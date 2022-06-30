What’s Coming to Paramount+ in July 2022, Including ‘Blood & Treasure,’ ‘The Day the Music Died, ‘SkyMed’
The action-adventure series “Blood & Treasure” moves from CBS to Paramount+ for the upcoming second season, set to premiere on July 17. The show originally aired on the Eye Network in 2019, but following the pandemic is being resurrected on the studio’s streaming service. The plot line: a terrorist steals art treasures to finance his attacks, while a former FBI agent and antiquities expert (Matt Barr) and an art thief (Sofia Pernas) travel the world trying to catch him. The first two episodes of the new season will drop on Sunday, July 17, but this season is likely to be the last. Barr landed the lead in the CW’s upcoming “Walker: Independence,” recently picked up to series.
Also coming to the streamer in July is the new music documentary “The Day The Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s ‘American Pie’.” The doc will come to Paramount+ on July 19 after having an exclusive in-theater run, making it eligible for awards consideration. The film will chronicle the 50-year story of one of the most beloved and misunderstood songs in the history of popular music.
Watch the trailer for ‘The Day The Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s ‘American Pie”:
Coming to Paramount+ on July 10 is the new medical drama “Sky Med.” The series centers on nurses and pilots in northern Canada racing to save lives in the most difficult of situations.
The comedy film series “Beverly Hills Cop” shot Eddie Murphy to stardom in the mid-1980s. In it, the comedian plays a rogue Detroit detective in California trying to solve the murder of his best friend. He doesn’t always play by the book, but he gets results! His co-stars in the franchise include Judge Reinhold and John Ashton and all three films in the trilogy will be available to stream on July 1.
Coming to Paramount+:
ORIGINALS & EXCLUSIVES
- 7/10: SkyMed
- 7/12: The Only
- 7/13: South Park The Streaming Wars Part 2
- 7/17: Blood & Treasure
- 7/19: The Day The Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s “American Pie”
- 7/26: Never Seen Again Season 2
- 7/29: Honor Society
LIBRARY SHOWS
- 7/6: Big Brother (Season 24)
- 7/6: The Challenge: USA (Season 1)
- 7/13: Freakish (Season 1)
- 7/20: 100 Days to Fall In Love (Season 1)
- 7/20: Behind the Music (Season 1)
- 7/20: Guidance (Seasons 1 - 3)
- 7/20: It’s Pony (Season 1)
- 7/20: Love Daily (Season 1)
- 7/20: Peppa Pig (Season 8)
- 7/22: Secret Celebrity Renovation (Season 2)
- 7/27: Betch (Seasons 1 - 4)
- 7/27: My Dead Ex (Season 1)
- 7/27: The Loud House (Season 5)
LIBRARY MOVIES
July 1
- 16-Love
- 52 Pick-Up
- A Feral World
- A Night At The Roxbury
- A Very Brady Sequel
- Adventure Boyz
- Aeon Flux
- All Roads to Pearla
- Alpha and Omega 2: A Howl-iday Adventure
- Alpha and Omega 3: The Great Wolf Games
- Alpha and Omega 4: The Legend of the Saw Toothed Cave
- Alpha and Omega 5: Family Vacation
- Alpha and Omega: Dino Digs
- Alpha and Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom
- Alpha and Omega: The Big Fureeze
- An Unfinished Life
- As Long As We Both Shall Live
- Attack of the Unknown
- Awaken the Shadowman
- Bebe’s Kids
- Betrayed
- Beverly Hills Cop
- Beverly Hills Cop II
- Beverly Hills Cop III
- Bluejay
- Body of Evidence
- Broadway Danny Rose
- Cadillac Man
- Call of the Wolf
- Carrie
- Changeland
- Charlotte’s Web
- Charlotte’s Web 2
- Chasing Molly
- Clue
- Clueless
- Coffy
- Come on In
- Cotton Comes to Harlem
- Coyotaje
- Criminal Law
- Cruel Hearts
- Cruiser
- Dark Blue
- Dave Made a Maze
- DC Noir
- Dead Ringer
- Deep
- Drillbit Taylor
- Easy Does It
- Eve’s Bayou
- Event Horizon
- Eye for An Eye
- Eye of the Needle
- Flesh and Bone
- Forev
- French Postcards
- Frisky
- Futureworld
- Gandhi
- Ghost
- Gino’s Wife
- Gladiator
- Hot Dog
- In Action
- Infinitum: Subject Unknown
- Internal Affairs
- Into the Wild
- Iris Warriors
- Jamie Marks is Dead
- Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
- King Kong
- Knight and Day
- Leaving Las Vegas
- Lincoln
- Little Man Tate
- Loves Spell
- Lust for Love
- Major League
- Mandela
- Midnight In Paris
- Mississippi Burning
- Moments in Spacetime
- Mystic Pizza
- No Way to Live
- Orphan
- Party With Me
- Pet Sematary
- Play the Game
- Pretty Ugly People
- Racing with the Moon
- Runner
- Say Your Prayers
- Seabiscuit
- Serpico
- Shanghai Noon
- Shaolin Soccer
- Sherlock Gnomes
- Slash
- So I Married An Axe Murderer
- Soapdish
- Star Trek
- Stay
- Stuff
- Swiped
- The Arbors
- The Back-up Plan
- The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
- The Cookout
- The Duchess
- The Four Feathers
- The Honor Farm
- The Hunted
- The Italian Job
- The Last Samurai
- The Machinist
- The Mask of Zorro
- The Mongolian Connection
- The Outsider
- The Pirates! Band of Misfits
- The Posthuman Project
- The Republic of Two
- The Rest of Us
- The Talented Mr. Ripley
- Throw Momma From The Train
- Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
- Tucked
- We Love You Sally Carmichael
- We Take the Low Road
- When Icarus Fell
July 5
- Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life
July 31
- The Town that Dreaded Sundown
Sports on PARAMOUNT+
- 7/1, 7/8, 7/15, 7/22: Combate Global MMA Action
- 7/2, 7/10, 7/17, 7/24, 7/30: BIG3 Basketball
- 7/2: Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) Series
- 7/2-7/3: PGA TOUR – John Deere Classic Third & Final-Round Coverage
- 7/3: T-Mobile US Sail GP – Chicago Finals
- 7/4: Concacaf W Championship – US Women’s National Team vs. Haiti
- 7/4-7/18: Concacaf W Championship
- 7/7: Concacaf W Championship – US Women’s National Team vs. Jamaica
- 7/9-7/10: PGA TOUR – Genesis Scottish Open Third & Final-Round Coverage
- 7/9: World Games
- 7/9: Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) Series
- 7/11: Concacaf W Championship – US Women’s National Team vs. Mexico
- 7/14: Concacaf W Championship – Semifinals
- 7/16: World’s Strongest Man
- 7/16: Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) Series
- 7/16: LPGA Tour – Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational Final-Round Coverage
- 7/16-7/17: Formula E World Championships: Round 11 – New York ePrix
- 7/17: Major League Fishing’s REDCREST 2022 Special
- 7/18: Concacaf W Championship – Final & Third-Place Match
- 7/23: World Games
- 7/23: American Cornhole League
- 7/23: Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) Series
- 7/23-7/24: PGA TOUR –3M Open Third & Final-Round Coverage
- 7/30-7/31: PGA TOUR – Rocket Mortgage Classic Third & Final-Round Coverage
- 7/31: Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Rodeo
- Throughout July: NWSL Regular Season Competition
- Throughout July: Brasileirão Série A Competition
- Throughout July: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol Competition
- Throughout July: Scottish Premier Sports Cup
