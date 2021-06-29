What’s Coming to Paramount+ in July 2021, Including ‘The Queen’ and ‘RoboCop’

Helen Mirren won an Oscar for her spot-on portrayal of Queen Elizabeth’s cold indifference to Princess Diana’s death in “The Queen.” As the tabloids go on the offensive, Prime Minister Tony Blair (Michael Sheen) shifts into high gear, insisting the royals respond with empathy to Britain’s loss and the public’s grief.

Also this month on Paramount+, the three incarnations of the sci-fi thriller “RoboCop.” When Detroit police officer Alex Murphy is badly wounded, he is transformed into a cyborg, RoboCop, who works for a powerful corporation. But the mega-cop is now battling crime in the streets and crime in the suites.

Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV's Laguna Beach.

What’s Coming to Paramount+ in July:**

July 1

• 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

• 28 Days Later

• 28 Weeks Later

• Bitter Harvest

• Blue Sky

• Caveman

• Cinema Paradiso

• Cliffhanger

• Congo

• Death Valley Rangers

• Down To You

• Forces Of Nature

• Foxfire

• Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell

• Gorp

• Halloween VI: The Curse Of Michael Myers

• Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters

• Jack Reacher

• Kiss The Girls

• Love Story

• RoboCop

• RoboCop 2

• RoboCop 3

• Soldier Boyz

• Something’s Gotta Give

• Stonewall

• Taffin

• The Adventures of Hercules

• The Chumscrubber

• The Lone Gun

• The Natural

• The Queen

• The Terminator

• Timeline

• William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet

July 2

• Bill & Ted Face the Music

July 7

• Big Brother live feeds

• Love Island live feeds

• Bubble Guppies (Season 4)

• Henry Danger (Season 5)

• The Noggins (Season 1)

• Science Saves the Day (Season 1)

• Word Play (Season 1)

July 14

• The Blitz: Days That Changed WWII

• Crash of the Concorde

• The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage!

• Survival of the Snow Leopard

• The Loud House (Season 4)

July 21

• Nella the Princess Knight (Season 2)

• LEGO City Adventures (Season 1)

• LEGO Jurassic World (Season 1)

• Show-Me-Bot (Season 1)

• Mystery of the Ice Age Giants

July 22

• Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years (New episodes)

July 28

• Drunk History México (Season 1-3)

• Splash TV (Season 1-2)

July 29

• Behind the Music (Series Premiere)

