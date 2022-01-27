What’s Coming to Paramount+ In February 2022, Including ‘Big Nate’ and ‘The In Between’
Nate Wright, the eponymous hero of “Big Nate,” arrives at Paramount+ in a new animated series in February. Fans already know him from his comic strip and 27 best-selling children’s books. The strip, which debuted in 1991, introduced artistic, out-of-the-box thinker Nate, a 6th-grader whose mission is “to make middle school not awful.” Ben Giroux is the voice of Nate.
Get out the Kleenex! “The In Between” stars Joey King as Tessa, a young woman who finds true love after bouncing around foster homes. Boyfriend Skyler (Kyle Allen) has an open heart, but when tragedy strikes, Tessa has to discover if hope is still alive. King also served as one of the film’s producers.
Coming in February 2022:
Originals, Exclusives, News & Events
2/2: Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 premieres
2/10: Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 returns with all new episodes
2/11: The In Between premieres
2/17: Big Nate premieres
2/24: Wasteland premieres
Library Shows
February 2
Disrupt & Dismantle (Season 1)
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (Season 3)
February 9
Ink Master (Season 13)
Jackass (Seasons 1 - 2, 4)
Legends of the Pharaohs
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (Season 9)
Murderous History
Stormborn
The Challenge (Seasons 10, 35)
The Jim Jefferies Show (Season 3)
February 16
America’s Wild Border: Northern Exposure
Big Brother Australia (Seasons 12 - 13)
Big Brother Canada (Seasons 1 - 3, 5, 7)
Black Ink Crew Compton (Season 1)
Ocean Super Predators
Tasmania: Curious Life of Quolls
The Adventures of Paddington (Season 1)
Virus Hunting: Cave to COVID
February 23
Air Disasters (Season 16)
Black Ink Crew Compton
Inside Hampton Court Palace
It’s Pony (Season 1)
Malawi Wildlife Rescue
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Season 2)
Searching for Secrets
Wildest California
Yukon’s Wild Grizzlies
Library Movies
February 1
1984
Airplane!
Airplane II: The Sequel
Apartment Troubles
Black Sheep
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Broken Arrow
Casualties of War
Clue
Cousins
Crocodile Dundee
El Dorado
Fight Club
Glory
He Got Game
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Jackass 2.5
Jackass 3
Jackass 3.5
Jackass Number Two
Jackass: The Movie
Love Story
Major League
McLintock!
Narc
Patriot Games
Rosemary’s Baby
Roxanne
Small Soldiers
Step Up
Strictly Ballroom
Summer Rental
Team America: World Police
Terms Of Endearment
That Thing You Do!
The Accused
The Ambassador
The Back-up Plan
The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button
The Doors
The French Connection
The January Man
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
The Ring Two
The Sons of Katie Elder
The Stepfather
There Will Be Blood
Turbulence
Wayne’s World
February 3
The Deep House
February 10
Gully
February 14
The Space Between
February 17
A House on the Bayou
February 22
How It Ends
Sports
2/1: AFC Men’s World Cup Qualifiers
2/2: Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifiers
2/2 - 2/6: AFC Women’s Asian Cup Final, Semifinals & World Cup Playoffs
2/5: NCAA Basketball - Tennessee @ South Carolina
2/5 - 2/6: PGA TOUR - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Third and Final-Round coverage
2/6: Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Ariat 15/15 Bucking Battle
2/6: NCAA Basketball - Maryland @ Ohio State
2/12: NCAA Basketball - Oklahoma @ Kansas
2/12 - 2/13: PGA TOUR - Waste Management Phoenix Open Third and Final-Round coverage
2/13: Professional Bull Riding: (PBR) Express Ranches 15/15 Bucking Battle
2/13: NCAA Basketball - Maryland @ Purdue
2/15 - 2/16: UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matches
2/16 - 2/22: Concacaf Women’s World Cup Qualifiers
2/17 & 2/24: UEFA Europa League Knockout Round matches
2/17 & 2/24 – UEFA Europa Conference League Knockout Round matches
2/17 - 2/23: International Women’s Soccer - Arnold Clark Cup
2/19: NCAA March Madness Men’s Bracket Preview
2/19: NCAA Basketball - Alabama @ Kentucky
2/19 - 2/20: PGA TOUR - The Genesis Invitational Third and Final-Round coverage
2/20: Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Competition
2/20: NCAA Basketball - Michigan @ Wisconsin
2/22 - 2/23: UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matches
2/25: Combate Global MMA action
2/26: NCAA Basketball - Oklahoma State @ Oklahoma
2/26: NCAA Basketball - Kentucky @ Arkansas
2/26: NCAA Basketball - UCLA @ Oregon State
2/27: NCAA Basketball - Connecticut @ Georgetown
2/27: NCAA Basketball - Illinois @ Michigan
2/27: NCAA Basketball - Ohio State @ Maryland
Throughout February: Italy’s Serie A competition
Throughout February: Italy’s Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Quarterfinals action
Throughout February: Scottish Professional Football League competition
Throughout February Argentina Copa de la Liga competition