

• Young Guns II

December 7

• World War Z

December 9

• Transformers: The Last Knight

Sports

• December, December 12: Combate Global MMA Action

• December 4: NCAA Basketball - San Diego State @ Michigan

• December 4: College Football - SEC Championship - Georgia vs. Alabama

• December 5: NFL ON CBS Week 13 Doubleheader (check local listings)

• December 7-8: UEFA Champions League

• December 8: Black and White Stripes: The Juventus Story documentary

• December 9: UEFA Europa League & UEFA Europa Conference League

• December 11: College Football - The Army-Navy Game

• December 12: Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol final matchday

• December 12: NFL ON CBS Week 14 Doubleheader (check local listings)

• December 13: UEFA Champions League Draw

• December 14-16: Coppa Italia Frecciarossa

• December 16: NWSL Expansion Draft

• December 18: NWSL Draft

• December 18: NCAA Basketball - Texas Tech vs. Gonzaga

• December 18: NCAA Basketball - CBS Sports Classic - North Carolina vs. UCLA

• December 18: NCAA Basketball - CBS Sports Classic - Kentucky vs. Ohio State

• December 19: NFL ON CBS Week 15 (check local listings)

• December 19: Major League Fishing - 2021 Heavy Hitters Classic

• December 19: Scottish Premier Sports Cup Final

• December 25: Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

• December 25: WCRA Cowtown Christmas Championship Rodeo

• December 25: 2021 Rogue Invitational

• December25: The Musial Awards

• December 26: NFL ON CBS Week 16 Doubleheader (check local listings)

• December 31: College Football - Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

• Throughout December – Scottish Professional Football League competition

• Throughout December – Brazil’s Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition

• Throughout December – Italy’s Serie A competition

